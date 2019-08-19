4

Back-to-school shopping

A+ items you need in styles you'll love

6

Ready for success

A New Orleans nonprofit helps students work and save for college

8

School spirit

A local high school students takes his concerns for school safety to the Louisiana Legislature

9

Journalism 101

JRNOLA trains high school students to be journalists

15

The great outdoors

Loop NOLA inspired children to learn through nature

16

Cool school

Students at a military school on the West Bank excel in academics, life lessons

17

Chill out

Two new play spots offer activities to keep children out of the heat

18

What's for lunch

Pick up your school lunch game with these recipes 

View comments