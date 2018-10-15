Back to school concept with school books, textbooks, backpack and stationery supplies on classroom desk with teacher's black chalkboard background with educational doodle for new academic year begin

St. Tammany Parish

Abita Springs/Madisonville

Abita Springs Middle School

72079 Maple St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-2070; www.abitaspringsmiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Fourth-sixth grades

• Year founded: 1923

• Head of school: Edward Strohmeyer

• Average class size: 26

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 511

• Tuition: Free

Lancaster Elementary School

133 Pine Creek Drive, Madisonville, (985) 792-0156; www.lancasterelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Third-sixth grades

• Year founded: 2011

• Head of school: Susannah Welch

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1

• Total enrollment: 1,260

• Tuition: Free

Madisonville Elementary

317 Highway 1077, Madisonville, (985) 845-3671; www.madisonvilleelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-second grade

• Year founded: 1978

• Head of school: Phyllis Stephens

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 1,082

• Tuition: Free

Bush/Folsom/Lacombe/Pearl River

Bayou Lacombe Middle

27527 St. Joseph St., Lacombe, (985) 882-5416; www.bayoulacombemiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Fourth-sixth grades

• Year founded: n/a

• Head of school: Raymond Morris

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 203

• Tuition: Free

Chahta-Ima Elementary

27488 Pichon Road, Lacombe, (985) 882-7541; www.chahta-imaelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-third grade

• Year founded: 1961

• Head of school: Gary Marlbrough

• Average class size: 17.6

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 300

• Tuition: Free

Fifth Ward Junior High School

81419 Highway 21, Bush, (985) 886-3273; www.fifthwardjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: n/a

• Head of school: Christopher Oufnac

• Average class size: 21

• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1 (K-third), 22.4:1 (4th-8th)

• Total enrollment: 468

• Tuition: Free

Folsom Elementary School

82144 Highway 25, Folsom, (985) 796-3820; www.folsomelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: n/a

• Head of school: Lesa Bodnar

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 456

• Tuition: Free

Folsom Junior High

83055 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, (985) 796-3724; www.folsomjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1928

• Head of school: Amy E. Barrow

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 226

• Tuition: Free

Little Pearl Elementary

63829 Highway 11, Pearl River, (985) 863-5906; www.littlepearlelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-kindergarten

• Year founded: 2008

• Head of school: Sabrina DesHotel Parish

• Average class size: 20 (PreK), 22 (K)

• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1

• Total enrollment: 140

• Tuition: Free

Pearl River High School

39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River, (985) 863-2591; www.pearlriverhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1968

• Head of school: John Priola Jr.

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 700

• Tuition: Free

Sixth Ward Elementary

72360 Highway 41, Pearl River, (985) 863-7126; www.sixthwardelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1940

• Head of school: Andrea Stant

• Average class size: 20 (K-3rd), 22 (4th-5th)

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1 (K-3rd), 22:1 (4th-5th)

• Total enrollment: 325

• Tuition: Free

Covington

Archbishop Hannan High School

71324 Highway 1077, Covington, (985) 249-6363; www.hannanhigh.org

Private/coed

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1987

• Head of school: Fr. Charles Latour

• Average class size: 21

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 618

• Tuition: $9,385

Covington Elementary

325 S. Jackson St., Covington, (985) 892-4311; www.covingtonelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-third grade

• Year founded: 1957

• Head of school: Melissa Eason

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1 (PreK), 20:1 (K-3rd)

• Total enrollment: 580

• Tuition: Free

Covington High School

73030 Lion Drive, Covington, (985) 892-3422; www.covingtonhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1913

• Head of school: Robert DeRoche

• Average class size: 28

• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1

• Total enrollment: 1,555

• Tuition: Free

Lee Road School

79131 Highway 40, Covington, (985) 892-3636; www.leeroadjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1941

• Head of school: Kalinda Fauntleroy

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1

• Total enrollment: 835

• Tuition: Free

Little School of First United Methodist Church

203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington, (985) 892-5479; www.fumccov.net

Private/coed

2 years old-prekindergarten

• Year founded: 1971

• Head of school: Kathy DuBose

• Average class size: 12

• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1

• Total enrollment: 96

• Tuition: n/a

Lyon Elementary School

1615 N. Florida St., Covington, (985) 892-0869; www.lyonelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-third grade

• Year founded: 1964

• Head of school: Jeanine Barnes

• Average class size: 20.5

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 607

• Tuition: Free

Northlake Christian School

70104 Wolverine Drive, Covington, (985) 635-0400; www.northlakechristian.org

Private/coed

Infants-12th grade

• Year founded: 1978

• Head of school: Glenn T. Martin

• Average class size: 12-24

• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

• Total enrollment: 730

• Tuition: $7,000-$10,000

Pine View Middle School

1200 W. 27th Ave., Covington, (985) 892-6204; www.pineviewmiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Fourth-sixth grades

• Year founded: 1965

• Head of school: Stacie Trepagnier

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 24:1

• Total enrollment: 717

• Tuition: Free

Pitcher Junior High

415 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3021; www.pitcherjuniorhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Seventh-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1977

• Head of school: Amy T. Burns

• Average class size: 16-18

• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1

• Total enrollment: 303

• Tuition: Free

St. Paul’s School

917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3200; www.stpauls.com

Private/all boys

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1911

• Head of school: Trevor Watkins

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1

• Total enrollment: 875

• Tuition: $9,525

St. Peter Catholic School

130 E. Temperance St., Covington, (985) 892-1831; www.stpetercov.org

Parochial/coed

3 years old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1878

• Head of school: Michael Kraus

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1 (PreK-K), 14:1 (1st-2nd), 27:1 (3rd-7th)

• Total enrollment: 774

• Tuition: $5,175

Mandeville

Cedarwood School

607 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, (985) 845-7111; www.cedarwoodschool.com

Private/coed

Preschool-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1983

• Head of school: Kathryn S. LeBlanc

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 5-10:2 (Preschool) 18-22:1 (K-7th)

• Total enrollment: 300

• Tuition: $8,495

Fontainebleau Junior High

100 Hurricane Alley, Mandeville, (985) 875-7501; www.fontainebleaujunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Seventh-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1996

• Head of school: Kelly Grunditz

• Average class size: 22.4

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 966

• Tuition: Free

Lake Harbor Middle School

1700 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-4440; www.lakeharbormiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Fourth-sixth grades

• Year founded: 2001

• Head of school: Susan Patin

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1

• Total enrollment: 650

• Tuition: Free

Lakeshore High School

1 Titan Trace, Mandeville, (985) 624-5046; www.lakeshorehigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2009

• Head of school: Christian Monson

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 24:1

• Total enrollment: 1,047

• Tuition: Free

Magnolia Trace Elementary

1405 Highway 1088, Mandeville, (985) 626-8238; www.magnoliatraceelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Second-third grades

• Year founded: 1999

• Head of school: Sarah Revere

• Average class size: 20.5

• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1

• Total enrollment: 385

• Tuition: Free

Mandeville Elementary School

519 Massena St., Mandeville, (985) 626-3950; www.mandevilleelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-third grade

• Year founded: 1966

• Head of school: Chantelle Smith

• Average class size: 20.5

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 548

• Tuition: Free

Mandeville High School

1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-5225; www.mandevillehigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1921

• Head of school: Bruce Bundy

• Average class size: 24.5

• Student/teacher ratio: 22.4:1

• Total enrollment: 1,963

• Tuition: Free

Mandeville Junior High

639 Carondelet St., Mandeville, (985) 626-4428; www.mandevillejunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Seventh-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1979

• Head of school: Mary Ann Cucchiara

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

• Total enrollment: 596

• Tuition: Free

Mandeville Middle School

2525 Soult St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8778; www.mandevillemiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Fourth-sixth grades

• Year founded: 1979

• Head of school: Mary Hart

• Average class size: 22.4

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 661

• Tuition: Free

Marigny Elementary School

1715 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-3011; www.marignyelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-first grade

• Year founded: 2009

• Head of school: Leslie Martin

• Average class size: 21

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 491

• Tuition: Free

Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School

1515 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 674-2466; www.maryqueenofpeace.org/school

Parochial/coed

Prekindergarten-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1996

• Head of school: Sybil W. Skansi

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 21:1

• Total enrollment: 454

• Tuition: $5,343

Monteleone Junior High

63000 Blue Marlin Drive, Mandeville, (985) 951-8088; www.monteleonejunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Seventh-eighth grades

• Year founded: 2005

• Head of school: Sheri Jones

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 422

• Tuition: Free

Tchefuncte Middle School

1530 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 626-7118; www.tchefunctemiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Fourth-sixth grades

• Year founded: 1994

• Head of school: Mitch Stubbs

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 22.4:1

• Total enrollment: 800

• Tuition: Free

Woodlake Elementary School

1620 Livingston St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8842; www.woodlakeelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-third grade

• Year founded: 1987

• Head of school: Lelia Parker

• Average class size: 18

• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1

• Total enrollment: 591

• Tuition: Free

Slidell

Abney Elementary Early Childhood Center

829 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, (985) 649-1858; www.abneyearlychildhoodcenter.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-Kindergarten

• Year founded: 2011

• Head of school: Kimberly Gardner

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 261

• Tuition: Free

Alton Elementary School

38276 N. Fifth Ave., Slidell, (985) 863-5353; www.altonelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1902

• Head of school: Schanette Hebert

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1 (PreK-3rd), 22:1 (4th-5th)

• Total enrollment: 199

• Tuition: Free

Bayou Woods Elementary

35614 Liberty Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-1901; www.bayouwoodselementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-third grade

• Year founded: 1985

• Head of school: Kathy McDowell

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 419

• Tuition: Free

Bonne Ecole Elementary

900 Verand St., Slidell, (985) 643-0674; www.bonneecoleelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-sixth grade

• Year founded: 1975

• Head of school: April Owens

• Average class size: 21

• Student/teacher ratio: 21:1

• Total enrollment: 739

• Tuition: Free

Boyet Junior High

59295 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-3775; www.boyetjunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Seventh-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1964

• Head of school: Geremy Jackson

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1

• Total enrollment: 765

• Tuition: Free

Florida Avenue Elementary

342 Florida Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-1605; www.floridaavenueelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-sixth grade

• Year founded: 1956

• Head of school: Kimberley Burgoyne

• Average class size: 20.5 (K-third), 22.4 (4th-6th)

• Student/teacher ratio: 19:1

• Total enrollment: 568

• Tuition: Free

Honey Island Elementary School

500 S. Military Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3557; www.honeyislandelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Second-third grades

• Year founded: 1988

• Head of school: Mary Jane Smith

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 620

• Tuition: Free

Little Oak Middle School

59241 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-6510; www.littleoakmiddle.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Fourth-sixth grades

• Year founded: 1981

• Head of school: Kimberly Vanderklis

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1

• Total enrollment: 1,046

• Tuition: Free

Mayfield Elementary

31820 Highway 190, Slidell, (985) 643-5693; www.mayfieldelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-sixth grade

• Year founded: 2011

• Head of school: Kerri S. Soo

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1 (PreK), 20:1 (K-4th), 25:1 (5th-6th)

• Total enrollment: 785

• Tuition: Free

Northshore High School

100 Panther Drive, Slidell, (985) 649-6400; www.northshorehigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1982

• Head of school: Frank Jabbia

• Average class size: 22.4

• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1

• Total enrollment: 1,572

• Tuition: Free

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, (985) 643-3230; www.ollonline.com

Parochial/coed

Nursery-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1947

• Head of school: Roy H. Delaney

• Average class size: 24

• Student/teacher ratio: 24:1

• Total enrollment: 362

• Tuition: $4,733

Pope John Paul II

1901 Jaguar Drive, Slidell, (985) 649-0914; www.pjp.org

Parochial/coed

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1980

• Head of school: Douglas V. Triche

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

• Total enrollment: 339

• Tuition: $8,050

St. Margaret Mary Catholic School

1050 A Robert Blvd., Slidell, (985) 643-4612; www.saintmm.org

Parochial/coed

2 years old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1966

• Head of school: Cathy Canter

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 423

• Tuition: $4,785

Salmen High School

300 Spartan Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-7359; www.salmenhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1965

• Head of school: Saudah Blackman-Stokes

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 900

• Tuition: Free

Slidell High School

1 Tiger Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-2992; www.slidellhigh.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1908

• Head of school: William C. Percy

• Average class size: 22.4

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 1,710

• Tuition: Free

Slidell Junior High

333 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, (985) 641-5914; www.slidelljunior.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Seventh-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1966

• Head of school: Patrick Mackin

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 775

• Tuition: Free

Whispering Forest Elementary

38374 Spiehler Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3400; www.whisperingforestelementary.stpsb.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-third grade

• Year founded: 1989

• Head of school: Maureen “MeMe” Leonard

• Average class size: 20.5

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 545

• Tuition: Free

