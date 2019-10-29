The 4th annual Infringe Fest is almost here! The independent New Orleans fringe festival is happening all around the city from November 7 through November 10. There will be 30 unique shows that will be held in Mid City, the Bywater and more! From burlesque to musicals to comedy shows, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Come visit our Info Hub on the second floor of The New Orleans Healing Center! You can purchase tickets in person and learn more about the shows.
Visit Gambit Tickets to see what shows awaits for you!
The 4th Annual Infringe Fest Program