Abramson Sci Academy
5552 Read Blvd., (504) 373-6264
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 2008
Head of school: Rhonda Dale
Average class size: 24
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 610
Tuition: Free
Academy of the Sacred Heart
4521 St. Charles Ave., (504) 891-1943; www.ashrosary.org
Private/all girls
Ages/grades: 1 year old-12th grade
Year founded: 1867
Head of school: Melanie A. Guste
Average class size: 16
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
Total enrollment: 747
Tuition: $9,810-$20,250
Akili Academy of New Orleans
3811 N. Galvez St., (504) 355-4172; www.akiliacademy.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2008
Head of school: Allison Lowe
Average class size: 28
Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
Total enrollment: 686
Tuition: Free
Alliance Francaise de La Nouvelle Orleans
1519 Jackson Ave., (504) 568-0770; www.af-neworleans.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: All ages, including adults
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Audrey Nikitine
Average class size: 7
Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
Total enrollment: 450
Tuition: $185 for 10 weeks (3-6 years old, one hour per week); $380 for 10 weeks (adults), $45 per hour (semi-private lessons for up to three people), $199 for 10 classes, $359 for 20 classes, $799 (unlimited for weekly conversation classes)
Arthur Ashe Charter School
1456 Gardena Drive, (504) 373-6267; www.firstlineschools.org/arthur-ashe-charter-school
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2007
Head of school: Shanda Gentry
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 832
Tuition: Free
Audubon Charter School— Gentilly
4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434; www.auduboncharter.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: 2018
Head of school: David LaViscount
Average class size: 26
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 185
Tuition: Free for kindergarten-eighth grade
Audubon Charter School — Uptown
428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100; www.auduboncharter.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2006
Head of school: Missy Forcier (lower campus), Adrienne Collopy (upper campus)
Average class size: 29
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1, Montessori; 30:1, French program
Total enrollment: 875
Tuition: Free, kindergarten-eighth grade
Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School
1116 Jefferson Ave., (504) 304-3932; www.babyben.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1989
Head of school: Charlotte Matthew
Average class size: 26
Student/teacher ratio: 26:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School
401 Nashville Ave., (504) 304-3932; www.babyben.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: 1989
Head of school: Charlotte Matthew
Average class size: 26
Student/teacher ratio: 26:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Benjamin Franklin High School
2001 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 286-2600; www.bfhsla.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1957
Head of school: Patrick Widhalm
Average class size: 19.5
Student/teacher ratio: 17.5:1
Total enrollment: 1,000
Tuition: Free
Bishop McManus Academy
13123 I-10 Service Road, (504) 246-5121; www.bishopmcmanus.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 2 years old-ninth grade
Year founded: 1975
Head of school: Toni-Lynn Tyson
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 150
Tuition: $4,850
Brother Martin High School
4401 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 283-1561; www.brothermartin.com
Parochial/all boys
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1869
Head of school: Greg Rando and Ryan Gallagher
Average class size: 24
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 1,100
Tuition: $10,390
Cabrini High School
1400 Moss St., (504) 482-1193;www.cabrinihigh.com
Parochial/all girls
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1959
Head of school: Jack Truxillo
Average class size: 19
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
Total enrollment: 375
Tuition: $10,800
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans Early Head Start/ Head Start Program
8326 Apricot St., (504) 861-6359; www.ccano.org/head-start-program
Public/coed
Ages/grades: 6 weeks-4 years old
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Rhonda Taylor
Average class size: 4-20
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 494
Tuition: Free
Christian Brothers School
New Orleans City Park, 8 Friederichs Ave., (504) 486-6770; www.cbs-no.org
Parochial/coed, prekindergarten-fourth grade; all boys fifth-seventh grade
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-seventh grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Joey Scaffidi
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: $7,350-$7,950
Christian Brothers School
4600 Canal St., (504) 488-4426; www.cbs-no.org
Parochial/coed, prekindergarten-fourth grade; parochial/all girls fifth-seventh grade
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-seventh grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Joey Scaffidi
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: $7,350-$7,525
Einstein Charter at Sherwood Forest Elementary School
4801 Maid Marion Drive, (504) 503-0110; www.einsteincharter.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Ashley Daniels-Hall
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: 487
Tuition: Free
Einstein Charter Middle School
5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 503-0470; www.einsteincharter.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: 2015
Head of school: Adrienell L. Boyd
Average class size: 28
Student/teacher ratio: 28:1
Total enrollment: 445
Tuition: Free
Fannie C. Williams Charter School
11755 Dwyer Road, (504) 373-6228; www.fcwcs.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2007
Head of school: Kelly S. Batiste
Average class size: 27
Student/teacher ratio: 27:1
Total enrollment: 575
Tuition: Free
FirstLine Live Oak Charter School
3128 Constance St., (504) 324-4207; www.firstlineschools.org/firstline-live-oak
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2018
Head of school: Dione Singleton
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 465
Tuition: Free
George Washington Carver High School
3059 Higgins Blvd., (504) 308-3660; www.carvercollegiate.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 2012
Head of school: Jerel Bryant
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
Total enrollment: 805
Tuition: Free
Harriet Tubman Charter School
2701 Lawrence St. (Montessori prekindergarten-grade 2), 2013 General Meyer Ave. (third-eighth grade), (504) 227-3800; tubmancharterschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2011
Head of school: Julie Lause
Average class size: 20 (prekindergarten), 30 (kindergarten-eighth grade)
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 1,000
Tuition: Free
Holy Cross School
5601 Elysian Fields Ave. (primary school), 5500 Paris Ave. (middle and high school)
(504) 942-3100; www.holycrosstigers.com
Parochial/all boys
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade
Year founded: 1849
Head of school: Sean P. Martin
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 955
Tuition: $7,225-$8,875
Homer A. Plessy Community School
721 St. Philip St., (504) 503-0055; www.plessyschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2012
Head of school: Meghan Raychaudhuri
Average class size: 24
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 489
Tuition: Free
Hynes Charter School Lakeview
990 Harrison Ave., (504) 324-7160; www.hynesschool.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1952
Head of school: Anne Kramer
Average class size: 20-27
Student/teacher ratio: 17:1
Total enrollment: 715
Tuition: Free
Hynes Charter School UNO
6101 Chatham Drive, (504) 359-7700; www.hynesschool.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-first grade
Year founded: 1952
Head of school: Brittany Smith
Average class size: 20-27
Student/teacher ratio: 17:1
Total enrollment: 210
Tuition: Free
International High School of New Orleans
727 Carondelet St., (504) 613-5703; www.ihsnola.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 2009
Head of school: Sean Wilson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
Total enrollment: 464
Tuition: Free
International School of Louisiana-Dixon Campus
4040 Eagle St., (504) 229-4375; www.isl-edu.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-second grade
Year founded: 2000
Head of school: Melanie Tennyson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
International School of Louisiana-Uptown Campus
1400 Camp St., (504) 654-1088; www.isl-edu.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2000
Head of school: Melanie Tennyson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
International School of Louisiana-Uptown
502 Olivier St., (504) 2749-4571; www.isl-edu.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 2000
Head of school: Melanie Tennyson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Isidore Newman School
1903 Jefferson Ave., (504) 896-6323; www.newmanschool.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Early childhood-12th grade
Year founded: 1903
Head of school: Dale M. Smith
Average class size: 14-16
Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
Total enrollment: 1,230
Tuition: $19,950-$26,022
James M. Singleton Charter School
2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-3466; www.dryadesymca.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1999
Head of school: Erika Mann
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 406
Tuition: Free
Jesuit High School
4133 Banks St., (504) 486-6631; www.jesuitnola.org
Parochial/all-boys
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1847
Head of school: Fr. Christopher S. Fronk
Average class size: 24
Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
Total enrollment: 1,325
Tuition: $9,750-$9,950
Jewish Community Center (JCC) Nursery School and Pre-K
5342 St. Charles Ave., (504) 897-0143; www.nojcc.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 13 months old-prekindergarten
Year founded: 1948
Head of school: Adrienne Shulman
Average class size: 10-20
Student/teacher ratio: 4:1-10:1
Total enrollment: 175
Tuition: $3,915-$8,230
Lafayette Academy
1331 Kerlerec St., (504) 934-4683; lafayetteacademyno.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fifth-eighth grade
Year founded: 2006
Head of school: Susan Jurkanas
Average class size: 26
Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
Total enrollment: 525
Tuition: Free
Lake Forest Charter School
11110 Lake Forest Blvd., (504) 826-7140; www.lakeforestcharter.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2006
Head of school: Mardele S. Early
Average class size: 18
Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
Total enrollment: 660
Tuition: Free
Langston Hughes Academy
3519 Trafalgar St., (504) 373-6251; www.firstlineschools.org/langston-hughes-academy
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2010
Head of school: Carrie Bevans
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 764
Tuition: Free
Life of Christ Christian Academy
1851 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 945-5778; www.lifeofchristchristianacademy.com
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade
Year founded: 1997
Head of school: Cheryl Leufroy Frilot
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
Total enrollment: 45
Tuition: $5,800
Livingston Collegiate
7301 Dwyer Road, (504) 503-0004; www.livingstoncollegiate.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 2016
Head of school: Evan Stoudt
Average class size: 24
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 614
Tuition: Free
Louise S. McGehee School
2343 Prytania St., 504-561-1224; www.mcgeheeschool.com
Private/all girls
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade, Little Gate, 1-4 years old
Year founded: 1912
Head of school: Kimberly Field-Marvin
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
Total enrollment: 472
Tuition: $16,457-$24,271
Lusher Charter Elementary School
7315 Willow St., (504) 862-5110; www.lusherschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade
Founded: 1913
Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger
Average class size: 24
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 672
Tuition: Free
Lusher Charter Middle and High School
5624 Freret St., (504) 304-3960; www.lusherschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-12th grade
Founded: 1913
Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,193
Tuition: Free
Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans
5951 Patton St.; 1800 Monroe St., (504) 620-5500; www.lfno.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-ninth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Marina Schoen
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1- 25:1
Total enrollment: 1,026
Tuition: Free
Mary McLeod Bethune Charter School
2401 Humanity St., (504) 324-7076; www.bethunenola.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Average class size: 26
Student/teacher ratio: 26:1
Total enrollment: 680
Tuition: Free
Mildred Osborne Charter School
6701 Curran Blvd., (504) 400-0614; www.ariseschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2012
Head of school: Jolene Galpin
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 12
Total enrollment: 537
Tuition: Free
Morris Jeff Community School
211 S. Lopez St., (504) 373-6258; www.morrisjeffschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2010
Head of school: Patricia Perkins
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Morris Jeff Community School
1301 N. Derbigny St., (504) 373-6258; www.morrisjeffschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 2010
Head of school: Patricia Perkins
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Mount Carmel Academy
7027 Milne Blvd., (504) 288-7626; www.mcacubs.com
Parochial/all girls
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1840
Head of school: Sr. Camille Anne Campbell
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 9:1
Total enrollment: 1,250
Tuition: $9,400
The NET Charter High School: Central City
1614 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 267-9060; www.eqaschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 2011
Head of school: Neil Poynter
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
Total enrollment: 150
Tuition: Free
The NET Charter High School: Gentilly
6601 Franklin Ave., (504) 267-9765; www.eqaschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 2017
Head of school: Kristina Baiamonte
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
Total enrollment: 175
Tuition: Free
New Harmony High School
3368 Esplanade Ave., (504) 612-7869; www.newharmonyhigh.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-10th grade
Year founded: 2018
Head of school: Sunny Dawn Summers
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 102
Tuition: Free
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA)
2800 Chartres St., (504) 940-2787; nocca.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade and middle school preparatory programs
Year founded: 1973
Head of school: Kyle Wedberg
Average class size: 28
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 547
Tuition: Free
New Orleans Charter Science & Math High School
5625 Loyola Ave., (504) 324-7061; www.noscihigh.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1993
Head of school: Monique G. Cola
Average class size: 21
Student/teacher ratio: 21:1
Total enrollment: 459
Tuition: Free
Paul Habans Charter School
3501 Seine St., (504) 941-1810; www.habanscharterschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2013
Head of school: Elizabeth LaMotte-Mitchell
Average class size: 20-28
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 835
Tuition: Free
Phillis Wheatley Community School
2300 Dumaine St., (504) 373-6205; www.firstlineschools.org/philliswheatley-community-school
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2010
Head of school: Diana Archuleta
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 805
Tuition: Free
Raphael Academy
500 Soraparu St., (504) 524-5955; www.raphaelacademy.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-12th grade
Year founded: 2012
Head of school: Jacqueline Case
Average class size: 5-7
Student/teacher ratio: 7:2
Total enrollment: 15
Tuition: $12,100-$13,250
Rosenwald Collegiate Academy
1801 L.B. Landry Ave., (504) 503-1400; www.rosenwaldcollegiate.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-10th grade
Year founded: 2018
Head of school: Benjamin Davis
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 250
Tuition: Free
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
8012 Oak St., (504) 861-3743; www.standrewsepiscopalschool.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-eighth grade
Year founded: 1957
Head of school: Kathryn Fitzpatrick
Average class size: 15
Student teacher ratio: 5:1
Total enrollment: 228
Tuition: $1,000-$1,150 per month preschool; $13,815-$15,015
St. Dominic School
6326 Memphis St., (504) 482-4123; www.stdominicnola.org
Parochial/Coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1924
Head of school: Ashley Lynn Ogden
Average class size: 20
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1-20:1
Total enrollment: 725
Tuition: $5,800-$6,500
St. George’s Episcopal School
923 Napoleon Ave., (504) 891-5509; www.stgnola.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-eighth grade
Year founded: 1969
Head of school: Joseph Kreutziger
Average class size: 6-18
Student/teacher ratio: 5:1
Total enrollment: 400
Tuition: $5,740-$21,610
St. Mary’s Dominican High School
7701 Walmsley St., (504) 865-9401; www.stmarysdominican.org
Private/all girls
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1860
Head of school: Cynthia A. Thomas
Average class size: 24
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 873
Tuition: $9,990
St. Michael Special School
1522 Chippewa St., (504) 524-7285; www.stmichaelspecialschool.com
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 6 years old-adulthood
Year founded: 1965
Head of school: Romaine McCarthy
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
Total enrollment: 215
Tuition: $5,320
St. Stephen School
1027 Napoleon Ave., (504) 891-1927; www.ststephencs.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1954
Head of school: Rosie Kendrick
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 187
Tuition: $5,700
Samuel J. Green Charter School
2319 Valence St., (504) 304-3532; www.firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2006
Head of school: Ava Lee
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 510
Tuition: Free
Stuart Hall for Boys
2032 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-5384; www.stuarthall.org
Private/boys
Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Kevin Avin
Average class size: 18
Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
Total enrollment: 347
Tuition: $12,500-$14,975
Trinity Episcopal School
1315 Jackson Ave., (504) 525-8661; www.trinitynola.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 15 months old-eighth grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: the Rev. Gary Taylor
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
Total enrollment: 425
Tuition: $5,425-$21,105
University Montessori School
7508 Burthe St., (504) 865-1659; www.umsnola.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-kindergarten
Year founded: 1978
Head of school: Teddi Locke
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: 7:1-11:1
Total enrollment: 50
Tuition: $6,950-$12,050
Ursuline Academy of New Orleans
2635 State St., (504) 866-5292; www.go.uanola.org
Private/all girls
Ages/grades: 1 year old-12th grade
Year founded: 1727
Head of school: Karen T. McNay
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 625
Tuition: $11,100
Waldorf School of New Orleans
2539 Columbus St., (504) 525-2420; www.waldorfnola.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Infants-eighth grade
Year founded: 2000
Head of school: Joseph Peychaud
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
Total enrollment: 165
Tuition: $10,980
Walter L. Cohen College Prep
2503 Willow St., (504) 335-0400;www.cohencollegeprep.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1949
Head of school: Darren Lewis
Average class size: 20
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: 280
Tuition: Free
Warren Easton Charter High School
3019 Canal St., (504) 324-7400; www.warreneastoncharterhigh.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1913
Head of school: Mervin Jackson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
Total enrollment: 1,000
Tuition: Free