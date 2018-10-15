Jefferson Parish — East Bank
Harahan/Jefferson/River Ridge
Faith Lutheran School
300 Colonial Club Drive, Harahan, (504) 737-9554; www.faithlutheran-school.com
Parochial/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1958
• Head of school: Gregory T. Wood Sr.
• Average class size: 10
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 86
• Tuition: $4,500
Harahan Elementary School
6723 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 737-3918; www.harahan.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1926
• Head of school: Stephanie Scott
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 495
• Tuition: Free
Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff School
8809 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-6163; www.hazelpark.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1957
• Head of school: Meredith Lagasse
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 378
• Tuition: Free
Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy (JCFA)
3410 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 410-3280; www.jcfa.co
Public/coed
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2010
• Head of school: John Hendricks
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
• Total enrollment: 175
• Tuition: Free
Jefferson Elementary School
4440 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 733-9461; www.jefferson.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of school: Kathy McLeod
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 363
• Tuition: Free
John Martyn Community School
1108 Shrewsbury Road, Jefferson, (504) 838-6933; www.martyn.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-12th grade
• Year founded: 1932
• Head of school: Ira Wilson
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 126
• Tuition: Free
Riverdale High School
240 Riverdale Drive, Jefferson, (504) 833-7288; www.riverdalehigh.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1962
• Head of school: Danielle Yunusah
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 1,168
• Tuition: Free
Riverdale Middle School
3900 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 828-2706; www.riverdalemiddle.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1962
• Head of school: Celest Cunningham
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 787
• Tuition: Free
St. Matthew the Apostle School
10021 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-4604; www.smaschool.net
Parochial/coed
1 year old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Tony Bonura
• Average class size: 21
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 317
• Tuition: $5,140-$5,640
Kenner
A.C. Alexander Elementary School
600 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 469-7326; www.alexander.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of school: Leslie Harrison
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 551
• Tuition: Free
Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School
2801 Bruin Drive, Kenner, (504) 443-4565; www.bonnabel.jpschools.org
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1972
• Head of school: Dawn Kalb
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 1,263
• Tuition: Free
Chateau Estates Elementary School
4121 Medoc Drive, Kenner, (504) 464-5662; www.chateau.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1985
• Head of school: Colleen Winkler
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 671
• Tuition: Free
G.T. Woods Elementary School
1037 31st St., Kenner, (504) 466-6252; www.woods.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1967
• Head of school: Janine Holmes
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 277
• Tuition: Free
Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School
1500 38 th St., Kenner, (504) 468-1016; www.greenlawn.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1963
• Head of school: Mary Defusco
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 560
• Tuition: Free
J.J. Audubon Elementary School
200 W. Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-0525; www.audubon.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1979
• Head of school: Emily Anderson
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 511
• Tuition: Free
John Clancy/Joseph Maggiore Elementary School
2100 Maine St., Kenner, (504) 469-3664; www.clancymaggiore.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1954
• Head of school: Danesha Dorsey
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 626
• Tuition: Free
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School
4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner, (504) 468-3524; www.seasschool.org
Parochial/coed
1 year old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Joan N. Kathmann
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 475
• Tuition: $4,975 (K-7th)
Theodore Roosevelt Middle School
3315 Maine Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1361; www.roosevelt.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of school: Alexia Thompson
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 536
• Tuition: Free
Walter Schneckenburger Elementary School
26 Earnest Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1236; www.schneckenburger.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1977
• Head of school: Christi Rome
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 455
• Tuition: Free
Washington Montessori
606 Clay St., Kenner, (504) 464-9111; www.washington.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1939
• Head of school: Darlene Turnbull
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 261
• Tuition: Free
Metairie
Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies
6201 Camphor St., Metairie, (504) 888-0969; www.airlinepark.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1967
• Head of school: Tiffani E. LeBouef
• Average class size: 30 (PreK), 26 (K-3rd), 33 (4th-5th)
• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1 (PreK), 26:1 (K-3rd), 33:1 (4th-5th)
• Total enrollment: 380
• Tuition: Free
Alice Birney Elementary School
4829 Hastings St., Metairie, (504) 885-1044; www.birney.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1968
• Head of school: Debbie Dantin
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 666
• Tuition: Free
Apple Tree Academy & Development Center
2001 Athania Parkway, Metairie, (504) 831-3638; www.apple-tree-academy-development-center.business.site
Private/coed
6 weeks old-kindergarten
• Year founded: 1986
• Head of school: Cheryl DeFelice
• Average class size: 6
• Student/teacher ratio: 4:1 (6 weeks-12 months), 7:1 (1-2 years old), 9:1 (3 years old), 11:1 (4 years old)
• Total enrollment: 15
• Tuition: $9,600
Archbishop Chapelle High School
8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 467-3105; www.archbishopchapelle.org
Private/all girls
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1962
• Head of school: Leila Benoit
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 600
• Tuition: $9,200
Archbishop Rummel High School
1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5592; www.rummelraiders.com
Private/all boys
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1962
• Head of school: Marc Milano
• Average class size: 21
• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
• Total enrollment: 675
• Tuition: $8,500
Atonement Lutheran School
6500 Riverside Drive, Metairie, (504) 887-0225; www.alcs.org
Private/coed
3 years old-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Douglas C. Molin
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 240
• Tuition: $5,465
Beary Cherry Tree
3117 Lake Villa Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-1950; www.bearycherrytree.com
Private/coed
6 weeks old-Prekindergarten
• Year founded: 1972
• Head of school: Kim Mumphrey
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1
• Total enrollment: 273
• Tuition: $175-$200 per week
Bissonet Plaza Elementary School
6818 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, (504) 887-0470; www.bissonet.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1961
• Head of school: Audrey Easley
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 626
• Tuition: Free
Bridgedale Elementary
808 Zinnia Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6807; www.bridgedale.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1958
• Head of school: Benjamin Moscona
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 560
• Tuition: Free
East Jefferson High School
400 Phlox Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-7171; www.eastjefferson.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1953
• Head of school: James Kytle
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 1,107
• Tuition: Free
Ecole Classique
5236 Glendale St., Metairie, (504) 887-3507; www.ecoleclassique.com
Private/coed
Prekindergarten-12th grade
• Year founded: 1956
• Head of school: David Federico
• Average class size: 18
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 260
• Tuition: $6,000
Ella Dolhonde Elementary School
219 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 837-5370; www.dolhonde.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1926
• Head of school: Lisa Savage
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 494
• Tuition: Free
Gates of Prayer Nursery School
4000 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-4339; www.gatesofprayer.org/nursery-school.html
Private/coed
15 months-5 years old
• Year founded: 1975
• Head of school: Melanie Blitz
• Average class size: 10-12
• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1
• Total enrollment: 75
• Tuition: $2,900-$9,000
Grace King High School
4301 Grace King Place, Metairie, (504) 888-7334; www.king.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1968
• Head of school: Sharon Meggs-Hamilton
• Average class size: 30
• Student/teacher ratio: 30:1
• Total enrollment: 1,399
• Tuition: Free
Green Park Elementary School
1409 N. Upland Ave., Metairie, (504) 466-0205; www.greenpark.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1959
• Head of school: Sandy Phillips
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 446
• Tuition: Free
Harold Keller Elementary School
5301 Irving St., Metairie, (504) 887-3836; www.keller.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1966
• Head of school: Barbara Hodgson
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 488
• Tuition: Free
Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies
1416 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 837-8300; www.haynes.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1909
• Head of school: Karla Russo
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 817
• Tuition: Free
J.C. Ellis Elementary School
801 Brockenbraugh Court, Metairie, (504) 833-7254; www.ellis.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1951
• Head of school: Julie Berner
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 737
• Tuition: Free
J.D. Meisler Middle School
3700 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5832; www.meisler.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1976
• Head of school: Vicki Jarrell
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 810
• Tuition: Free
John Calvin Presbyterian Playschool
4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 888-1378; www.johncalvinchurch.org/playschool
Private/coed
1-5 years old
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of School: Lauren Crisler Oufnac
• Average class size: 14
• Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
• Total enrollment: 180
• Tuition: $1,590-$3,175
John Q. Adams Middle School
5525 Henican Place, Metairie, (504) 887-5240; www.adams.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1967
• Head of school: Jason Beber
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 818
• Tuition: Free
Kehoe-France School
720 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0472; www.kehoe-france.com
Private/coed
8 weeks old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1962
• Head of school: Tanya L. Price
• Average class size: 12-16
• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
• Total enrollment: 440
• Tuition: $9,510-$9,687
Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
2504 Maine Ave., Metairie, (504) 233-4720; www.discoveryhsf.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-11th grade
• Year founded: 2013
• Head of school: Patty Glaser
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 23:2 (PreK-1st), 25:1 (2nd-8th), 27:1 (9th-11th)
• Total enrollment: 1,530
• Tuition: Free
Kinder Haus Montessori
5201 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-2424; www.kinderhausmontessori.com
Private/coed
1 year-6 years old
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Erika Davis and Angela Perret
• Average class size: 12 (1- 2 year olds), 24 (2-4 year olds) 36 (3-6 year olds)
• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1 (1-2 year olds), 8:1 (2-4 year olds), 12:1 (3-6 year olds)
• Total enrollment: 69
• Tuition: $6,720-$14,004
The Little School
2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-9964; www.thelittleschoolmetairie.com
Private/coed
2-5 years old
• Year founded: 1962
• Head of school: Renee Hemel
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: 65
• Tuition: $2,600-$5,900
Lutheran High School
3864 17th St., Metairie, (504) 455-4062; www.lutheranhighschool.net
Private/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of school: Carol A. Christen
• Average class size: 12
• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
• Total enrollment: 90-100
• Tuition: $6,000
Marie B. Riviere Elementary School
1564 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-8439; www.riviere.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: John Starr III
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 613
• Tuition: Free
Memorial Baptist Early Learning Center
5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 455-7635; www.mbsmetairie.org/earlylearningcenter
Private/coed
6 weeks old-3 years old
• Year founded: 1981
• Head of school: Jerry Riggs
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 138
• Tuition: $5,000
Memorial Baptist School
5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-0533; www.mbsmetairie.org
Private/coed
Prekindergarten-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1981
• Head of school: Jerry Riggs
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 199
• Tuition: $5,000
Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies
201 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-5539; www.metairie.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1939
• Head of school: Lisa Babin
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 377
• Tuition: Free
Metairie Park Country Day School
300 Park Road, Metairie, (504) 837-5204; www.mpcds.com
Private/coed
Prekindergarten-12th grade
• Year founded: 1929
• Head of school: Matt Neely
• Average class size: varies
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1-18:1
• Total enrollment: 740
• Tuition: $15,560-$21,250
Parkway Presbyterian Preschool & Kindergarten
6200 Camphor St., Metairie, (504) 733-6340; www.parkwaypresbyterianchurch.com
Parochial/coed
15 months-6 years old
• Year founded: 1954
• Head of school: Marlene Cooke
• Average class size: 10-20
• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1 (1-year-olds), 7:1 (2-year-olds), 8:1 (3-year-olds), 10:1 (4- to 6-year-olds)
• Total enrollment: 162
• Tuition: $846-$2,565
Phoebe Hearst School
5208 Wabash St., Metairie, (504) 887-8814; www.hearst.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1966
• Head of school: Valentine Williams
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 632
• Tuition: Free
Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School
8101 Simon St., Metairie, (504) 737-3132; www.bunche.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Monya Criddle
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 349
• Tuition: Free
Ridgewood Preparatory School
201 Pasadena Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-2545; www.ridgewoodprep.com
Private/coed
Prekindergarten-12th grade
• Year founded: 1948
• Head of school: M.J. Montgomery Jr.
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 250
• Tuition: $5,275 (PreK), $6,325 (K-4th), $6,550 (5th-6th), $7,000 (7th-8th), $7,250 (9th-12th)
Rudolph Matas Elementary School
1201 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-6200; www.matas.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1966
• Head of school: Scott Deemer
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 566
• Tuition: Free
St. Augustine’s Episcopal Pre-School
3412 Haring Road, Metairie, (504) 887-4801; www.staugustinesdayschool.weebly.com
Private/coed
2-5 years old
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Joline LaCoste
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1 (2 years old), 8:1 (3 years old), 9:1 (4 years old)
• Total enrollment: 99
• Tuition: $3,600
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School
400 Codifer Blvd., Metairie, (504) 831-1166; www.scsgators.org
Parochial/coed
3 years old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1926
• Head of school: Kimberlie Kilroy
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 875
• Tuition: $5,460 (K-7th)-$5,624 (3-4 years old)
St. Christopher School
3900 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 837-6871; www.stchristopherschool.org
Parochial/coed
6 weeks old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1949
• Head of school: Ruth Meche
• Average class size: 21
• Student/teacher ratio: 21:1
• Total enrollment: 532
• Tuition: $5,250
St. Edward the Confessor School
4901 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6353; www.steddyschool.com
Parochial/coed
1 year old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1965
• Head of school: Thomas Becker
• Average class size: 19
• Student/teacher ratio: 19:1
• Total enrollment: 416
• Tuition: $5,800
St. Francis Xavier School
215 Betz Place, Metairie, (504) 833-1471; www.stfrancisxavier.com
Parochial/coed
2 years old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1926
• Head of school: Barbara M. Martin
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 425
• Tuition: $5,625 (2-year-olds), $5,375 (3-year-olds), $5,175 (4-year-olds), $4,900 (K-7 th)
St. Louis King of France School
1600 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-8224; www.slkfschool.com
Parochial/coed
6 weeks old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1953
• Head of school: Pamela Keenan Schott
• Average class size: varies
• Student/teacher ratio: varies
• Total enrollment: 425
• Tuition: $5,100-$9,300
St. Martin’s Episcopal School
225 Green Acres Road, Metairie, (504) 733-0353; www.stmsaints.com/admission
Private/coed
8 weeks old-12th grade
• Year founded: 1947
• Head of school: Merry Sorrells
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 9:1
• Total enrollment: 600
• Tuition: $10,750-$22,200
St. Mary Magdalen
6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-1433; www.smmcougars.org
Parochial/coed
Prekindergarten-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1957
• Head of school: Valerie Rodriguez
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 225
• Tuition: $4,850-$5,375
Slater Torah Academy
5210 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 456-6429; www.torahacademynola.com
Private/coed
Infant-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1993
• Head of school: Naomi Smith
• Average class size: Eight to 10
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: 70
• Tuition: $8,000
T.H. Harris Middle School
911 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0867; www.harris.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Brenda Hubbard
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 675
• Tuition: Free
Victory Christian Academy
5708 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 733-5087; www.vcagators.net
Private/coed
3 years old-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Michelle Nichols
• Average class size: 18
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 200
• Tuition: $4,250