McDonogh 35 Senior High School student Taylor Pittman was at a New Orleans Saints game with her grandfather when she first saw an advertisement for the New Orleans Junior Journalism Program (JRNOLA), a free after-school and summer program for high schoolers interested in journalism.

She applied online while in the car on her way home from the game, not knowing that joining the program would allow her and other students to earn press credentials to cover events like Essence Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, WrestleMania, Pelicans games and even Saints games like the one where she saw the ad — putting them on the front lines of some of the city’s biggest entertainment events.

“It was really an accident because I knew that I liked English when I was in school and I knew I liked writing papers and stuff like that, but I didn't know how to define what I liked,” Pittman says. “I looked and I searched (for extracurriculars) and this just kind of fell in my lap.”

JRNOLA originally began as a side project of Sam Joffray through his work at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, where he gave students a one-shot chance to cover a major sporting event under the guidance of a professional media mentor. In 2017, he brought on board Allison McCarroll as chief operating officer and co-founder of the program, which they formed as a nonprofit separate from the sports foundation. They started their inaugural class that fall.

This summer, JRNOLA launched its first summer program, where a group of 10 students focused on writing long-form stories on topics ranging from a lack of representation in media to sex education. This fall, organizers hope to have 16 to 24 students joining them after school.

“It's a rare breed of students because kids have a lot of options of things to do, from staying home and playing video games to being on teams,” Joffray says. “But the kid that wants to say, ‘Hey, I want to be a journalist,’ it's one of the only opportunities that we found that they can actually jump in and do it on a regular basis, instead of just a summer workshop here or there.”

Liam Pierce, who worked as a sports journalist for Vice, serves as the editor of JRNOLA’s newsroom in the Central Business District. He teaches the students lessons about the inverted pyramid structure of news stories and how to write a lead, and edits each step of their writing process, weaving in guidance about professionalism and interview etiquette along the way. Guest speakers and media professionals regularly visit the students.

“I try and emphasize as much as possible that I'm not their teacher, but I am their co-worker, and maybe their boss or their editor,” Pierce says. “Having that newsroom feel paired with the instructional feel is the perfect balance of what we're trying to create.”

Students involved in the program said it has changed their perception of what journalism can be.

“I think the biggest surprise probably is ... you don't have to follow the grain and just [write a story] like everybody else,” says Chris Taylor, a junior at St. John the Baptist STEM Magnet High School and the longest current participant in JRNOLA. “You have the ability to write a story about anything that you see.”

Pittman says at first she thought journalism was going to be boring, but the program taught her how to have fun with her writing. She says she has made connections with other students in the program and city officials alike and has been surprised by “how easy it is to have a conversation with somebody, no matter if they're the mayor or a council person.”

Pittman, who began her junior year of high school this month, now plans to pursue journalism and politics in college as some of the students who previously participated in the program have done.

But wherever the students end up after graduation, Pierce says the experiences and skills they learn from JRNOLA will help them throughout their lives.

“There are just so many skills that are taught in here that are helpful in so many different aspects of your life, regardless of whether they choose to do journalism or not — or as the market is dictating right now, whether journalism chooses them to do it or not,” Pierce says. “I'm looking at what they are going out into the world with, like analytical skills, person-to-person skills. There are just so many different qualities that you pick up in the process of doing journalism every day.”

Stories from JRNOLA students can be found online at www.jrnola.org.