Orleans Parish — West Bank
Alice M. Harte Charter School
5300 Berkley Drive, (504) 373-6281; www.alicemhartecharter.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: n/a
• Head of school: Robert Hill
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 780
• Tuition: Free
Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School
3700 Tall Pines Drive, (504) 372-2646; www.eisenhowercharter.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: n/a
• Head of school: Jessica Lewis
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 685
• Tuition: Free
Edna Karr High School
3332 Huntlee Drive, (504) 302-7135; www.ednakarr.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grade
• Year founded: 1964
• Head of school: Chauncey Nash
• Average class size: 28
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 1,090
• Tuition: Free
Harriet Tubman Charter School
2832 Gen. Meyer Ave., (504) 227-3800; www.tubmancharterschool.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2011
• Head of school: Julie Lause
• Average class size: 30
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 882
• Tuition: Free
L.B. Landry-O.P. Walker College and Career Preparatory High School
1200 L.B. Landry Ave., (504) 302-7170; www.algierscharterschools.org/schools/landrywalker
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2013
• Head of school: Tyrone Casby
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1
• Total enrollment: 1,034
• Tuition: Free
Martin Behrman Charter School
715 Opelousas Ave., (504) 302-7090; www.algierscharterschools.org/schools/behrman
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2005
• Head of school: Brian Young
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 697
• Tuition: Free
Paul Habans Charter School
3501 Siene St., (504) 941-1810; www.habanscharterschool.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 2013
• Head of school: Elisabeth LaMotte-Mitchell
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 698
• Tuition: Free