THE FIRST COMPUTER THAT CAN BE CALLED A "PERSONAL" COMPUTER was the minicomputer, developed in the mid-1960s. It was large (about the size of a refrigerator) and expensive (tens of thousands of dollars). Its inventors likely could never have imagined that just 60 years later, nearly everyone would be walking around with one in their pocket.
Screens are everywhere. Smartphones, tablets, televisions, laptops and desktops are an integral part of our lives, whether for work, school or play, and Lisa Phillips, social worker and parent educator at the Parenting Center at Children’s Hospital, works with parents and their children to establish beneficial, realistic relationships with tech.
“Now, we can’t live without technology,” Phillips says. “So, it’s not realistic when you talk to parents and just say, ‘Get rid of that phone … or Xbox or TV.’ We’re not going to go back to the way things were 20 years ago, so we have to figure out some healthy ways that we can all live with it.”
The allure of digital devices goes beyond just habit and usefulness.
“It’s immediate gratification,” she says. “It activates those reward centers of the brain, so it is very hard for kids to stop and transition (to other activities).” The complaint that Phillips hears most frequently from parents is about their kids’ behavior when they’re forced to unplug. “There does seem to be an intensity to letting go of this that takes parents back,” she says.
Signs that a child is overexposed to screens include tantrums that seem beyond what’s expected of the child’s age or coping skills, withdrawal and loss of interest in once-preferred activities. Phillips offers general guidelines for monitoring and restricting children’s technology usage, but she stresses that these guidelines will change depending on a child’s age, personality and developmental stage.
She acknowledges the difficulty parents may face as they try to implement these limits, especially if kids previously had no boundaries. Many parents admit to letting children play on smart phones and tablets as a way to give themselves a break or to take care of other tasks — something Phillips (a mother of two) says she’s done herself.
“Honestly, most of us aren’t using screen time to interact with our child,” Phillips says. “We’re using it so we can take a shower! That’s the reality of it. It’s a balancing act. We don’t’ want to make people feel guilty about this, because all parents need some time to get things done. On the other hand, it’s very easy for that to snowball, so then parents can feel like they’ve lost control of it.”
When setting tech use boundaries, parents must first decide what kind of rules they want to have in their homes. Do they want to restrict usage to a certain time of day or a set amount of time? Do they want to establish control over the content to which kids are exposed? Parents may want to designate days of the week or rooms in the house that are screen-free. Some research (such as studies by the National Sleep Foundation) suggests a connection between exposure to screens immediately before bed time and poor sleep quality — do parents want to prohibit screen time in the hour (or longer) before kids go to sleep? Are mom and dad tech savvy enough to set parental controls on tablets and phones — especially once kids have their own personal devices? Do they want to involve older children in the conversation that establishes these rules?
The sooner parents start the limit-setting process, the better. Kids will get used to their parents being in control. But, that’s not to say they’ll never push those boundaries.
“As children get older, it gets much more difficult,” Phillips says. “They use screens for school and a lot of times, they are 1,000 times better at it than we are. But there has to be a middle ground between trying to block all access, which is unrealistic, and just throwing up your hands and saying, ‘Oh, whatever, kids these days are just addicted to their phones.’”
Phillips stresses that our own role modeling is a key piece of the tech puzzle. If parents are constantly distracted from interacting with their kids because of their own devices, it sends the message that screen time is the priority, not the child.
“We know with very young kids, such as toddlers, preschoolers and babies, that they’re learning about relationships from (adults),” Phillips says. “They’re learning empathy from your face and from their emotional connections with you. If you’re constantly distracted when they’re searching your face and listening to you, it’s very detrimental to their development, even with older kids.”
Setting boundaries — and respecting those boundaries yourself — reprioritizes screen time, and shows kids that technology is a part of your lives, not its entirety, Phillips says.
“We can’t expect our kids to be better and to have more self-control than we do,” she says.
Media usage resources
- www.commonsensemedia.org — This website provides reviews and age ratings for new movies, films released on DVD or Blu-ray and smartphone apps, and a tool to customize the site’s content for your kids based on their ages.
- www.healthychildren.org — The official website of the American Academy of Pediatrics is focused on the health and wellness of children from the prenatal stage to young adulthood, and there’s a tool that helps families create a healthy media plan.
- www.screenagersmovie.com — Physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston created the 2016 documentary Screenagers about teenagers and the way screens dominate their daily lives. You can’t view the film through the website, but Ruston’s blog “Tech Talk Tuesdays” provides conversation starters and advice for talking with adolescents about technology.
- www.vroom.org — This website and app offers more than 1,000 games and activities based on neurological studies that parents can do with kids. The games are free and don’t require parents to purchase any special materials.
- www.zerotothree.org — The site offers plenty of toddler-specific resources and services for new parents, including guidance on setting limits and discipline.