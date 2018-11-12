- Submit your favorite holiday photos of your furry friend by emailing vip@gambitweekly.com by December 3.
- Check back on this page to see all the entries in the collage below.
One grand prize winner will receive a three-night stay in a luxury suite plus a bath for a dog, valid at Camp Bow Wow New Orleans - Downtown or Mid-City locations. The winning photo will also appear on the cover of Gambit's December 11, 2018 Pets pull-out section.
Camp Bow Wow New Orleans - Downtown
2731 Tchoupitoulas St.
New Orleans, LA 70130
(504) 891-3647
Camp Bow Wow - Mid-City
3301 Conti St.
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 309-9939
Email all digital photos of your pet to vip@gambitweekly.com by December 3. Attention: Pet Photo Contest.
Digital photos should be high-resolution, 300 dpi but should not exceed 5MB. By sending your photo, you agree to have it posted on bestofneworleans.com and Gambit Communications reserves the right to reuse photo in future issues or for marketing purposes. Photos may be adjusted to accommodate print and color availability.