Camille Whitworth runs the city’s premier cocktail school – New Orleans Drink Lab. The ultimate cocktails experience begins here! New Orleans Drink Lab is a venue designed like famed Storyville era where guests learn the history, tradition and culture of classic New Orleans cocktails before getting behind the bar to make them themselves. You’ll learn how to make the Sazerac to the Hurricane to Ramos Gin Fizz. New Orleans Drink Lab teaches it all. You and your friends can participate in an interactive cocktail making experience while the New Orleans Drink Lab team shares tricks of the trade from muddling and mixing to shaking and stirring. They offer Classic New Orleans Cocktails, The Makings of Mixology, Wine Enthusiast Tasting and Bourbon & Whiskey Tasting classes. In addition to their classes, they welcome small groups for an interactive, hands-on New Orleans cocktail experience. Not only does this award-winning team stay on top of the latest trends, flavor combinations, and market demands, but they also provide unique entertainment and education.
Owner: Camile Whitworth
Address: 343 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA
Business Phone: (504) 522-8664
Web Address: www.drinklabnola.com