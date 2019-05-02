Jewel Bunch was a frequent traveler to New Orleans for business and pleasure before founding Nail Bar Nola in late 2018. She perceived that there was a deficiency of high-end nail salons that catered to the discerning customer, both local and traveler, and took advantage of the unique opportunity to fill that void. Jewel chose the New Orleans Arts District as the location for Nail Bar Nola because of her desire to offer original artistic nail designs to customers. Customers enjoy a drink around a bar in a true social environment. She didn’t start Nail Bar Nola alone, but rather recruited a talented team of nail artists to help her bring her vision to reality. One of these, Nethan Nguyen, has created nail designs for movie stars, famous singers, and models from around the world. Nail Bar Nola specializes not only in acrylic nail design, but also offers private sorority, bachelorette, and wedding parties to groups as large as twelve individuals. Come in today and pamper yourself to either a classic, opulent, or decadent package while enjoying a drink around our bar.
Owner: Jewel Bunch
Address: 601 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Business Phone: (504) 571-5511
Web Address: www.nailbarnola.com