Niesha Freeman turned her disappointment at not being able to afford the college she dreamed of attending into Geaux Ready (www.kydnola.org/geaux-ready), a program to help New Orleans teenagers realize their post-high school dreams.

After the New Orleans native graduated from L.E. Rabouin High School in 2009, she planned to enroll in Clark Atlanta University but found her financial aid and other resources wouldn’t cover the tuition, out-of-state fees and other costs. That experience spurred her to found Geaux Ready four years ago to help 16- to 19-year-old students work and save money for college while learning about personal finances and gaining job skills. Geaux Ready operates within Freeman’s nonprofit Knowing Your Destiny.

“Geaux Ready was birthed out of my own situation as far as college, running out of financial [resources] to earn my full degree,” says Freeman, who graduated from Delgado Community College in 2017. “I thought about what we could do as a nonprofit to not only encourage kids to go forward in the career of their choice, or be an entrepreneur, or to go to college, but also to help them feel free to do those things.

“We want more of the kids of New Orleans to go to colleges they desire to go to, or tech training they desire … and have resources to do so.”

Geaux Ready participants work at events catered by a local company and Geaux Ready fit paid for the service. The nonprofit gives its participants a stipend, and the kids keep half of that money to pay for uniforms, school supplies or often to help support their families. The other half is deposited into students’ individual START Saving Program accounts. The state-run college savings program matches the deposits of students ages 16-18 by between 4% and 14%, depending on their parents’ income.

“There are a lot of organizations who do a wonderful job of getting kids prepared as far as applications, choosing schools, picking the right major for them, but there aren’t too many focusing on actually paying for it,” Freeman says.

Geaux Ready worked with 30 students last year and hopes to double that number this year, Freeman says. In April, she presented a PowerPoint on Geaux Ready at the PitchNOLA competition and took home a second-place prize of $2,500, which she will use to fund the program.

Although Geaux Ready’s focus is to earn and save money, Freeman says she doesn’t want participants to work all the time and miss out on high school experiences.

“We know that colleges are looking for students who have extracurricular activities and we’re not trying to get in the way of that,” Freeman says. “Enjoy your high school years, but make sure your eye is still on the prize and understand that after high school there is something you have to do next.”

Having a nest egg means they have money to buy books, pay room and board or go to trade school. If they decide not to go to college, the money they saved can be withdrawn to start a business or invest in something else they want to do.

“We try to remove all barriers because these kids have enough going on,” she says. “You have kids who are helping their parents and are not able to focus on themselves. If they know that there is an organization that can remove some of the weight off them, they are more likely to focus on themselves and their future.”