Extracurricular/Education Resources
NOLA School of Music
727 Voisin St., (504) 603-0220; www.nolaschoolofmusic.com
Private/coed
3 years to adult
• Year founded: 2017
• Head of school: Nick Bierman
• Average class size: 1
• Student/teacher ratio: 1:1
• Total enrollment: 100
• Tuition: Varies for weekly private music lessons
The Studio School of Dance
3116 N. Arnoult Road, Suite N, Metairie, (504) 941-7345; www.thestudionola.com
There are a variety of classes for boys, girls and adults, including ballet, hip-hop, yoga and more. Prices vary.