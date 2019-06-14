Coors Light has partnered with Gambit to keep our readers cool and refreshed this summer. From BBQs at The Fly to floating down the Bogue Chitto, Coors Light's YETI coolers will keep you - and the precious cargo they carry - cool all season. Through July 12th, we'll be choosing a few lucky winners each week to receive ~cool~ Coors Light gear to help you climb wherever the summer takes you.
TWO WAYS TO WIN
1. Visit Gambit's Instagram page and follow @gambitneworleans. Like our weekly YETI cooler posts and tag two friends with a comment of a fun place to use a Coors Light YETI cooler. We'll pick a random winner from the comments to receive a Coors Light branded YETI Tundra and a pair of YETI koozies.
2. Fill out the entry form below. We'll pick a new winner each week to receive a Coors Light branded YETI Hopper Two and a pair of YETI koozies.
Must be 21 to enter.