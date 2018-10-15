Colleges/Universities/Trade Schools/Adult Education
Alliance Francaise de la Nouvelle-Orleans
1519 Jackson Ave., (504) 568-0770; www.af-neworleans.org
Private/coed
Adults 18 and older
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Audrey Nikitine
• Average class size: 8
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: 250
• Tuition: $105-$380
Delgado Community College
615 City Park Ave., (504) 671-5012; www.dcc.edu
Public/coed
Post-secondary, technical certifications, continuing education
• Year founded: 1921
• Head of school: Joan Y. Davis
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: 17:1
• Total enrollment: 20,394
• Tuition: $2,040
Herzing University
2500 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 613-4295; www.herzing.edu/new-orleans
Private/coed
Certificates, diplomas, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees
• Year founded: 1965
• Head of School: Jamie Hardage
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 6,000-plus
• Tuition: n/a
Hope House Adult Education Center
919 St. Andrew St., (504) 524-7353; www.facebook.com/hopehouseneworleans
Private/coed
17 years old and older
• Year founded: 1978
• Head of school: Sr. Lilianne Flavin
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: varies
• Tuition: Free
Jefferson Parish Public School System Adult Education
1108 Shrewsbury Road, Jefferson, (504) 836-3396; 1429-B Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 361-5493; www.jpschools.org/department/district-affairs-and-community-engagement/adult-education
Public/coed
Adults 18 and older
• Director: Semaj Allen-Raymond
• Average class size: 18-20
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 600
• Tuition: Free
Nunez Community College
3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 278-6467; www.nunez.edu
Public/coed
Associate degrees, technical diplomas
• Year founded: 1992
• Head of school: Tina Tinney
• Average class size: 15
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 2,500
• Tuition: $2,088 per semester
Opportunities Academy
3059 Higgins Blvd., (504) 503-1421; www.collegiateacademies.org/opportunitiesacademy
Public/coed
Post-secondary
• Year founded: 2015
• Head of school: James Lukens
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 50
• Tuition: Free
Southeastern Louisiana University
500 W. University Ave., Hammond, (985) 549-2000; www.southeastern.edu
Public/coed
Undergraduate, graduate, doctoral degrees
• Year founded: 1925
• Head of school: John Crain
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 14,340
• Tuition: $8,601
Southern University
801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 771-4500; www.subr.edu
Public/coed
Undergraduate, graduate, professional degrees
• Year founded: 1881
• Head of school: Ray L. Belton
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 6,617
• Tuition: 3,675-$4,561 (undergraduate), $3,223-$5,251 (graduate)
Southern University New Orleans
6400 Press Drive, (504) 286-5000; www.suno.edu
Public/coed
Undergraduate and graduate degrees
• Year founded: 1956
• Head of school: Lisa Mims-Devezin
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 2,341
• Tuition: $3,539.50-$4,450.43 (undergraduate), $3,470.69-$4,385 (graduate)
Tulane University
6823 St. Charles Ave., (504) 865-5000; www.tulane.edu
Private/coed
Undergraduate/graduate
• Year founded: 1834
• Head of school: Michael A. Fitts
• Average class size: 23
• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
• Total enrollment: 13,602
• Tuition: $54,288 per year
University of Holy Cross
4123 Woodland Drive, (504) 394-7744; www.uhcno.edu
Private/coed
Undergraduate degrees
• Year founded: 1916
• Head of school: David M. Landry
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 1,227
• Tuition: $12,672
University of New Orleans
2000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 280-6000; www.uno.edu
Public/coed
Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees
• Year founded: 1958
• Head of school: John Nicklow
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1
• Total enrollment: 8,151
• Tuition: $8,694
Xavier University of Louisiana
1 Drexel Drive, (504) 520-7411; www.xula.edu
Private/coed
Undergraduate, graduate and Pharm.D degrees
• Year founded: 1925
• Head of school: C. Reynold Verret
• Average class size: 30
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 3,231
• Tuition: $10,977 per semester undergraduate/master’s; $16,897 per semester College of Pharmacy