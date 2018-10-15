St. Tammany Parish
Abita Springs/Madisonville
Abita Springs Middle School
72079 Maple St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-2070; www.abitaspringsmiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Fourth-sixth grades
• Year founded: 1923
• Head of school: Edward Strohmeyer
• Average class size: 26
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 511
• Tuition: Free
Lancaster Elementary School
133 Pine Creek Drive, Madisonville, (985) 792-0156; www.lancasterelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Third-sixth grades
• Year founded: 2011
• Head of school: Susannah Welch
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1
• Total enrollment: 1,260
• Tuition: Free
Madisonville Elementary
317 Highway 1077, Madisonville, (985) 845-3671; www.madisonvilleelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-second grade
• Year founded: 1978
• Head of school: Phyllis Stephens
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 1,082
• Tuition: Free
Bush/Folsom/Lacombe/Pearl River
Bayou Lacombe Middle
27527 St. Joseph St., Lacombe, (985) 882-5416; www.bayoulacombemiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Fourth-sixth grades
• Year founded: n/a
• Head of school: Raymond Morris
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 203
• Tuition: Free
Chahta-Ima Elementary
27488 Pichon Road, Lacombe, (985) 882-7541; www.chahta-imaelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-third grade
• Year founded: 1961
• Head of school: Gary Marlbrough
• Average class size: 17.6
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 300
• Tuition: Free
Fifth Ward Junior High School
81419 Highway 21, Bush, (985) 886-3273; www.fifthwardjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: n/a
• Head of school: Christopher Oufnac
• Average class size: 21
• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1 (K-third), 22.4:1 (4th-8th)
• Total enrollment: 468
• Tuition: Free
Folsom Elementary School
82144 Highway 25, Folsom, (985) 796-3820; www.folsomelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: n/a
• Head of school: Lesa Bodnar
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 456
• Tuition: Free
Folsom Junior High
83055 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, (985) 796-3724; www.folsomjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1928
• Head of school: Amy E. Barrow
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 226
• Tuition: Free
Little Pearl Elementary
63829 Highway 11, Pearl River, (985) 863-5906; www.littlepearlelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-kindergarten
• Year founded: 2008
• Head of school: Sabrina DesHotel Parish
• Average class size: 20 (PreK), 22 (K)
• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1
• Total enrollment: 140
• Tuition: Free
Pearl River High School
39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River, (985) 863-2591; www.pearlriverhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1968
• Head of school: John Priola Jr.
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 700
• Tuition: Free
Sixth Ward Elementary
72360 Highway 41, Pearl River, (985) 863-7126; www.sixthwardelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1940
• Head of school: Andrea Stant
• Average class size: 20 (K-3rd), 22 (4th-5th)
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1 (K-3rd), 22:1 (4th-5th)
• Total enrollment: 325
• Tuition: Free
Covington
Archbishop Hannan High School
71324 Highway 1077, Covington, (985) 249-6363; www.hannanhigh.org
Private/coed
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1987
• Head of school: Fr. Charles Latour
• Average class size: 21
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 618
• Tuition: $9,385
Covington Elementary
325 S. Jackson St., Covington, (985) 892-4311; www.covingtonelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-third grade
• Year founded: 1957
• Head of school: Melissa Eason
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1 (PreK), 20:1 (K-3rd)
• Total enrollment: 580
• Tuition: Free
Covington High School
73030 Lion Drive, Covington, (985) 892-3422; www.covingtonhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1913
• Head of school: Robert DeRoche
• Average class size: 28
• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1
• Total enrollment: 1,555
• Tuition: Free
Lee Road School
79131 Highway 40, Covington, (985) 892-3636; www.leeroadjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1941
• Head of school: Kalinda Fauntleroy
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1
• Total enrollment: 835
• Tuition: Free
Little School of First United Methodist Church
203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington, (985) 892-5479; www.fumccov.net
Private/coed
2 years old-prekindergarten
• Year founded: 1971
• Head of school: Kathy DuBose
• Average class size: 12
• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1
• Total enrollment: 96
• Tuition: n/a
Lyon Elementary School
1615 N. Florida St., Covington, (985) 892-0869; www.lyonelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-third grade
• Year founded: 1964
• Head of school: Jeanine Barnes
• Average class size: 20.5
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 607
• Tuition: Free
Northlake Christian School
70104 Wolverine Drive, Covington, (985) 635-0400; www.northlakechristian.org
Private/coed
Infants-12th grade
• Year founded: 1978
• Head of school: Glenn T. Martin
• Average class size: 12-24
• Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
• Total enrollment: 730
• Tuition: $7,000-$10,000
Pine View Middle School
1200 W. 27th Ave., Covington, (985) 892-6204; www.pineviewmiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Fourth-sixth grades
• Year founded: 1965
• Head of school: Stacie Trepagnier
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 24:1
• Total enrollment: 717
• Tuition: Free
Pitcher Junior High
415 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3021; www.pitcherjuniorhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Seventh-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1977
• Head of school: Amy T. Burns
• Average class size: 16-18
• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1
• Total enrollment: 303
• Tuition: Free
St. Paul’s School
917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington, (985) 892-3200; www.stpauls.com
Private/all boys
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1911
• Head of school: Trevor Watkins
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1
• Total enrollment: 875
• Tuition: $9,525
St. Peter Catholic School
130 E. Temperance St., Covington, (985) 892-1831; www.stpetercov.org
Parochial/coed
3 years old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1878
• Head of school: Michael Kraus
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1 (PreK-K), 14:1 (1st-2nd), 27:1 (3rd-7th)
• Total enrollment: 774
• Tuition: $5,175
Mandeville
Cedarwood School
607 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, (985) 845-7111; www.cedarwoodschool.com
Private/coed
Preschool-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1983
• Head of school: Kathryn S. LeBlanc
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 5-10:2 (Preschool) 18-22:1 (K-7th)
• Total enrollment: 300
• Tuition: $8,495
Fontainebleau Junior High
100 Hurricane Alley, Mandeville, (985) 875-7501; www.fontainebleaujunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Seventh-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1996
• Head of school: Kelly Grunditz
• Average class size: 22.4
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 966
• Tuition: Free
Lake Harbor Middle School
1700 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-4440; www.lakeharbormiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Fourth-sixth grades
• Year founded: 2001
• Head of school: Susan Patin
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1
• Total enrollment: 650
• Tuition: Free
Lakeshore High School
1 Titan Trace, Mandeville, (985) 624-5046; www.lakeshorehigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2009
• Head of school: Christian Monson
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 24:1
• Total enrollment: 1,047
• Tuition: Free
Magnolia Trace Elementary
1405 Highway 1088, Mandeville, (985) 626-8238; www.magnoliatraceelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Second-third grades
• Year founded: 1999
• Head of school: Sarah Revere
• Average class size: 20.5
• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1
• Total enrollment: 385
• Tuition: Free
Mandeville Elementary School
519 Massena St., Mandeville, (985) 626-3950; www.mandevilleelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-third grade
• Year founded: 1966
• Head of school: Chantelle Smith
• Average class size: 20.5
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 548
• Tuition: Free
Mandeville High School
1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-5225; www.mandevillehigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1921
• Head of school: Bruce Bundy
• Average class size: 24.5
• Student/teacher ratio: 22.4:1
• Total enrollment: 1,963
• Tuition: Free
Mandeville Junior High
639 Carondelet St., Mandeville, (985) 626-4428; www.mandevillejunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Seventh-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1979
• Head of school: Mary Ann Cucchiara
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
• Total enrollment: 596
• Tuition: Free
Mandeville Middle School
2525 Soult St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8778; www.mandevillemiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Fourth-sixth grades
• Year founded: 1979
• Head of school: Mary Hart
• Average class size: 22.4
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 661
• Tuition: Free
Marigny Elementary School
1715 Viola St., Mandeville, (985) 674-3011; www.marignyelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-first grade
• Year founded: 2009
• Head of school: Leslie Martin
• Average class size: 21
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 491
• Tuition: Free
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School
1515 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 674-2466; www.maryqueenofpeace.org/school
Parochial/coed
Prekindergarten-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1996
• Head of school: Sybil W. Skansi
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 21:1
• Total enrollment: 454
• Tuition: $5,343
Monteleone Junior High
63000 Blue Marlin Drive, Mandeville, (985) 951-8088; www.monteleonejunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Seventh-eighth grades
• Year founded: 2005
• Head of school: Sheri Jones
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 422
• Tuition: Free
Tchefuncte Middle School
1530 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 626-7118; www.tchefunctemiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Fourth-sixth grades
• Year founded: 1994
• Head of school: Mitch Stubbs
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 22.4:1
• Total enrollment: 800
• Tuition: Free
Woodlake Elementary School
1620 Livingston St., Mandeville, (985) 626-8842; www.woodlakeelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-third grade
• Year founded: 1987
• Head of school: Lelia Parker
• Average class size: 18
• Student/teacher ratio: 18:1
• Total enrollment: 591
• Tuition: Free
Slidell
Abney Elementary Early Childhood Center
829 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, (985) 649-1858; www.abneyearlychildhoodcenter.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-Kindergarten
• Year founded: 2011
• Head of school: Kimberly Gardner
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 261
• Tuition: Free
Alton Elementary School
38276 N. Fifth Ave., Slidell, (985) 863-5353; www.altonelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1902
• Head of school: Schanette Hebert
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 20.5:1 (PreK-3rd), 22:1 (4th-5th)
• Total enrollment: 199
• Tuition: Free
Bayou Woods Elementary
35614 Liberty Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-1901; www.bayouwoodselementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-third grade
• Year founded: 1985
• Head of school: Kathy McDowell
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 419
• Tuition: Free
Bonne Ecole Elementary
900 Verand St., Slidell, (985) 643-0674; www.bonneecoleelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-sixth grade
• Year founded: 1975
• Head of school: April Owens
• Average class size: 21
• Student/teacher ratio: 21:1
• Total enrollment: 739
• Tuition: Free
Boyet Junior High
59295 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-3775; www.boyetjunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Seventh-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1964
• Head of school: Geremy Jackson
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1
• Total enrollment: 765
• Tuition: Free
Florida Avenue Elementary
342 Florida Ave., Slidell, (985) 643-1605; www.floridaavenueelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-sixth grade
• Year founded: 1956
• Head of school: Kimberley Burgoyne
• Average class size: 20.5 (K-third), 22.4 (4th-6th)
• Student/teacher ratio: 19:1
• Total enrollment: 568
• Tuition: Free
Honey Island Elementary School
500 S. Military Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3557; www.honeyislandelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Second-third grades
• Year founded: 1988
• Head of school: Mary Jane Smith
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 620
• Tuition: Free
Little Oak Middle School
59241 Rebel Drive, Slidell, (985) 641-6510; www.littleoakmiddle.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Fourth-sixth grades
• Year founded: 1981
• Head of school: Kimberly Vanderklis
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 23:1
• Total enrollment: 1,046
• Tuition: Free
Mayfield Elementary
31820 Highway 190, Slidell, (985) 643-5693; www.mayfieldelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-sixth grade
• Year founded: 2011
• Head of school: Kerri S. Soo
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 5:1 (PreK), 20:1 (K-4th), 25:1 (5th-6th)
• Total enrollment: 785
• Tuition: Free
Northshore High School
100 Panther Drive, Slidell, (985) 649-6400; www.northshorehigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1982
• Head of school: Frank Jabbia
• Average class size: 22.4
• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1
• Total enrollment: 1,572
• Tuition: Free
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, (985) 643-3230; www.ollonline.com
Parochial/coed
Nursery-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1947
• Head of school: Roy H. Delaney
• Average class size: 24
• Student/teacher ratio: 24:1
• Total enrollment: 362
• Tuition: $4,733
Pope John Paul II
1901 Jaguar Drive, Slidell, (985) 649-0914; www.pjp.org
Parochial/coed
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1980
• Head of school: Douglas V. Triche
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
• Total enrollment: 339
• Tuition: $8,050
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School
1050 A Robert Blvd., Slidell, (985) 643-4612; www.saintmm.org
Parochial/coed
2 years old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1966
• Head of school: Cathy Canter
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 423
• Tuition: $4,785
Salmen High School
300 Spartan Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-7359; www.salmenhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1965
• Head of school: Saudah Blackman-Stokes
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 900
• Tuition: Free
Slidell High School
1 Tiger Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-2992; www.slidellhigh.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1908
• Head of school: William C. Percy
• Average class size: 22.4
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 1,710
• Tuition: Free
Slidell Junior High
333 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, (985) 641-5914; www.slidelljunior.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Seventh-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1966
• Head of school: Patrick Mackin
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 775
• Tuition: Free
Whispering Forest Elementary
38374 Spiehler Road, Slidell, (985) 641-3400; www.whisperingforestelementary.stpsb.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-third grade
• Year founded: 1989
• Head of school: Maureen “MeMe” Leonard
• Average class size: 20.5
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 545
• Tuition: Free