Archbishop Hannan Softball Division II state championship picture (copy)

Archbishop Hannan captured the 2019 LHSAA Division II state softball championship in April.

 PHOTO BY DAVID FOLSE II/ST. TAMMANY FARMER

Abita Springs

Abita Springs Elementary School

22410 Level St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-8184; abitaspringselementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Rebecca Stogner

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 672

Tuition: Free

Abita Springs Middle School

72079 Maple St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-2070

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Eddie Strohmeyer

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Bush

Fifth Ward Junior High School

81419 Highway 21, Bush, (985) 886-3273; www.fifthwardjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Chris Oufnac

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 474

Tuition: Free

Covington

Archbishop Hannan High School

71324 Highway 1077, Covington, (985) 249-6363

www.hannanhigh.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1987

Head of school: Charles Latour

Average class size: 21

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 620

Tuition: $9,570

Covington Elementary School

325 S. Jackson St., Covington, (985) 892-4311; www.clearwoodjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Melissa Eason

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 569

Tuition: Free

Covington High School

73030 Lion Drive, Covington, (985) 892-3422; www.covingtonhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Robert DeRoche

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,552

Tuition: Free

Holy Trinity Lutheran Ministries Childhood Development Center

1 N. Marigold Drive, Covington, (985) 892-6146; www.htlministries.org/school

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 18 months-4 years old

Year founded: 1991

Head of school: Deborah Nelson

Average class size: 14

Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

Total enrollment: 150

Tuition: $3,290-$5,560

Kehoe-France Northshore School

25 Patricia Drive, Covington, (985) 892-4415; www.kehoe-francens.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 8 weeks-seventh grade

Year founded: 1996

Head of school: Brad Humphreys

Average class size: 13

Student/teacher ratio: 7:1- 13:1

Total enrollment: 208

Tuition: n/a

Lee Road Junior High School

79131 Highway 40, Covington, (985) 892-3636; www.leeroadjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Kalinda Fauntleroy

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 836

Tuition: Free

Lyon Elementary School

1615 N. Florida St., Covington, (985) 892-0869; www.lyonelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Jeanine Barnes

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 606

Tuition: Free

Northlake Christian School

70104 Wolverine Drive, Covington, (985) 635-0508; www.northlakechristian.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Toddler-12th grade

Year founded: 1978

Head of school: Glenn T. Martin

Average class size: 18

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 791

Tuition: $6,750-$8,810

Pine View Middle School

1200 W. 27th Ave., Covington, (985) 892-6204; www.pineviewmiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Seu Hee Ledet

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 719

Tuition: Free

Pitcher Junior High School

415 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3021; www.pitcherjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Brennan McCurley

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 300

Tuition: Free

St. Paul’s School

917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3200 ext. 1900; www.stpauls.com

Private/all boys

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1911

Head of school: Br. Raymond Builliard

Average class size: 23

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 885

Tuition: $9,300

St. Scholastica Academy

122 S. Massachusetts St., Covington; (985) 892-2540; www.ssacad.org

Parochial/all girls

Ages/grades: Eight-12th grade

Year founded: 1903

Head of school: Cissy LaForge

Average class size: 13

Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

Total enrollment: 471

Tuition: $9,875

Folsom

Folsom Elementary School

832144 Highway 25, Folsom, (985) 796-3820; www.folsomelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Lesa Bodnar

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 421

Tuition: Free

Folsom Junior High School

83055 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, (985) 796-3724; www.folsomjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Amy Barrow

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 220

Tuition: Free

Lacombe

Bayou Lacombe Middle School

27527 St. Joseph St., Lacombe, (985) 882-5416; bayoulacombemiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Raymond Morris

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 183

Tuition: Free

Chahta Ima Elementary School

27488 Pichon Road, Lacombe, (985) 882-7541; chahta-imaelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Gary Marlbrough

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 296

Tuition: Free

Madisonville

Lake Castle Madisonville Private School

235 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-3537; www.lakecastle.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1994

Lancaster Elementary School

133 Pine Creek Drive, Madisonville, (985) 792-0156; www.lancasterelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Third-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Susannah Welch

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,254

Tuition: Free

Madisonville Elementary School

317 Highway 1077, Madisonville, (985) 845-3671; www.madisonvilleelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-second grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Candice Hickman

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,076

Tuition: Free

Madisonville Junior High School

106 Cedar St., Madisonville, (985) 845-3355; www.madisonvillejunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Patricia Welch-Nelson

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 563

Tuition: Free

Mandeville

Cedarwood School

607 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, (985) 845-7111; www.cedarwoodschool.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Preschool-seventh grade

Year founded: 1983

Head of school: Kathryn S. LeBlanc

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 5:1-22:1

Total enrollment: 300

Tuition: $9,200

Fontainebleau High School

100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville, (985) 892-7112; www.fontainebleauhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Johnny Vitrano

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,703

Tuition: Free

Fontainebleau Junior High School

100 Hurricane Alley, Mandeville, (985) 875-7501; www.fontainebleaujunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Michael Astugue

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 932

Tuition: Free

Lake Harbor Middle School

1700 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-4440; www.lakeharbormiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Nicolle Balser

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 652

Tuition: Free

Lakeshore High School

26301 Highway 1088, Mandeville, (985) 624-5046; www.lakeshorehigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Christian Monson

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,045

Tuition: Free

Magnolia Trace Elementary School

1405 Highway 1088, Mandeville, (985) 626-8238; www.magnoliatraceelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Second-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Sarah Revere

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 385

Tuition: Free

Mandeville Elementary School

519 Massena St., Mandeville, (985) 626-3950; www.mandevilleelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Chantelle Smith

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 547

Tuition: Free

Mandeville High School

1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-5225; www.mandevillehigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Bruce Bundy

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,948

Tuition: Free

Mandeville Junior High School

639 Carondelet St., Mandeville, (985) 626-4428; www.mandevillejunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Mary Ann Cucchiara

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 601

Tuition: Free

Mandeville Middle School

2525 Soult St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8778; www.mandevillemiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Sherri Barton

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Marigny Elementary School

1715 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-3011; www.marignyelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-first grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Leslie Martin

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 496

Tuition: Free

Monteleone Junior High School

63000 Blue Marlin Drive, Mandeville, (985) 951-8088; www.monteleonejunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Sheri Jones

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 423

Tuition: Free

Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School

316 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5678; www.ourladyofthelakeschool.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1890

Head of school: Frank Smith

Average class size: 21

Student/teacher ratio: 17:1

Total enrollment: 686

Tuition:$5,586

Pontchartrain Elementary School

1500 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 626-3748; www.pontchartrainelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Tom Heier

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 780

Tuition: Free

St. Michael’s Episcopal Preschool

4499 Sharp Road, Mandeville, (985) 626-5724; www.stmichaelspreschool.edu

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 1-5 years old

Year founded: 1996

Head of school: Stacey G. Tavan

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

Total enrollment: 180

Tuition: $1,800-$6,950

Tchefuncte Middle School

1530 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 626-7118; www.tchefunctemiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Mitchell Stubbs

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 804

Tuition: Free

Woodlake Elementary School

1620 Livingston St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8842; www.woodlakeelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Kristen Winget

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 589

Tuition: Free

Pearl River

Creekside Junior High School

65434 Highway 41, Pearl River, (985) 863-5882; www.creeksidejunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Lisa Virga

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 507

Tuition: Free

Little Pearl Elementary School

63829 Highway 11, Pearl River, (985) 863-5906; www.littlepearlelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-kindergarten

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Sabrina Parish

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 138

Tuition: Free

Pearl River High School

39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River, (985) 863-2591; www.pearlriverhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: John Priola

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 699

Tuition: Free

Riverside Elementary School

38480 Sullivan Drive, Pearl River, (985) 863-3141; www.riversideelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: First-fifth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Patti Holden

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 432

Tuition: Free

Sixth Ward Elementary School

72360 Highway 41, Pearl River, (985) 863-7126; www.sixthwardelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Andrea Stant

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 315

Tuition: Free

Slidell

Abney Early Childhood Center

829 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, (985) 649-1858; abneyearlychildhoodcenter.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-kindergarten

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Tashawna “Nikki” Feast

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Abney Elementary School

825 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-4044; abneyelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: First-fifth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Stephanie Jackson

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 887

Tuition: Free

Alton Elementary School

38276 N. Fifth Ave., Slidell, (985) 863-5353; altonelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Schanette Hebert

Average class size: 198

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 198

Tuition: Free

Bayou Woods Elementary School

35614 Liberty Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-1901; www.bayouwoodselementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Raymond Morris

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 419

Tuition: Free

Bonne Ecole Elementary

900 Rue Verand, Slidell, (985)-643-0674; www.bonneecoleelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: April Owens

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 732

Tuition: Free

Boyet Junior High School

59295 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-3775; www.boyetjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Geremy Jackson

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: Free

Brock Elementary School

259 Brakefield St., Slidell, (985) 643-5166; brockelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Rose Smith

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 334

Tuition: Free

Carolyn Park Middle School

35708 Liberty Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-8593; carolynparkmiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Tameka Smith

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 270

Tuition: Free

Clearwood Junior High School

130 Clearwood Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-8200; www.clearwoodjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Brian Hirstius

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 644

Tuition: Free

Cypress Cove Elementary School

540 S. Military Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3033; www.cypresscoveelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-first grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Lisa Dial

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 683

Tuition: Free

Early Learning Center of Grace Memorial Baptist Church

58516 Pearl Acres Road, Slidell, (985) 649-0956; www.discovergrace.us/earll

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-kindergarten

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Venita Richards

Average class size: 8-16

Student/teacher ratio: 4:1- 8:1

Total enrollment: 110

Tuition: Varies

Florida Avenue Elementary

342 Florida Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-1605; www.floridaavenueelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Kimberley Burgoyne

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 571

Tuition: Free

Honey Island Elementary School

500 S. Military Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3557; www.honeyislandelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Second-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Gina Troyer

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 611

Tuition: Free

Kidz Klub House

688 E I-10 Service Road, Slidell, (985) 781-8984; www.kidzklubhouse.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-prekindergarten

Year founded: 1999

Head of school: Hilary Walker

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 145

Tuition: $7,800

Little Oak Middle School

59241 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-6510; www.littleoakmiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Kimberly Vanderklis

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,012

Tuition: Free

Mayfield Elementary School

31820 Highway 190 W, Slidell, (985) 643-5693; www.mayfieldelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-sixth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Kerri Soo

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 784

Tuition: Free

Northshore High School

100 Panther Drive, Slidell, (985) 649-6400; www.northshorehigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Frank Jabbia

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,554

Tuition: Free

St. Margaret Mary Catholic School

1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, (985) 643-4612; www.sintmm.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1966

Head of school: Christopher Collins

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: 398

Tuition: $4,785 (kindergarten-seventh grade), $5,285 (ages 3-4)

St. Tammany Junior High School

701 Cleveland Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-1592; www.sttammanyjunior.stpsb.org

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Vincent DiCarlo

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 650

Tuition: Free

Salmen High School

300 Spartan Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-7359; www.salmenhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Saudah Blackman-Stokes

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 935

Tuition: Free

Slidell Christian Academy

59334 N. Pearl Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-3785; www.slidellchristianacademy.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1993

Head of school: Lee Sandifer

Average class size: 8

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 36

Tuition: $3,360

Slidell High School

1 Tiger Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-2992; www.slidellhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: William Percy Jr.

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,691

Tuition: Free

Slidell Junior High School

333 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, (985) 641-5914; www.slidelljunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Patrick Mackin

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 776

Tuition: Free

Whispering Forest Elementary School

38374 Spiehler Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3400; www.whisperingforestelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Maureen Leonard

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 561

Tuition: Free

 

