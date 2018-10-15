177547568

NOLA School of Music

727 Voisin St., (504) 603-0220; www.nolaschoolofmusic.com

Private/coed

3 years to adult

• Year founded: 2017

• Head of school: Nick Bierman

• Average class size: 1

• Student/teacher ratio: 1:1

• Total enrollment: 100

• Tuition: Varies for weekly private music lessons

The Studio School of Dance

3116 N. Arnoult Road, Suite N, Metairie, (504) 941-7345; www.thestudionola.com

There are a variety of classes for boys, girls and adults, including ballet, hip-hop, yoga and more. Prices vary.

