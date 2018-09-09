THE CONTINUAL EVOLUTION OF TECHNOLOGY MAKES IT EASY FOR TEENAGERS to access new information and communicate with friends and family. Even though having the world at their fingertips offers knowledge and connects teens to people with similar interests, teenagers who spend an excessive amount of time surfing the web and perusing social media sites put themselves at risk for depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and privacy invasions. Sensitive information meant for a select audience can rapidly spread to the masses, and it’s nearly impossible to remove it from cyberspace.
Unfortunately, there is only so much even the most proactive parent can do. Private accounts prevent parents from knowing with whom their kids are hanging around and what they’re discussing. The popularity of one social network quickly shifts to another, leaving not-so-tech-savvy parents stumped. Another problem is that teens don’t have to abide by house rules if they’re using social media and the internet away from home.
That’s why local schools are enforcing technology policies and making students and parents aware of them. Administrators know smartphones and online activities distract teenagers from their studies, but they also believe adolescents and young adults are especially vulnerable to the web content they encounter.
Mary Simon, department chair of Counseling & Student Services at Benjamin Franklin High School, discusses her school’s efforts to address this problem.
“Teenagers can be highly impulsive and say and do rash things in the moment,” she says. “Now with social media, a bad impulsive decision can be captured, shared and go viral online. Situations such as these can be traumatizing for young adults.”
She describes what the Lakefront high school is doing to manage the issue and offers advice to parents. But first, some facts about how social media can harm teenagers’ mental health.
Social media dislikes
Last year, United Kingdom’s Royal Society for Public Health published the #StatusOfMind survey, which was featured by Time magazine and other U.S. news agencies. The study found 91 percent of 16- to 24-year-olds use the internet for social networking; the rates of anxiety and depression among that age group have increased by 70 percent in the past 25 years; and social media has been described as more addictive than cigarettes and alcohol.
Since adolescents and young adults can sift through an endless stream of pictures documenting the seemingly perfect lives of their peers, they may perceive their own lives as boring by comparison or feel excluded from the action. These thoughts can cause low self-esteem.
Girls in particular may suffer from poor body image by comparing themselves to photos of other women — even if those photos have been edited and enhanced with an artsy filter. According to #StatusOfMind, around 70 percent of 18- to 24-year-old girls would consider undergoing cosmetic surgery to improve the photos of themselves posted online.
The same survey notes that seven in 10 young people have experienced cyberbullying at some point. A clinical report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) states that cyberbullying “can cause profound psychosocial outcomes including depression, anxiety, severe isolation and, tragically, suicide.”
Also, social media sites display advertisements, including banner ads, based on a teen’s web browsing behavior or demographics. As the AAP points out, those ads influence not only the buying tendencies of teens, but also their views of what is normal. Clothing ads and other media featuring super-skinny models, for instance, convey the message that a thin body is best.
Schools step in
Many local schools have developed technology policies for their academic community. Simon says Ben Franklin’s policies are stated in the school’s handbook and are revised from year to year as technology evolves. The information also is sent home to students and families in a back-to-school mailer prior to the start of school.
“The issue of technology is always a hotly debated one,” she says, adding that administrators want to help students use technology to learn and better educate themselves, while being safe and wise about its use — and misuse.
Students are allowed to have cellphones, tablets and laptops on campus, but Ben Franklin’s faculty tries to make sure the devices are used only for educational purposes, rather than social media interactions.
“We of course do not want to deter our students’ ability to access important data and information online, so we have moved toward using laptops throughout the day in our classrooms,” she says.
Students can use their cellphones only before and after school.
“This is something that we as a school take very seriously,” Simon says. “We had been more lax with our cellphone use policy in previous years and found that it was causing quite a distraction throughout the school day. It also had many other undesirable effects.”
She believes social media has changed the way kids (and people in general) connect with one another. Face to face communication no longer is the norm.
“We want students to interact with each other more, to converse and to debate,” Simon says.
The school’s technology policy (and those of many area schools) seeks to moderate the way students interact electronically by putting rules in place to govern their conduct. Negative behaviors — such as sending or receiving discriminatory or abusive messages, sharing personal information about themselves or other students and cyberbullying of students, staff or faculty at any school — are explicitly prohibited. Repercussions include everything from a parent-teacher conference and behavior intervention to in-school suspension, which the school’s handbook states is reported to most colleges and universities during the admissions process. The handbook also warns students to communicate with caution. On an open network, privacy isn’t guaranteed and the identity of the person with whom a student is conversing cannot be verified. The handbook warns students to “think carefully about what you say and how you say it.” There’s also a network etiquette policy for students to follow.
Parents may lay down their own set of rules by allowing kids to use electronics only during certain times of the day, for example. They also can restrict access to certain websites and learn about their child’s online social circle.
“As much as the teen may not want to listen to [his or her] parents, it is important to have an open dialogue about social media, its uses and some of the dangers,” Simon says.
Apps parents should know about
Chicago’s Children’s Development Institute, an online resource recommended for parents by the American Psychological Association, recently highlighted four apps caregivers should know about.
Blendr is an app that allows adults within a certain area to chat and flirt with one another and post pictures. Although the app states that members must be at least 18 years old, teenagers still use it.
The Smart Hide Calculator app enables teens to hide pictures and files under what looks like a typical calculator app and requires a passcode for access. Smart Hide and similar apps allow kids to create a hidden photo vault, and these apps will even snap a photo or sound an alarm if someone tries to access it without the right passcode.
With Live.me, an app intended for adult use, teens can broadcast live videos that are accessible to anyone. They also can share their location and discover which users live nearby. Live feed apps such as Live.me pose multiple threats. Oversharing is common, creating privacy issues, and live feed video is hard to moderate. Kids can be exposed to all types of inappropriate content. According to Common Sense Media, a website that reviews technology to help parents make informed decisions, some teens have used these apps to stream video of themselves committing crimes and even suicides.
Yubo enables teens to chat and follow other members through Instagram and Snapchat. They can create a profile by posting photos, videos and links to their Instagram and Snapchat pages. That app states users must be at least 13 years old, but doesn’t verify users’ ages. Common Sense Media reports that after an outcry over Yubo’s lack of privacy protections, the developers created a teen-focused guide for using the app safely, but the guide is only available in PDF format through the platform’s website, not the app itself.