Abita Springs
Abita Springs Elementary School
22410 Level St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-8184; abitaspringselementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Rebecca Stogner
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 672
Tuition: Free
Abita Springs Middle School
72079 Maple St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-2070
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Eddie Strohmeyer
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Bush
Fifth Ward Junior High School
81419 Highway 21, Bush, (985) 886-3273; www.fifthwardjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Chris Oufnac
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 474
Tuition: Free
Covington
Archbishop Hannan High School
71324 Highway 1077, Covington, (985) 249-6363
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1987
Head of school: Charles Latour
Average class size: 21
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 620
Tuition: $9,570
Covington Elementary School
325 S. Jackson St., Covington, (985) 892-4311; www.clearwoodjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Melissa Eason
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 569
Tuition: Free
Covington High School
73030 Lion Drive, Covington, (985) 892-3422; www.covingtonhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Robert DeRoche
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,552
Tuition: Free
Holy Trinity Lutheran Ministries Childhood Development Center
1 N. Marigold Drive, Covington, (985) 892-6146; www.htlministries.org/school
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 18 months-4 years old
Year founded: 1991
Head of school: Deborah Nelson
Average class size: 14
Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
Total enrollment: 150
Tuition: $3,290-$5,560
Kehoe-France Northshore School
25 Patricia Drive, Covington, (985) 892-4415; www.kehoe-francens.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 8 weeks-seventh grade
Year founded: 1996
Head of school: Brad Humphreys
Average class size: 13
Student/teacher ratio: 7:1- 13:1
Total enrollment: 208
Tuition: n/a
Lee Road Junior High School
79131 Highway 40, Covington, (985) 892-3636; www.leeroadjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Kalinda Fauntleroy
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 836
Tuition: Free
Lyon Elementary School
1615 N. Florida St., Covington, (985) 892-0869; www.lyonelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Jeanine Barnes
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 606
Tuition: Free
Northlake Christian School
70104 Wolverine Drive, Covington, (985) 635-0508; www.northlakechristian.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Toddler-12th grade
Year founded: 1978
Head of school: Glenn T. Martin
Average class size: 18
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 791
Tuition: $6,750-$8,810
Pine View Middle School
1200 W. 27th Ave., Covington, (985) 892-6204; www.pineviewmiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Seu Hee Ledet
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 719
Tuition: Free
Pitcher Junior High School
415 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3021; www.pitcherjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Brennan McCurley
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 300
Tuition: Free
St. Paul’s School
917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3200 ext. 1900; www.stpauls.com
Private/all boys
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1911
Head of school: Br. Raymond Builliard
Average class size: 23
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 885
Tuition: $9,300
St. Scholastica Academy
122 S. Massachusetts St., Covington; (985) 892-2540; www.ssacad.org
Parochial/all girls
Ages/grades: Eight-12th grade
Year founded: 1903
Head of school: Cissy LaForge
Average class size: 13
Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
Total enrollment: 471
Tuition: $9,875
Folsom
Folsom Elementary School
832144 Highway 25, Folsom, (985) 796-3820; www.folsomelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Lesa Bodnar
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 421
Tuition: Free
Folsom Junior High School
83055 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, (985) 796-3724; www.folsomjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Amy Barrow
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 220
Tuition: Free
Lacombe
Bayou Lacombe Middle School
27527 St. Joseph St., Lacombe, (985) 882-5416; bayoulacombemiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Raymond Morris
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 183
Tuition: Free
Chahta Ima Elementary School
27488 Pichon Road, Lacombe, (985) 882-7541; chahta-imaelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Gary Marlbrough
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 296
Tuition: Free
Madisonville
Lake Castle Madisonville Private School
235 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-3537; www.lakecastle.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1994
Lancaster Elementary School
133 Pine Creek Drive, Madisonville, (985) 792-0156; www.lancasterelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Third-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Susannah Welch
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,254
Tuition: Free
Madisonville Elementary School
317 Highway 1077, Madisonville, (985) 845-3671; www.madisonvilleelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-second grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Candice Hickman
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,076
Tuition: Free
Madisonville Junior High School
106 Cedar St., Madisonville, (985) 845-3355; www.madisonvillejunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Patricia Welch-Nelson
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 563
Tuition: Free
Mandeville
Cedarwood School
607 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, (985) 845-7111; www.cedarwoodschool.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Preschool-seventh grade
Year founded: 1983
Head of school: Kathryn S. LeBlanc
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 5:1-22:1
Total enrollment: 300
Tuition: $9,200
Fontainebleau High School
100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville, (985) 892-7112; www.fontainebleauhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Johnny Vitrano
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,703
Tuition: Free
Fontainebleau Junior High School
100 Hurricane Alley, Mandeville, (985) 875-7501; www.fontainebleaujunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Michael Astugue
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 932
Tuition: Free
Lake Harbor Middle School
1700 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-4440; www.lakeharbormiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Nicolle Balser
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 652
Tuition: Free
Lakeshore High School
26301 Highway 1088, Mandeville, (985) 624-5046; www.lakeshorehigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Christian Monson
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,045
Tuition: Free
Magnolia Trace Elementary School
1405 Highway 1088, Mandeville, (985) 626-8238; www.magnoliatraceelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Second-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Sarah Revere
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 385
Tuition: Free
Mandeville Elementary School
519 Massena St., Mandeville, (985) 626-3950; www.mandevilleelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Chantelle Smith
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 547
Tuition: Free
Mandeville High School
1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-5225; www.mandevillehigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Bruce Bundy
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,948
Tuition: Free
Mandeville Junior High School
639 Carondelet St., Mandeville, (985) 626-4428; www.mandevillejunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Mary Ann Cucchiara
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 601
Tuition: Free
Mandeville Middle School
2525 Soult St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8778; www.mandevillemiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Sherri Barton
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Marigny Elementary School
1715 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-3011; www.marignyelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-first grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Leslie Martin
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 496
Tuition: Free
Monteleone Junior High School
63000 Blue Marlin Drive, Mandeville, (985) 951-8088; www.monteleonejunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Sheri Jones
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 423
Tuition: Free
Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School
316 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5678; www.ourladyofthelakeschool.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1890
Head of school: Frank Smith
Average class size: 21
Student/teacher ratio: 17:1
Total enrollment: 686
Tuition:$5,586
Pontchartrain Elementary School
1500 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 626-3748; www.pontchartrainelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Tom Heier
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 780
Tuition: Free
St. Michael’s Episcopal Preschool
4499 Sharp Road, Mandeville, (985) 626-5724; www.stmichaelspreschool.edu
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 1-5 years old
Year founded: 1996
Head of school: Stacey G. Tavan
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
Total enrollment: 180
Tuition: $1,800-$6,950
Tchefuncte Middle School
1530 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 626-7118; www.tchefunctemiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Mitchell Stubbs
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 804
Tuition: Free
Woodlake Elementary School
1620 Livingston St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8842; www.woodlakeelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Kristen Winget
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 589
Tuition: Free
Pearl River
Creekside Junior High School
65434 Highway 41, Pearl River, (985) 863-5882; www.creeksidejunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Lisa Virga
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 507
Tuition: Free
Little Pearl Elementary School
63829 Highway 11, Pearl River, (985) 863-5906; www.littlepearlelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-kindergarten
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Sabrina Parish
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 138
Tuition: Free
Pearl River High School
39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River, (985) 863-2591; www.pearlriverhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: John Priola
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 699
Tuition: Free
Riverside Elementary School
38480 Sullivan Drive, Pearl River, (985) 863-3141; www.riversideelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: First-fifth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Patti Holden
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 432
Tuition: Free
Sixth Ward Elementary School
72360 Highway 41, Pearl River, (985) 863-7126; www.sixthwardelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Andrea Stant
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 315
Tuition: Free
Slidell
Abney Early Childhood Center
829 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, (985) 649-1858; abneyearlychildhoodcenter.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-kindergarten
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Tashawna “Nikki” Feast
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Abney Elementary School
825 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-4044; abneyelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: First-fifth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Stephanie Jackson
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 887
Tuition: Free
Alton Elementary School
38276 N. Fifth Ave., Slidell, (985) 863-5353; altonelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Schanette Hebert
Average class size: 198
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 198
Tuition: Free
Bayou Woods Elementary School
35614 Liberty Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-1901; www.bayouwoodselementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Raymond Morris
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 419
Tuition: Free
Bonne Ecole Elementary
900 Rue Verand, Slidell, (985)-643-0674; www.bonneecoleelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: April Owens
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 732
Tuition: Free
Boyet Junior High School
59295 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-3775; www.boyetjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Geremy Jackson
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: Free
Brock Elementary School
259 Brakefield St., Slidell, (985) 643-5166; brockelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Rose Smith
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 334
Tuition: Free
Carolyn Park Middle School
35708 Liberty Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-8593; carolynparkmiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Tameka Smith
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 270
Tuition: Free
Clearwood Junior High School
130 Clearwood Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-8200; www.clearwoodjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Brian Hirstius
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 644
Tuition: Free
Cypress Cove Elementary School
540 S. Military Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3033; www.cypresscoveelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-first grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Lisa Dial
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 683
Tuition: Free
Early Learning Center of Grace Memorial Baptist Church
58516 Pearl Acres Road, Slidell, (985) 649-0956; www.discovergrace.us/earll
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-kindergarten
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Venita Richards
Average class size: 8-16
Student/teacher ratio: 4:1- 8:1
Total enrollment: 110
Tuition: Varies
Florida Avenue Elementary
342 Florida Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-1605; www.floridaavenueelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Kimberley Burgoyne
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 571
Tuition: Free
Honey Island Elementary School
500 S. Military Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3557; www.honeyislandelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Second-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Gina Troyer
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 611
Tuition: Free
Kidz Klub House
688 E I-10 Service Road, Slidell, (985) 781-8984; www.kidzklubhouse.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-prekindergarten
Year founded: 1999
Head of school: Hilary Walker
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 145
Tuition: $7,800
Little Oak Middle School
59241 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-6510; www.littleoakmiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Fourth-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Kimberly Vanderklis
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,012
Tuition: Free
Mayfield Elementary School
31820 Highway 190 W, Slidell, (985) 643-5693; www.mayfieldelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-sixth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Kerri Soo
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 784
Tuition: Free
Northshore High School
100 Panther Drive, Slidell, (985) 649-6400; www.northshorehigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Frank Jabbia
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,554
Tuition: Free
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School
1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, (985) 643-4612; www.sintmm.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1966
Head of school: Christopher Collins
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: 398
Tuition: $4,785 (kindergarten-seventh grade), $5,285 (ages 3-4)
St. Tammany Junior High School
701 Cleveland Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-1592; www.sttammanyjunior.stpsb.org
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Vincent DiCarlo
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 650
Tuition: Free
Salmen High School
300 Spartan Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-7359; www.salmenhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Saudah Blackman-Stokes
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 935
Tuition: Free
Slidell Christian Academy
59334 N. Pearl Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-3785; www.slidellchristianacademy.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1993
Head of school: Lee Sandifer
Average class size: 8
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 36
Tuition: $3,360
Slidell High School
1 Tiger Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-2992; www.slidellhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: William Percy Jr.
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,691
Tuition: Free
Slidell Junior High School
333 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, (985) 641-5914; www.slidelljunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Seventh-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Patrick Mackin
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 776
Tuition: Free
Whispering Forest Elementary School
38374 Spiehler Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3400; www.whisperingforestelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-third grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Maureen Leonard
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 561
Tuition: Free