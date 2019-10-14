Delgado Community College-Gambit schools

Delgado Community College students take a few moments to study between classes.

Delgado Community College

615 City Park Ave., (504) 671-5012; www.dcc.edu

Public/coed

Post-secondary degrees

Year founded: 1921

Head of school: Larissa Littleton-Steib

Average class size: 23

Student/teacher ratio: 17:1

Total enrollment: 15,586

Tuition: $4,080

Nunez Community College

3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 278-6467; www.nunez.edu

Public/coed

Associate degrees, technical diplomas

Year founded: 1992

Head of school: Tina Tinney

Average class size: 23

Student/teacher ratio: 23:1

Total enrollment: 2,200

Tuition: $2,087.52 per semester

Opportunities Academy

2625 Thalia St., (504) 503-1421; opportunitiesacademy.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: 17-22 years old

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: James Lukens

Average class size: 7

Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

Total enrollment: 67

Tuition: Free

Tulane University

6823 St. Charles Ave., (504) 865-5000; www.tulane.edu

Private/coed

Undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees

Year founded: 1834

Head of school: Michael Fitts

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

Total enrollment: 14,062

Tuition: $57,050

Southern University at New Orleans

6400 Press Drive, (504) 286-5000; www.suno.edu

Public/coed

Undergraduate and graduate degrees

Year founded: 1959

Head of school: Lisa Mims-Devezin

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: n/a

Southern University Baton Rouge

801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 771-4500; www.subr.edu

Public/coed

Undergraduate and graduate degrees

Year founded: 1880

Head of school: Ray L. Belton

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 7,000

Tuition: n/a

Southern University Law Center

2 Roosevelt Steptoe St., Baton Rouge, (225) 771-2552; www.sulc.edu

Public/coed

Juris doctor degree

Year founded: 1947

Head of school: John Pierre

Average class size: 50

Student/teacher ratio: 19:1

Total enrollment: 669

Tuition: $7,633-$8,697

University of Holy Cross

4123 Woodland Drive, (504) 394-7744; www.uhcno.edu

Private/coed

Undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate degrees

Year founded: 1916

Head of school: Stanton F. McNeely III

Average class size: 20

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 1,099

Tuition: $16,200

The University of New Orleans

2000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 280-6000; www.uno.edu

Public/coed

Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees

Year founded: 1958

Head of school: John Nicklow

Average class size: 27

Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

Total enrollment: 8,231

Tuition: $9,354

Xavier University of Louisiana

1 Drexel Drive, (504) 520-7835; www.xula.edu

Private/coed

Bachelor’s, master’s, pharmacist’s degrees

Year founded: 1925

Head of school: C. Reynold Verret

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 3,300

Tuition: $11,251 per semester

 

