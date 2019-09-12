Experience the epic love story that takes place during a catastrophic time period. Love Letters of World War II © is a musical that is inspired by actual love letters from World War II. Mélange Dance Company collaborated with Piment Rouge Production, Cie Nine Spirit and Mr. Thomas Paul & Mp2018. Sarah Quintana will provide live music through vocals and guitar.
Mélange Dance Company incorporated dance to intertwine the narratives that are told from these love letters. From romantic love stories between two individuals to brothers reuniting after being separated from the war. This performance showcases the bravery of the men and women of this generation.
Click here to purchase tickets to see Love Letters of World War II ©.