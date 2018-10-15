St. Martin's Episcopal School

Faculty at St. Martin’s Episcopal School observe a student in the school’s Innovation + Design program trying to solve a problem.

Jefferson Parish — East Bank

Harahan/Jefferson/River Ridge

Faith Lutheran School

300 Colonial Club Drive, Harahan, (504) 737-9554; www.faithlutheran-school.com

Parochial/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1958

• Head of school: Gregory T. Wood Sr.

• Average class size: 10

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 86

• Tuition: $4,500

Harahan Elementary School

6723 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 737-3918; www.harahan.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1926

• Head of school: Stephanie Scott

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 495

• Tuition: Free

Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff School

8809 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-6163; www.hazelpark.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1957

• Head of school: Meredith Lagasse

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 378

• Tuition: Free

Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy (JCFA)

3410 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 410-3280; www.jcfa.co

Public/coed

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2010

• Head of school: John Hendricks

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

• Total enrollment: 175

• Tuition: Free

Jefferson Elementary School

4440 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 733-9461; www.jefferson.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of school: Kathy McLeod

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 363

• Tuition: Free

John Martyn Community School

1108 Shrewsbury Road, Jefferson, (504) 838-6933; www.martyn.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-12th grade

• Year founded: 1932

• Head of school: Ira Wilson

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 126

• Tuition: Free

Riverdale High School

240 Riverdale Drive, Jefferson, (504) 833-7288; www.riverdalehigh.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1962

• Head of school: Danielle Yunusah

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 1,168

• Tuition: Free

Riverdale Middle School

3900 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 828-2706; www.riverdalemiddle.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1962

• Head of school: Celest Cunningham

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 787

• Tuition: Free

St. Matthew the Apostle School

10021 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-4604; www.smaschool.net

Parochial/coed

1 year old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Tony Bonura

• Average class size: 21

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 317

• Tuition: $5,140-$5,640

Kenner

A.C. Alexander Elementary School

600 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 469-7326; www.alexander.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of school: Leslie Harrison

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 551

• Tuition: Free

Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School

2801 Bruin Drive, Kenner, (504) 443-4565; www.bonnabel.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1972

• Head of school: Dawn Kalb

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 1,263

• Tuition: Free

Chateau Estates Elementary School

4121 Medoc Drive, Kenner, (504) 464-5662; www.chateau.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1985

• Head of school: Colleen Winkler

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 671

• Tuition: Free

G.T. Woods Elementary School

1037 31st St., Kenner, (504) 466-6252; www.woods.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1967

• Head of school: Janine Holmes

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 277

• Tuition: Free

Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School

1500 38 th St., Kenner, (504) 468-1016; www.greenlawn.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1963

• Head of school: Mary Defusco

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 560

• Tuition: Free

J.J. Audubon Elementary School

200 W. Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-0525; www.audubon.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1979

• Head of school: Emily Anderson

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 511

• Tuition: Free

John Clancy/Joseph Maggiore Elementary School

2100 Maine St., Kenner, (504) 469-3664; www.clancymaggiore.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1954

• Head of school: Danesha Dorsey

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 626

• Tuition: Free

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner, (504) 468-3524; www.seasschool.org

Parochial/coed

1 year old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Joan N. Kathmann

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 475

• Tuition: $4,975 (K-7th)

Theodore Roosevelt Middle School

3315 Maine Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1361; www.roosevelt.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of school: Alexia Thompson

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 536

• Tuition: Free

Walter Schneckenburger Elementary School

26 Earnest Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1236; www.schneckenburger.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1977

• Head of school: Christi Rome

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 455

• Tuition: Free

Washington Montessori

606 Clay St., Kenner, (504) 464-9111; www.washington.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1939

• Head of school: Darlene Turnbull

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 261

• Tuition: Free

Metairie

Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies

6201 Camphor St., Metairie, (504) 888-0969; www.airlinepark.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1967

• Head of school: Tiffani E. LeBouef

• Average class size: 30 (PreK), 26 (K-3rd), 33 (4th-5th)

• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1 (PreK), 26:1 (K-3rd), 33:1 (4th-5th)

• Total enrollment: 380

• Tuition: Free

Alice Birney Elementary School

4829 Hastings St., Metairie, (504) 885-1044; www.birney.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1968

• Head of school: Debbie Dantin

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 666

• Tuition: Free

Apple Tree Academy & Development Center

2001 Athania Parkway, Metairie, (504) 831-3638; www.apple-tree-academy-development-center.business.site

Private/coed

6 weeks old-kindergarten

• Year founded: 1986

• Head of school: Cheryl DeFelice

• Average class size: 6

• Student/teacher ratio: 4:1 (6 weeks-12 months), 7:1 (1-2 years old), 9:1 (3 years old), 11:1 (4 years old)

• Total enrollment: 15

• Tuition: $9,600

Archbishop Chapelle High School

8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 467-3105; www.archbishopchapelle.org

Private/all girls

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1962

• Head of school: Leila Benoit

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 600

• Tuition: $9,200

Archbishop Rummel High School

1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5592; www.rummelraiders.com

Private/all boys

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1962

• Head of school: Marc Milano

• Average class size: 21

• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

• Total enrollment: 675

• Tuition: $8,500

Atonement Lutheran School

6500 Riverside Drive, Metairie, (504) 887-0225; www.alcs.org

Private/coed

3 years old-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Douglas C. Molin

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 240

• Tuition: $5,465

Beary Cherry Tree

3117 Lake Villa Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-1950; www.bearycherrytree.com

Private/coed

6 weeks old-Prekindergarten

• Year founded: 1972

• Head of school: Kim Mumphrey

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1

• Total enrollment: 273

• Tuition: $175-$200 per week

Bissonet Plaza Elementary School

6818 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, (504) 887-0470; www.bissonet.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1961

• Head of school: Audrey Easley

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 626

• Tuition: Free

Bridgedale Elementary

808 Zinnia Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6807; www.bridgedale.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1958

• Head of school: Benjamin Moscona

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 560

• Tuition: Free

East Jefferson High School

400 Phlox Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-7171; www.eastjefferson.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1953

• Head of school: James Kytle

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 1,107

• Tuition: Free

Ecole Classique

5236 Glendale St., Metairie, (504) 887-3507; www.ecoleclassique.com

Private/coed

Prekindergarten-12th grade

• Year founded: 1956

• Head of school: David Federico

• Average class size: 18

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 260

• Tuition: $6,000

Ella Dolhonde Elementary School

219 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 837-5370; www.dolhonde.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1926

• Head of school: Lisa Savage

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 494

• Tuition: Free

Gates of Prayer Nursery School

4000 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-4339; www.gatesofprayer.org/nursery-school.html

Private/coed

15 months-5 years old

• Year founded: 1975

• Head of school: Melanie Blitz

• Average class size: 10-12

• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1

• Total enrollment: 75

• Tuition: $2,900-$9,000

Grace King High School

4301 Grace King Place, Metairie, (504) 888-7334; www.king.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1968

• Head of school: Sharon Meggs-Hamilton

• Average class size: 30

• Student/teacher ratio: 30:1

• Total enrollment: 1,399

• Tuition: Free

Green Park Elementary School

1409 N. Upland Ave., Metairie, (504) 466-0205; www.greenpark.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1959

• Head of school: Sandy Phillips

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 446

• Tuition: Free

Harold Keller Elementary School

5301 Irving St., Metairie, (504) 887-3836; www.keller.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1966

• Head of school: Barbara Hodgson

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 488

• Tuition: Free

Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies

1416 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 837-8300; www.haynes.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1909

• Head of school: Karla Russo

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 817

• Tuition: Free

J.C. Ellis Elementary School

801 Brockenbraugh Court, Metairie, (504) 833-7254; www.ellis.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1951

• Head of school: Julie Berner

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 737

• Tuition: Free

J.D. Meisler Middle School

3700 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5832; www.meisler.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1976

• Head of school: Vicki Jarrell

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 810

• Tuition: Free

John Calvin Presbyterian Playschool

4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 888-1378; www.johncalvinchurch.org/playschool

Private/coed

1-5 years old

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of School: Lauren Crisler Oufnac

• Average class size: 14

• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

• Total enrollment: 180

• Tuition: $1,590-$3,175

John Q. Adams Middle School

5525 Henican Place, Metairie, (504) 887-5240; www.adams.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1967

• Head of school: Jason Beber

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 818

• Tuition: Free

Kehoe-France School

720 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0472; www.kehoe-france.com

Private/coed

8 weeks old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1962

• Head of school: Tanya L. Price

• Average class size: 12-16

• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

• Total enrollment: 440

• Tuition: $9,510-$9,687

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy

2504 Maine Ave., Metairie, (504) 233-4720; www.discoveryhsf.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-11th grade

• Year founded: 2013

• Head of school: Patty Glaser

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 23:2 (PreK-1st), 25:1 (2nd-8th), 27:1 (9th-11th)

• Total enrollment: 1,530

• Tuition: Free

Kinder Haus Montessori

5201 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-2424; www.kinderhausmontessori.com

Private/coed

1 year-6 years old

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Erika Davis and Angela Perret

• Average class size: 12 (1- 2 year olds), 24 (2-4 year olds) 36 (3-6 year olds)

• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1 (1-2 year olds), 8:1 (2-4 year olds), 12:1 (3-6 year olds)

• Total enrollment: 69

• Tuition: $6,720-$14,004

The Little School

2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-9964; www.thelittleschoolmetairie.com

Private/coed

2-5 years old

• Year founded: 1962

• Head of school: Renee Hemel

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: 65

• Tuition: $2,600-$5,900

Lutheran High School

3864 17th St., Metairie, (504) 455-4062; www.lutheranhighschool.net

Private/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of school: Carol A. Christen

• Average class size: 12

• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

• Total enrollment: 90-100

• Tuition: $6,000

Marie B. Riviere Elementary School

1564 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-8439; www.riviere.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: John Starr III

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 613

• Tuition: Free

Memorial Baptist Early Learning Center

5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 455-7635; www.mbsmetairie.org/earlylearningcenter

Private/coed

6 weeks old-3 years old

• Year founded: 1981

• Head of school: Jerry Riggs

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 138

• Tuition: $5,000

Memorial Baptist School

5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-0533; www.mbsmetairie.org

Private/coed

Prekindergarten-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1981

• Head of school: Jerry Riggs

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 199

• Tuition: $5,000

Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies

201 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-5539; www.metairie.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1939

• Head of school: Lisa Babin

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 377

• Tuition: Free

Metairie Park Country Day School

300 Park Road, Metairie, (504) 837-5204; www.mpcds.com

Private/coed

Prekindergarten-12th grade

• Year founded: 1929

• Head of school: Matt Neely

• Average class size: varies

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1-18:1

• Total enrollment: 740

• Tuition: $15,560-$21,250

Parkway Presbyterian Preschool & Kindergarten

6200 Camphor St., Metairie, (504) 733-6340; www.parkwaypresbyterianchurch.com

Parochial/coed

15 months-6 years old

• Year founded: 1954

• Head of school: Marlene Cooke

• Average class size: 10-20

• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1 (1-year-olds), 7:1 (2-year-olds), 8:1 (3-year-olds), 10:1 (4- to 6-year-olds)

• Total enrollment: 162

• Tuition: $846-$2,565

Phoebe Hearst School

5208 Wabash St., Metairie, (504) 887-8814; www.hearst.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1966

• Head of school: Valentine Williams

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 632

• Tuition: Free

Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School

8101 Simon St., Metairie, (504) 737-3132; www.bunche.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Monya Criddle

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 349

• Tuition: Free

Ridgewood Preparatory School

201 Pasadena Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-2545; www.ridgewoodprep.com

Private/coed

Prekindergarten-12th grade

• Year founded: 1948

• Head of school: M.J. Montgomery Jr.

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 250

• Tuition: $5,275 (PreK), $6,325 (K-4th), $6,550 (5th-6th), $7,000 (7th-8th), $7,250 (9th-12th)

Rudolph Matas Elementary School

1201 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-6200; www.matas.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1966

• Head of school: Scott Deemer

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 566

• Tuition: Free

St. Augustine’s Episcopal Pre-School

3412 Haring Road, Metairie, (504) 887-4801; www.staugustinesdayschool.weebly.com

Private/coed

2-5 years old

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Joline LaCoste

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1 (2 years old), 8:1 (3 years old), 9:1 (4 years old)

• Total enrollment: 99

• Tuition: $3,600

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School

400 Codifer Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-1166; www.scsgators.org

Parochial/coed

3 years old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1926

• Head of school: Kimberlie Kilroy

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 875

• Tuition: $5,460 (K-7th)-$5,624 (3-4 years old)

St. Christopher School

3900 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 837-6871; www.stchristopherschool.org

Parochial/coed

6 weeks old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1949

• Head of school: Ruth Meche

• Average class size: 21

• Student/teacher ratio: 21:1

• Total enrollment: 532

• Tuition: $5,250

St. Edward the Confessor School

4901 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6353; www.steddyschool.com

Parochial/coed

1 year old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1965

• Head of school: Thomas Becker

• Average class size: 19

• Student/teacher ratio: 19:1

• Total enrollment: 416

• Tuition: $5,800

St. Francis Xavier School

215 Betz Place, Metairie, (504) 833-1471; www.stfrancisxavier.com

Parochial/coed

2 years old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1926

• Head of school: Barbara M. Martin

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 425

• Tuition: $5,625 (2-year-olds), $5,375 (3-year-olds), $5,175 (4-year-olds), $4,900 (K-7 th)

St. Louis King of France School

1600 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-8224; www.slkfschool.com

Parochial/coed

6 weeks old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1953

• Head of school: Pamela Keenan Schott

• Average class size: varies

• Student/teacher ratio: varies

• Total enrollment: 425

• Tuition: $5,100-$9,300

St. Martin’s Episcopal School

225 Green Acres Road, Metairie, (504) 733-0353; www.stmsaints.com/admission

Private/coed

8 weeks old-12th grade

• Year founded: 1947

• Head of school: Merry Sorrells

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 9:1

• Total enrollment: 600

• Tuition: $10,750-$22,200

St. Mary Magdalen

6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-1433; www.smmcougars.org

Parochial/coed

Prekindergarten-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1957

• Head of school: Valerie Rodriguez

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 225

• Tuition: $4,850-$5,375

Slater Torah Academy

5210 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 456-6429; www.torahacademynola.com

Private/coed

Infant-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1993

• Head of school: Naomi Smith

• Average class size: Eight to 10

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: 70

• Tuition: $8,000

T.H. Harris Middle School

911 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0867; www.harris.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Brenda Hubbard

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 675

• Tuition: Free

Victory Christian Academy

5708 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 733-5087; www.vcagators.net

Private/coed

3 years old-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Michelle Nichols

• Average class size: 18

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 200

• Tuition: $4,250

Tags

View comments