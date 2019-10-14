NO.tatecharter.022319.02.JPG (copy)
Avondale/Bridge City/Waggaman

Catherine Strehle Elementary School

178 Millie Drive, Avondale, (504) 436-1920; www.jpschools.org/strehle

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1967

Head of school: Ira Wilson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 324

Tuition: Free

Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary School

700 Dandelion Drive, Waggaman, (504) 431-9740; www.jpschools.org/cherbonnierrillieux

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1986

Head of school: Cristin Menyweather

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 302

Tuition: Free

Mildred S. Harris Elementary School

1805 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City, (504) 436-4626; www.jpschools.org/mildredharris

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1951

Head of school: Leighann Chiasson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 345

Tuition: Free

Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy

701 Churchill Parkway, Avondale, (504) 838-2249; www.pftsta.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-12th grade

Year founded: 2013

Head of school: Jaime Zapico

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 667

Tuition: Free

Gretna/Terrytown

Arden Cahill Academy

3101 Wall Blvd., Gretna, (504) 392-0902; ardencahillacademy.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 6 weeks-10th grade

Head of school: Mary Kevin Cahill (lower and middle school), Laura Bloom Martin (high school)

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

Total enrollment: 400

Tuition: $675 per month (infant center), $7,400-$8,000

Frederick Douglass Elementary School

1400 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 374-6010; www.douglass.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1940

Head of school: Cindy Sheldon

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 307

Tuition: Free

George A. Cox Elementary School

2630 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 394-5890; www.jpschools.org/cox

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Shelita Jones

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 447

Tuition: Free

Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School

950 Behrman Highway, Terrytown, (504) 393-8732; www.jpschools.org/boudreaux

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1985

Head of school: Kiplyn Diaz-Pereira

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 630

Tuition: Free

Gretna Middle School

910 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-0120; www.jpschools.org/gretnamiddle

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Duane Foret

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 620

Tuition: Free

Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies

701 Amelia St., Gretna, (504) 366-3582; www.jpschools.org/gretna2

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1923

Head of school: Tamara Warner

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 363

Tuition: Free

Jefferson RISE Charter School

501 B Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, (504) 267-3977; www.jeffersonrise.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: 2015

Head of school: Kathleen Sullivan

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 360

Tuition: Free

Livaudais Middle School

925 Lamar Ave., Terrytown, (504) 393-7544; www.jpschools.org/livaudais

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: 1968

Head of school: Demetria Hamilton

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 693

Tuition: Free

McDonogh 26 Elementary School

1200 Jefferson St., Gretna, (504) 362-9929; www.jpschools.org/mcdonogh26

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1967

Head of school: Myrtle Weber

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 280

Tuition: Free

Paul J. Solis Elementary School

2850 Mt. Laurel Drive, Gretna, (504) 392-7867; www.jpschools.org/solis

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Vicki Esquivel

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 774

Tuition: Free

Ruppel Academie Francaise

815 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 361-8905; www.jpschools.org/ruppel

Public/coed

Ages/grades: 4 years old-eighth grade

Year founded: 1926

Head of school: Emily Miller

Average class size: 26

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1-26:1

Total enrollment: 210

Tuition: Free

St. Cletus Catholic School

3610 Claire Ave., Gretna, (504) 366-3538; www.stcletus.com

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1978

Head of school: Jill Grabert

Average class size: 17

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 311

Tuition: $5,150

Shirley T. Johnson/Gretna Park Elementary School

1130 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-1660; www.jpschools.org/gretnapark

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1957

Head of school: Michelle Montagnino

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 627

Tuition: Free

Terry Parkway Learning Center

559 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 366-1962; llctplc.com

Public/coed

Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-prekindergarten

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Megan Cruse-Blatcher

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 145

Tuition: $130-$140 per week

Terrytown Elementary School

550 E. Forest Lawn Drive, Terrytown, (504) 376-8928; www.jpschools.org/terrytown

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 2010

Head of school: Teresita Diaz

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 566

Tuition: Free

Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies

17 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 363-4300; www.jpschools.org/tjeff

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Andrew Vincent

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 399

Tuition: Free

William Hart Elementary School

2001 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 366-4346; www.jpschools.org/hart

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1950

Head of school: Janeen Weston

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 345

Tuition: Free

Young Audiences Charter School

1407 Virgil St., Gretna, (504) 304-6332; www.yacharterschool.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-ninth grade

Year founded: 2013

Head of school: Brandon House

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

Total enrollment: 1,200

Tuition: Free

Grand Isle

Grand Isle High School

149 Ludwig Lane, Grand Isle, (504) 787-2577; www.jpschools.org/grandisle

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade

Year founded: 1940

Head of school: Christine Templet

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 153

Tuition: Free

Harvey

Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary

1121 Pailet Ave., Harvey, (504) 366-1708; www.jpschools.org/stville

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1959

Head of school: Terrah Averette-Harrison

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 413

Tuition: Free

Ella C. Pittman Elementary School

3800 13th St., Harvey, (504) 340-4937; www.pittman.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1977

Head of school: Angelia Grabert

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 601

Tuition: Free

Helen Cox High School

2200 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 367-6388; www.jpschools.org/helencox

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1967

Head of school: Brandon Van Vleck

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,066

Tuition: Free

Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy (JCFA)

475 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, (504) 410-3121; www.jcfa.co

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 2010

Head of school: Chaun Fluery

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 113

Tuition: Free

Laureate Academy Charter School

2115 Oakmere Drive, Harvey, (504) 503-0170; www.laureatecharter.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2015

Head of school: Claire Heckerman

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 240

Tuition: Free

West Jefferson High School

2200 Eighth St., Harvey, (504) 368-6055; westjefferson.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1955

Head of school: Vanessa Brown-Lewis

Average class size: 30

Student/teacher ratio: 33:1

Total enrollment: 1,530

Tuition: Free

Woodland West Elementary School

2143 Mars St., Harvey, (504) 366-5308; www.jpschools.org/woodlandwest

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Latonga Watts-Toney

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 781

Tuition: Free

Woodmere Elementary

3191 Alex Kornman Blvd., Harvey, (504) 348-2410; www.jpschools.org/woodmere

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Cecily White

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 386

Tuition: Free

Lafitte

Fisher Middle-High School

2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte (504) 689-3665; www.jpschools.org/fisher

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-12th grade

Year founded: 1925

Head of school: Dawn Matherne

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: 524

Tuition: Free

Leo E. Kerner Jr. Elementary School

4924 City Park St., Lafitte, (504) 689-4136; www.jpschools.org/kerner

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1986

Head of school: Suzanne Bordlee

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 494

Tuition: Free

Marrero

Academy of Our Lady

5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-6217; www.theacademyofourlady.org

Parochial/all girls

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 2007

Head of school: Michelle Geiger

Average class size: 17

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 520

Tuition: $8,875

Allen Ellender School

4501 E. Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-9469; www.jpschools.org/ellender

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1973

Head of school: Cherie Varisco

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 599

Tuition: Free

Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary School

2500 Bent Tree Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-0487; www.janet.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1986

Head of school: Karen Doyle

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 698

Tuition: Free

Estelle Elementary School

2800 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 347-3727; www. jpschools.org/Estelle

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1969

Head of school: Alisha Gilbert

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 803

Tuition: Free

Harry S. Truman Middle School

5417 Ehret Road, Marrero, (504) 341-0961; www.truman.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1987

Head of school: Terry Johnson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 509

Tuition: Free

Immaculate Conception School

4520 Sixth St., Marrero, (504) 347-4409; www.icschargers.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: Six weeks old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1924

Head of school: Kimberly DiMarco

Average class size: 18

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 615

Tuition: $5,100-$6,250

John Ehret High School

4300 Patriot St., Marrero, (504) 340-7651; www.jpschools.org/ehret

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grades

Year founded: 1972

Head of school: Wesley Taylor

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 2,034

Tuition: Free

Joseph A. Cuillier Sr. Career Center

1429 B Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-6963; www.jpschools.org/cuillier

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Yelitza Gray

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 150

Tuition: Free

Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary School

500 Pine St., Marrero, (504) 347-0254; www.jpschools.org/collins

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1925

Head of school: Jenenne Coulon

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 394

Tuition: Free

L.H. Marrero Middle School

4100 Seventh St., Marrero, (504) 341-5842; www.jpschools.org/marrero

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades

Year founded: 1940

Head of school: Christina Conforto

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 828

Tuition: Free

L.W. Higgins High School

7201 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-2273; www.jpschools.org/higgins

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1968

Head of school: Faith Joseph

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,215

Tuition: Free

Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts

1429 Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-8489; www.lincoln.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1951

Head of school: Karen Favorite

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 477

Tuition: Free

Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies

2820 Mount Kennedy Drive, Marrero, (504) 347-4739; www.jpschools.org/stpierre

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1939

Head of school: Londa Foster

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 365

Tuition: Free

Westbank Community School

2590 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 371-4651; www.jpschools.org/wbcommunity

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1963

Head of school: Scott Robichaux

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 92

Tuition: Free

Westwego

Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford

435 S. Jamie Blvd., Westwego, (504) 436-2474; www.jpschools.org/gilbert

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Terri Howard

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 569

Tuition: Free

Joshua Butler Elementary School

300 Fourth St., Westwego, (504) 341-1351; www.jpschools.org/butler

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1923

Head of school: Denise Rehm

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 455

Tuition: Free

Myrtle C. Thibodeaux Elementary School

537 Avenue D, Westwego, (504) 341-1451; www.jpschools.org/thibodeaux

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1940

Head of school: Diedra Miller

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 295

Tuition: Free

Stella Worley Middle School

801 Spartan Drive, Westwego, (504) 348-4964; www.worley.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: 1986

Head of school: Michelle Biagas

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 570

Tuition: Free

Vic A. Pitre Elementary School

1525 Spruce St., Westwego, (504) 341-6517; www.jpschools.org/pitre

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Brenda DeGraw

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 361

Tuition: Free

 

