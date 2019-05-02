Take a deep breath. Easy?
For many, it is a battle. Nathallie Strickland watched her mother struggle for air with pulmonary fibrosis for years. Hearing of the effectiveness of Halotherapy, the practice of inhaling dry salt aerosol, they traveled out of state and tried it together. Her mother’s energy levels elevated as she experienced greater quality of sleep with soothed and cleared airways.
Halotherapy is proven to decrease inflammation and bacteria in the respiratory system, and Nathallie saw it work first hand. She and her husband Stephen decided to bring the amazing treatments home!
Strictly Salt’s services are not just relaxing. Individuals who regularly attend Halotherapy sessions experience a decrease in mucosal blockages due to Asthma, COPD, and Cystic Fibrosis, a reduction in sinus pressure, and less snoring, resulting in sounder sleep. A solution to skin ailments such as eczema, psoriasis and acne, Halotherapy helps to soothe the inflammation in the skin, calming flare-ups and preventing future flare-ups with regular visits.
When you breathe better, you live better.
Owners: Nathallie and Stephen Strickland
Address: 3110 David Drive, Metairie, LA 70003
Business Phone: (504) 517-2581
Email Address: www.strictlysaltofmetairie.com