803149430

Orleans Parish — West Bank

Alice M. Harte Charter School

5300 Berkley Drive, (504) 373-6281; www.alicemhartecharter.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: n/a

• Head of school: Robert Hill

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 780

• Tuition: Free

Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School

3700 Tall Pines Drive, (504) 372-2646; www.eisenhowercharter.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: n/a

• Head of school: Jessica Lewis

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 685

• Tuition: Free

Edna Karr High School

3332 Huntlee Drive, (504) 302-7135; www.ednakarr.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grade

• Year founded: 1964

• Head of school: Chauncey Nash

• Average class size: 28

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 1,090

• Tuition: Free

Harriet Tubman Charter School

2832 Gen. Meyer Ave., (504) 227-3800; www.tubmancharterschool.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2011

• Head of school: Julie Lause

• Average class size: 30

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 882

• Tuition: Free

L.B. Landry-O.P. Walker College and Career Preparatory High School

1200 L.B. Landry Ave., (504) 302-7170; www.algierscharterschools.org/schools/landrywalker

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2013

• Head of school: Tyrone Casby

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1

• Total enrollment: 1,034

• Tuition: Free

Martin Behrman Charter School

715 Opelousas Ave., (504) 302-7090; www.algierscharterschools.org/schools/behrman

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2005

• Head of school: Brian Young

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 697

• Tuition: Free

Paul Habans Charter School

3501 Siene St., (504) 941-1810; www.habanscharterschool.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 2013

• Head of school: Elisabeth LaMotte-Mitchell

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 698

• Tuition: Free

Tags

View comments