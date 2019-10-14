Delgado Community College
615 City Park Ave., (504) 671-5012; www.dcc.edu
Public/coed
Post-secondary degrees
Year founded: 1921
Head of school: Larissa Littleton-Steib
Average class size: 23
Student/teacher ratio: 17:1
Total enrollment: 15,586
Tuition: $4,080
Nunez Community College
3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 278-6467; www.nunez.edu
Public/coed
Associate degrees, technical diplomas
Year founded: 1992
Head of school: Tina Tinney
Average class size: 23
Student/teacher ratio: 23:1
Total enrollment: 2,200
Tuition: $2,087.52 per semester
Opportunities Academy
2625 Thalia St., (504) 503-1421; opportunitiesacademy.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: 17-22 years old
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: James Lukens
Average class size: 7
Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
Total enrollment: 67
Tuition: Free
Tulane University
6823 St. Charles Ave., (504) 865-5000; www.tulane.edu
Private/coed
Undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees
Year founded: 1834
Head of school: Michael Fitts
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
Total enrollment: 14,062
Tuition: $57,050
Southern University at New Orleans
6400 Press Drive, (504) 286-5000; www.suno.edu
Public/coed
Undergraduate and graduate degrees
Year founded: 1959
Head of school: Lisa Mims-Devezin
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: n/a
Southern University Baton Rouge
801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 771-4500; www.subr.edu
Public/coed
Undergraduate and graduate degrees
Year founded: 1880
Head of school: Ray L. Belton
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 7,000
Tuition: n/a
Southern University Law Center
2 Roosevelt Steptoe St., Baton Rouge, (225) 771-2552; www.sulc.edu
Public/coed
Juris doctor degree
Year founded: 1947
Head of school: John Pierre
Average class size: 50
Student/teacher ratio: 19:1
Total enrollment: 669
Tuition: $7,633-$8,697
University of Holy Cross
4123 Woodland Drive, (504) 394-7744; www.uhcno.edu
Private/coed
Undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate degrees
Year founded: 1916
Head of school: Stanton F. McNeely III
Average class size: 20
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 1,099
Tuition: $16,200
The University of New Orleans
2000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 280-6000; www.uno.edu
Public/coed
Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees
Year founded: 1958
Head of school: John Nicklow
Average class size: 27
Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
Total enrollment: 8,231
Tuition: $9,354
Xavier University of Louisiana
1 Drexel Drive, (504) 520-7835; www.xula.edu
Private/coed
Bachelor’s, master’s, pharmacist’s degrees
Year founded: 1925
Head of school: C. Reynold Verret
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 3,300
Tuition: $11,251 per semester