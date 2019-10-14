Elementary school kids raising hands to teacher, back view
PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES/MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES

The school year just started for most New Orleans area students, but it’s already time to look forward to the next school year, assess your child’s interests and academic needs and find the best environment for them to thrive. We can’t tell you what’s best for your scholar, but we can show you the multitude of choices in the area, from public, alternative, independent and parochial schools to colleges and more. Listings for undergraduate programs are arranged by geographic area; colleges and universities are listed together.

INDEX

Jefferson Parish — East Bank

Jefferson Parish — West Bank

Orleans Parish — East Bank

Orleans Parish — West Bank

Plaquemines Parish

St. Bernard Parish

St. Tammany Parish

Online Schools

Outside the metro area

Colleges/Universities/Adult Education

