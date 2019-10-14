Avondale/Bridge City/Waggaman
Catherine Strehle Elementary School
178 Millie Drive, Avondale, (504) 436-1920; www.jpschools.org/strehle
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1967
Head of school: Ira Wilson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 324
Tuition: Free
Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary School
700 Dandelion Drive, Waggaman, (504) 431-9740; www.jpschools.org/cherbonnierrillieux
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1986
Head of school: Cristin Menyweather
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 302
Tuition: Free
Mildred S. Harris Elementary School
1805 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City, (504) 436-4626; www.jpschools.org/mildredharris
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1951
Head of school: Leighann Chiasson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 345
Tuition: Free
Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy
701 Churchill Parkway, Avondale, (504) 838-2249; www.pftsta.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-12th grade
Year founded: 2013
Head of school: Jaime Zapico
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 667
Tuition: Free
Gretna/Terrytown
Arden Cahill Academy
3101 Wall Blvd., Gretna, (504) 392-0902; ardencahillacademy.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 6 weeks-10th grade
Head of school: Mary Kevin Cahill (lower and middle school), Laura Bloom Martin (high school)
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
Total enrollment: 400
Tuition: $675 per month (infant center), $7,400-$8,000
Frederick Douglass Elementary School
1400 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 374-6010; www.douglass.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1940
Head of school: Cindy Sheldon
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 307
Tuition: Free
George A. Cox Elementary School
2630 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 394-5890; www.jpschools.org/cox
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Shelita Jones
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 447
Tuition: Free
Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School
950 Behrman Highway, Terrytown, (504) 393-8732; www.jpschools.org/boudreaux
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1985
Head of school: Kiplyn Diaz-Pereira
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 630
Tuition: Free
Gretna Middle School
910 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-0120; www.jpschools.org/gretnamiddle
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Duane Foret
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 620
Tuition: Free
Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies
701 Amelia St., Gretna, (504) 366-3582; www.jpschools.org/gretna2
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1923
Head of school: Tamara Warner
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 363
Tuition: Free
Jefferson RISE Charter School
501 B Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, (504) 267-3977; www.jeffersonrise.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: 2015
Head of school: Kathleen Sullivan
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 360
Tuition: Free
Livaudais Middle School
925 Lamar Ave., Terrytown, (504) 393-7544; www.jpschools.org/livaudais
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: 1968
Head of school: Demetria Hamilton
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 693
Tuition: Free
McDonogh 26 Elementary School
1200 Jefferson St., Gretna, (504) 362-9929; www.jpschools.org/mcdonogh26
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1967
Head of school: Myrtle Weber
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 280
Tuition: Free
Paul J. Solis Elementary School
2850 Mt. Laurel Drive, Gretna, (504) 392-7867; www.jpschools.org/solis
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Vicki Esquivel
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 774
Tuition: Free
Ruppel Academie Francaise
815 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 361-8905; www.jpschools.org/ruppel
Public/coed
Ages/grades: 4 years old-eighth grade
Year founded: 1926
Head of school: Emily Miller
Average class size: 26
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1-26:1
Total enrollment: 210
Tuition: Free
St. Cletus Catholic School
3610 Claire Ave., Gretna, (504) 366-3538; www.stcletus.com
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1978
Head of school: Jill Grabert
Average class size: 17
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 311
Tuition: $5,150
Shirley T. Johnson/Gretna Park Elementary School
1130 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-1660; www.jpschools.org/gretnapark
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1957
Head of school: Michelle Montagnino
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 627
Tuition: Free
Terry Parkway Learning Center
559 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 366-1962; llctplc.com
Public/coed
Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-prekindergarten
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Megan Cruse-Blatcher
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 145
Tuition: $130-$140 per week
Terrytown Elementary School
550 E. Forest Lawn Drive, Terrytown, (504) 376-8928; www.jpschools.org/terrytown
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 2010
Head of school: Teresita Diaz
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 566
Tuition: Free
Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies
17 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 363-4300; www.jpschools.org/tjeff
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Andrew Vincent
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 399
Tuition: Free
William Hart Elementary School
2001 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 366-4346; www.jpschools.org/hart
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1950
Head of school: Janeen Weston
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 345
Tuition: Free
Young Audiences Charter School
1407 Virgil St., Gretna, (504) 304-6332; www.yacharterschool.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-ninth grade
Year founded: 2013
Head of school: Brandon House
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
Total enrollment: 1,200
Tuition: Free
Grand Isle
Grand Isle High School
149 Ludwig Lane, Grand Isle, (504) 787-2577; www.jpschools.org/grandisle
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade
Year founded: 1940
Head of school: Christine Templet
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 153
Tuition: Free
Harvey
Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary
1121 Pailet Ave., Harvey, (504) 366-1708; www.jpschools.org/stville
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1959
Head of school: Terrah Averette-Harrison
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 413
Tuition: Free
Ella C. Pittman Elementary School
3800 13th St., Harvey, (504) 340-4937; www.pittman.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1977
Head of school: Angelia Grabert
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 601
Tuition: Free
Helen Cox High School
2200 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 367-6388; www.jpschools.org/helencox
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1967
Head of school: Brandon Van Vleck
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,066
Tuition: Free
Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy (JCFA)
475 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 410-3121; www.jcfa.co
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 2010
Head of school: Chaun Fluery
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 113
Tuition: Free
Laureate Academy Charter School
2115 Oakmere Drive, Harvey, (504) 503-0170; www.laureatecharter.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2015
Head of school: Claire Heckerman
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 240
Tuition: Free
West Jefferson High School
2200 Eighth St., Harvey, (504) 368-6055; westjefferson.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1955
Head of school: Vanessa Brown-Lewis
Average class size: 30
Student/teacher ratio: 33:1
Total enrollment: 1,530
Tuition: Free
Woodland West Elementary School
2143 Mars St., Harvey, (504) 366-5308; www.jpschools.org/woodlandwest
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Latonga Watts-Toney
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 781
Tuition: Free
Woodmere Elementary
3191 Alex Kornman Blvd., Harvey, (504) 348-2410; www.jpschools.org/woodmere
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Cecily White
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 386
Tuition: Free
Lafitte
Fisher Middle-High School
2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte (504) 689-3665; www.jpschools.org/fisher
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-12th grade
Year founded: 1925
Head of school: Dawn Matherne
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: 524
Tuition: Free
Leo E. Kerner Jr. Elementary School
4924 City Park St., Lafitte, (504) 689-4136; www.jpschools.org/kerner
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1986
Head of school: Suzanne Bordlee
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 494
Tuition: Free
Marrero
Academy of Our Lady
5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-6217; www.theacademyofourlady.org
Parochial/all girls
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 2007
Head of school: Michelle Geiger
Average class size: 17
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 520
Tuition: $8,875
Allen Ellender School
4501 E. Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-9469; www.jpschools.org/ellender
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1973
Head of school: Cherie Varisco
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 599
Tuition: Free
Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary School
2500 Bent Tree Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-0487; www.janet.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1986
Head of school: Karen Doyle
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 698
Tuition: Free
Estelle Elementary School
2800 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 347-3727; www. jpschools.org/Estelle
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1969
Head of school: Alisha Gilbert
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 803
Tuition: Free
Harry S. Truman Middle School
5417 Ehret Road, Marrero, (504) 341-0961; www.truman.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1987
Head of school: Terry Johnson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 509
Tuition: Free
Immaculate Conception School
4520 Sixth St., Marrero, (504) 347-4409; www.icschargers.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: Six weeks old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1924
Head of school: Kimberly DiMarco
Average class size: 18
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 615
Tuition: $5,100-$6,250
John Ehret High School
4300 Patriot St., Marrero, (504) 340-7651; www.jpschools.org/ehret
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grades
Year founded: 1972
Head of school: Wesley Taylor
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 2,034
Tuition: Free
Joseph A. Cuillier Sr. Career Center
1429 B Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-6963; www.jpschools.org/cuillier
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Yelitza Gray
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 150
Tuition: Free
Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary School
500 Pine St., Marrero, (504) 347-0254; www.jpschools.org/collins
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1925
Head of school: Jenenne Coulon
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 394
Tuition: Free
L.H. Marrero Middle School
4100 Seventh St., Marrero, (504) 341-5842; www.jpschools.org/marrero
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades
Year founded: 1940
Head of school: Christina Conforto
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 828
Tuition: Free
L.W. Higgins High School
7201 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-2273; www.jpschools.org/higgins
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1968
Head of school: Faith Joseph
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,215
Tuition: Free
Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts
1429 Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-8489; www.lincoln.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1951
Head of school: Karen Favorite
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 477
Tuition: Free
Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies
2820 Mount Kennedy Drive, Marrero, (504) 347-4739; www.jpschools.org/stpierre
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1939
Head of school: Londa Foster
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 365
Tuition: Free
Westbank Community School
2590 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 371-4651; www.jpschools.org/wbcommunity
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1963
Head of school: Scott Robichaux
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 92
Tuition: Free
Westwego
Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford
435 S. Jamie Blvd., Westwego, (504) 436-2474; www.jpschools.org/gilbert
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Terri Howard
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 569
Tuition: Free
Joshua Butler Elementary School
300 Fourth St., Westwego, (504) 341-1351; www.jpschools.org/butler
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1923
Head of school: Denise Rehm
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 455
Tuition: Free
Myrtle C. Thibodeaux Elementary School
537 Avenue D, Westwego, (504) 341-1451; www.jpschools.org/thibodeaux
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1940
Head of school: Diedra Miller
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 295
Tuition: Free
Stella Worley Middle School
801 Spartan Drive, Westwego, (504) 348-4964; www.worley.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: 1986
Head of school: Michelle Biagas
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 570
Tuition: Free
Vic A. Pitre Elementary School
1525 Spruce St., Westwego, (504) 341-6517; www.jpschools.org/pitre
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Brenda DeGraw
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 361
Tuition: Free