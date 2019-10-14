Brother Martin science

Students watch their instructor perform an experiment at Brother Martin High School.

 PHOTO COURTESY BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL

Abramson Sci Academy

5552 Read Blvd., (504) 373-6264

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 2008

Head of school: Rhonda Dale

Average class size: 24

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 610

Tuition: Free

Academy of the Sacred Heart

4521 St. Charles Ave., (504) 891-1943; www.ashrosary.org

Private/all girls

Ages/grades: 1 year old-12th grade

Year founded: 1867

Head of school: Melanie A. Guste

Average class size: 16

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

Total enrollment: 747

Tuition: $9,810-$20,250

Akili Academy of New Orleans

3811 N. Galvez St., (504) 355-4172; www.akiliacademy.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2008

Head of school: Allison Lowe

Average class size: 28

Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

Total enrollment: 686

Tuition: Free

Alliance Francaise de La Nouvelle Orleans

1519 Jackson Ave., (504) 568-0770; www.af-neworleans.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: All ages, including adults

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Audrey Nikitine

Average class size: 7

Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

Total enrollment: 450

Tuition: $185 for 10 weeks (3-6 years old, one hour per week); $380 for 10 weeks (adults), $45 per hour (semi-private lessons for up to three people), $199 for 10 classes, $359 for 20 classes, $799 (unlimited for weekly conversation classes)

Arthur Ashe Charter School

1456 Gardena Drive, (504) 373-6267; www.firstlineschools.org/arthur-ashe-charter-school

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2007

Head of school: Shanda Gentry

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 832

Tuition: Free

Audubon Charter School— Gentilly

4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434; www.auduboncharter.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: 2018

Head of school: David LaViscount

Average class size: 26

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 185

Tuition: Free for kindergarten-eighth grade

Audubon Charter School — Uptown

428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100; www.auduboncharter.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2006

Head of school: Missy Forcier (lower campus), Adrienne Collopy (upper campus)

Average class size: 29

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1, Montessori; 30:1, French program

Total enrollment: 875

Tuition: Free, kindergarten-eighth grade

Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School

1116 Jefferson Ave., (504) 304-3932; www.babyben.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1989

Head of school: Charlotte Matthew

Average class size: 26

Student/teacher ratio: 26:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School

401 Nashville Ave., (504) 304-3932; www.babyben.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: 1989

Head of school: Charlotte Matthew

Average class size: 26

Student/teacher ratio: 26:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Benjamin Franklin High School

2001 Leon C. Simon Drive, (504) 286-2600; www.bfhsla.org

Ursuline Academy

Ursuline Academy helps girls explore their artful side.

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1957

Head of school: Patrick Widhalm

Average class size: 19.5

Student/teacher ratio: 17.5:1

Total enrollment: 1,000

Tuition: Free

Bishop McManus Academy

13123 I-10 Service Road, (504) 246-5121; www.bishopmcmanus.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 2 years old-ninth grade

Year founded: 1975

Head of school: Toni-Lynn Tyson

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 150

Tuition: $4,850

Brother Martin High School

4401 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 283-1561; www.brothermartin.com

Parochial/all boys

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1869

Head of school: Greg Rando and Ryan Gallagher

Average class size: 24

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 1,100

Tuition: $10,390

Cabrini High School

1400 Moss St., (504) 482-1193;www.cabrinihigh.com

Parochial/all girls

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1959

Head of school: Jack Truxillo

Average class size: 19

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

Total enrollment: 375

Tuition: $10,800

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans Early Head Start/ Head Start Program

8326 Apricot St., (504) 861-6359; www.ccano.org/head-start-program

Public/coed

Ages/grades: 6 weeks-4 years old

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Rhonda Taylor

Average class size: 4-20

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 494

Tuition: Free

Christian Brothers School

New Orleans City Park, 8 Friederichs Ave., (504) 486-6770; www.cbs-no.org

Parochial/coed, prekindergarten-fourth grade; all boys fifth-seventh grade

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-seventh grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Joey Scaffidi

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: $7,350-$7,950

Christian Brothers School

4600 Canal St., (504) 488-4426; www.cbs-no.org

Parochial/coed, prekindergarten-fourth grade; parochial/all girls fifth-seventh grade

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-seventh grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Joey Scaffidi

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: $7,350-$7,525

Einstein Charter at Sherwood Forest Elementary School

4801 Maid Marion Drive, (504) 503-0110; www.einsteincharter.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Ashley Daniels-Hall

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: 487

Tuition: Free

Einstein Charter Middle School

5316 Michoud Blvd., (504) 503-0470; www.einsteincharter.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: 2015

Head of school: Adrienell L. Boyd

Average class size: 28

Student/teacher ratio: 28:1

Total enrollment: 445

Tuition: Free

Fannie C. Williams Charter School

11755 Dwyer Road, (504) 373-6228; www.fcwcs.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2007

Head of school: Kelly S. Batiste

Average class size: 27

Student/teacher ratio: 27:1

Total enrollment: 575

Tuition: Free

FirstLine Live Oak Charter School

3128 Constance St., (504) 324-4207; www.firstlineschools.org/firstline-live-oak

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2018

Head of school: Dione Singleton

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 465

Tuition: Free

George Washington Carver High School

3059 Higgins Blvd., (504) 308-3660; www.carvercollegiate.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 2012

Head of school: Jerel Bryant

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

Total enrollment: 805

Tuition: Free

Harriet Tubman Charter School

2701 Lawrence St. (Montessori prekindergarten-grade 2), 2013 General Meyer Ave. (third-eighth grade), (504) 227-3800; tubmancharterschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2011

Head of school: Julie Lause

Average class size: 20 (prekindergarten), 30 (kindergarten-eighth grade)

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 1,000

Tuition: Free

Holy Cross School

5601 Elysian Fields Ave. (primary school), 5500 Paris Ave. (middle and high school)

(504) 942-3100; www.holycrosstigers.com

Parochial/all boys

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade

Year founded: 1849

Head of school: Sean P. Martin

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 955

Tuition: $7,225-$8,875

Homer A. Plessy Community School

721 St. Philip St., (504) 503-0055; www.plessyschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2012

Head of school: Meghan Raychaudhuri

Average class size: 24

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 489

Tuition: Free

Hynes Charter School Lakeview

990 Harrison Ave., (504) 324-7160; www.hynesschool.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1952

Head of school: Anne Kramer

Average class size: 20-27

Student/teacher ratio: 17:1

Total enrollment: 715

Tuition: Free

Hynes Charter School UNO

6101 Chatham Drive, (504) 359-7700; www.hynesschool.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-first grade

Year founded: 1952

Head of school: Brittany Smith

Average class size: 20-27

Student/teacher ratio: 17:1

Total enrollment: 210

Tuition: Free

International High School of New Orleans

727 Carondelet St., (504) 613-5703; www.ihsnola.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 2009

Head of school: Sean Wilson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

Total enrollment: 464

Tuition: Free

International School of Louisiana-Dixon Campus

4040 Eagle St., (504) 229-4375; www.isl-edu.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-second grade

Year founded: 2000

Head of school: Melanie Tennyson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

International School of Louisiana-Uptown Campus

1400 Camp St., (504) 654-1088; www.isl-edu.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2000

Head of school: Melanie Tennyson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

International School of Louisiana-Uptown

502 Olivier St., (504) 2749-4571; www.isl-edu.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 2000

Head of school: Melanie Tennyson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Isidore Newman School

1903 Jefferson Ave., (504) 896-6323; www.newmanschool.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Early childhood-12th grade

Year founded: 1903

Head of school: Dale M. Smith

Average class size: 14-16

Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

Total enrollment: 1,230

Tuition: $19,950-$26,022

James M. Singleton Charter School

2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-3466; www.dryadesymca.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1999

Head of school: Erika Mann

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 406

Tuition: Free

Jesuit High School

4133 Banks St., (504) 486-6631; www.jesuitnola.org

Parochial/all-boys

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1847

Head of school: Fr. Christopher S. Fronk

Average class size: 24

Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

Total enrollment: 1,325

Tuition: $9,750-$9,950

Jewish Community Center (JCC) Nursery School and Pre-K

5342 St. Charles Ave., (504) 897-0143; www.nojcc.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 13 months old-prekindergarten

Year founded: 1948

Head of school: Adrienne Shulman

Average class size: 10-20

Student/teacher ratio: 4:1-10:1

Total enrollment: 175

Tuition: $3,915-$8,230

Lafayette Academy

1331 Kerlerec St., (504) 934-4683; lafayetteacademyno.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fifth-eighth grade

Year founded: 2006

Head of school: Susan Jurkanas

Average class size: 26

Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

Total enrollment: 525

Tuition: Free

Lake Forest Charter School

11110 Lake Forest Blvd., (504) 826-7140; www.lakeforestcharter.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2006

Head of school: Mardele S. Early

Average class size: 18

Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

Total enrollment: 660

Tuition: Free

Langston Hughes Academy

3519 Trafalgar St., (504) 373-6251; www.firstlineschools.org/langston-hughes-academy

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2010

Head of school: Carrie Bevans

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 764

Tuition: Free

Life of Christ Christian Academy

1851 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 945-5778; www.lifeofchristchristianacademy.com

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade

Year founded: 1997

Head of school: Cheryl Leufroy Frilot

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

Total enrollment: 45

Tuition: $5,800

Livingston Collegiate

7301 Dwyer Road, (504) 503-0004; www.livingstoncollegiate.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 2016

Head of school: Evan Stoudt

Average class size: 24

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 614

Tuition: Free

Louise S. McGehee School

2343 Prytania St., 504-561-1224; www.mcgeheeschool.com

Private/all girls

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade, Little Gate, 1-4 years old

Year founded: 1912

Head of school: Kimberly Field-Marvin

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

Total enrollment: 472

Tuition: $16,457-$24,271

Lusher Charter Elementary School

7315 Willow St., (504) 862-5110; www.lusherschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade

Founded: 1913

Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger

Average class size: 24

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 672

Tuition: Free

Lusher Charter Middle and High School

5624 Freret St., (504) 304-3960; www.lusherschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-12th grade

Founded: 1913

Head of school: Kathy Riedlinger

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,193

Tuition: Free

Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans

5951 Patton St.; 1800 Monroe St., (504) 620-5500; www.lfno.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-ninth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Marina Schoen

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1- 25:1

Total enrollment: 1,026

Tuition: Free

Mary McLeod Bethune Charter School

2401 Humanity St., (504) 324-7076; www.bethunenola.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Average class size: 26

Student/teacher ratio: 26:1

Total enrollment: 680

Tuition: Free

Mildred Osborne Charter School

6701 Curran Blvd., (504) 400-0614; www.ariseschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2012

Head of school: Jolene Galpin

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 12

Total enrollment: 537

Tuition: Free

Morris Jeff Community School

211 S. Lopez St., (504) 373-6258; www.morrisjeffschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2010

Head of school: Patricia Perkins

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Morris Jeff Community School

1301 N. Derbigny St., (504) 373-6258; www.morrisjeffschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 2010

Head of school: Patricia Perkins

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Mount Carmel Academy

7027 Milne Blvd., (504) 288-7626; www.mcacubs.com

Parochial/all girls

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1840

Head of school: Sr. Camille Anne Campbell

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 9:1

Total enrollment: 1,250

Tuition: $9,400

The NET Charter High School: Central City

1614 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 267-9060; www.eqaschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 2011

Head of school: Neil Poynter

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

Total enrollment: 150

Tuition: Free

The NET Charter High School: Gentilly

6601 Franklin Ave., (504) 267-9765; www.eqaschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 2017

Head of school: Kristina Baiamonte

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

Total enrollment: 175

Tuition: Free

New Harmony High School

3368 Esplanade Ave., (504) 612-7869; www.newharmonyhigh.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-10th grade

Year founded: 2018

Head of school: Sunny Dawn Summers

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 102

Tuition: Free

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA)

2800 Chartres St., (504) 940-2787; nocca.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade and middle school preparatory programs

Year founded: 1973

Head of school: Kyle Wedberg

Average class size: 28

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 547

Tuition: Free

New Orleans Charter Science & Math High School

5625 Loyola Ave., (504) 324-7061; www.noscihigh.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1993

Head of school: Monique G. Cola

Average class size: 21

Student/teacher ratio: 21:1

Total enrollment: 459

Tuition: Free

Paul Habans Charter School

3501 Seine St., (504) 941-1810; www.habanscharterschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2013

Head of school: Elizabeth LaMotte-Mitchell

Average class size: 20-28

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 835

Tuition: Free

Phillis Wheatley Community School

2300 Dumaine St., (504) 373-6205; www.firstlineschools.org/philliswheatley-community-school

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2010

Head of school: Diana Archuleta

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 805

Tuition: Free

Raphael Academy

500 Soraparu St., (504) 524-5955; www.raphaelacademy.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-12th grade

Year founded: 2012

Head of school: Jacqueline Case

Average class size: 5-7

Student/teacher ratio: 7:2

Total enrollment: 15

Tuition: $12,100-$13,250

Rosenwald Collegiate Academy

1801 L.B. Landry Ave., (504) 503-1400; www.rosenwaldcollegiate.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-10th grade

Year founded: 2018

Head of school: Benjamin Davis

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 250

Tuition: Free

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

8012 Oak St., (504) 861-3743; www.standrewsepiscopalschool.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-eighth grade

Year founded: 1957

Head of school: Kathryn Fitzpatrick

Average class size: 15

Student teacher ratio: 5:1

Total enrollment: 228

Tuition: $1,000-$1,150 per month preschool; $13,815-$15,015

St. Dominic School

6326 Memphis St., (504) 482-4123; www.stdominicnola.org

Parochial/Coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1924

Head of school: Ashley Lynn Ogden

Average class size: 20

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1-20:1

Total enrollment: 725

Tuition: $5,800-$6,500

St. George’s Episcopal School

923 Napoleon Ave., (504) 891-5509; www.stgnola.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-eighth grade

Year founded: 1969

Head of school: Joseph Kreutziger

Average class size: 6-18

Student/teacher ratio: 5:1

Total enrollment: 400

Tuition: $5,740-$21,610

St. Mary’s Dominican High School

7701 Walmsley St., (504) 865-9401; www.stmarysdominican.org

Private/all girls

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1860

Head of school: Cynthia A. Thomas

Average class size: 24

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 873

Tuition: $9,990

St. Michael Special School

1522 Chippewa St., (504) 524-7285; www.stmichaelspecialschool.com

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 6 years old-adulthood

Year founded: 1965

Head of school: Romaine McCarthy

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

Total enrollment: 215

Tuition: $5,320

St. Stephen School

1027 Napoleon Ave., (504) 891-1927; www.ststephencs.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1954

Head of school: Rosie Kendrick

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 187

Tuition: $5,700

Samuel J. Green Charter School

2319 Valence St., (504) 304-3532; www.firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2006

Head of school: Ava Lee

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 510

Tuition: Free

Stuart Hall for Boys

2032 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-5384; www.stuarthall.org

Private/boys

Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Kevin Avin

Average class size: 18

Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

Total enrollment: 347

Tuition: $12,500-$14,975

Trinity Episcopal School

1315 Jackson Ave., (504) 525-8661; www.trinitynola.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 15 months old-eighth grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: the Rev. Gary Taylor

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

Total enrollment: 425

Tuition: $5,425-$21,105

University Montessori School

7508 Burthe St., (504) 865-1659; www.umsnola.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-kindergarten

Year founded: 1978

Head of school: Teddi Locke

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: 7:1-11:1

Total enrollment: 50

Tuition: $6,950-$12,050

Ursuline Academy of New Orleans

2635 State St., (504) 866-5292; www.go.uanola.org

Private/all girls

Ages/grades: 1 year old-12th grade

Year founded: 1727

Head of school: Karen T. McNay

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 625

Tuition: $11,100

Waldorf School of New Orleans

2539 Columbus St., (504) 525-2420; www.waldorfnola.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Infants-eighth grade

Year founded: 2000

Head of school: Joseph Peychaud

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

Total enrollment: 165

Tuition: $10,980

Walter L. Cohen College Prep

2503 Willow St., (504) 335-0400;www.cohencollegeprep.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1949

Head of school: Darren Lewis

Average class size: 20

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: 280

Tuition: Free

Warren Easton Charter High School

3019 Canal St., (504) 324-7400; www.warreneastoncharterhigh.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1913

Head of school: Mervin Jackson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

Total enrollment: 1,000

Tuition: Free

 

