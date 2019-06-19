On Thursday, June 27th, the New Orleans Film Society kicks off its Summer Film Series at the Orpheum Theater with food-focused documentary double feature and a panel with filmmakers. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30pm and the films begin at 7pm.
Kicking off the night, Chasing Dreams: A Leah Chase Story celebrates the life of a recently lost culinary icon in the New Orleans community. The documentary by William Sabourin O’Reilly looks at the inspiring life of Leah Chase and won a jury award at the 2011 New Orleans Film Festival.
Immediately following, Elle Brennan: Commanding the Table by director Leslie Iwerks looks at the inspirational matriarch of the Brennan Family and the dining empire she built.
Feeling lucky? Click here to enter to win a VIP viewing experience to the summer film series.