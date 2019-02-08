Kids & Teens Can Sew at Hobby Lobby Stores

5151 Citrus Blvd., Harahan; 2424 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 884-9627; www.paulassewingschool.com

Ages: 8-15 years old, coed

Dates: June 3-mid-August

Cost: $90 per 10-hour course

Students learn to sew tote bags, pajama pants, shorts or skirts during four-day sessions and work on more advanced projects each session they attend.

Ogden Museum Summer Camp: Fashion

925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org/summercamps

Ages: Fifth- through eighth-graders, coed

Dates: July 8-19

Cost: $500, $450 Ogden members

Students will follow the process a fashion designer follows, from sketch to finished product. Classes include research, design techniques, figure drawing, machine and hand-sewing. Dance instructor Liese Weber will help students choreograph a fashion show presented at the end of each session.

