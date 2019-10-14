Destrehan/Harahan/Jefferson/River Ridge
Harahan Elementary School
6723 Jefferson Highway, Harahan,
(504) 737-3918; www.jpschools.org/harahan
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1926
Head of school: Stephanie Scott
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 495
Tuition: Free
Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff School
8809 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-6163; www.jpschools.org/hazelpark
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1957
Head of school: Richelle Caiton
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 378
Tuition: Free
Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy (JCFA) East
3410 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 410-3280; www.jcfa.co
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade; 15-21 years
Year founded: 2009
Head of school: John Hendricks
Average class size: 20
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
Total enrollment: 144
Tuition: Free
Jefferson Elementary School
4440 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 733-9461; www.jpschools.org/jefferson
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Donna Donahoe
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 363
Tuition: Free
Riverdale High School
240 Riverdale Drive, Jefferson, (504) 833-7288; www.jpschools.org/riverdalehigh
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grades
Year founded: 1962
Head of school: Danielle Yunusah
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,111
Tuition: Free
Riverdale Middle School
3900 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 828-2706; www.jpschools.org/riverdalemiddle
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades
Year founded: 1932
Head of school: Celest Cunningham
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 787
Tuition: Free
St. Charles Borromeo School
13396 River Road, Destrehan, (985) 764-9232; www.school.scbhumilitas.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1929
Head of school: Rachel Hafford
Average class size: 20
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 441
Tuition: $5,145-$5,895
St. Rita School
194 Ravan Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0744
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1953
Head of school: Miriam Daniel
Average class size: 17
Student/teacher ratio: 17:1
Total enrollment: 375
Tuition: $5,150
Kenner
A.C. Alexander Elementary School
600 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 469-7326; www.jpschools.org/alexander
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Leslie Harrison
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 551
Tuition: Free
Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School
2801 Bruin Drive, Kenner, (504) 443-4564; www.jpschools.org/bonnabel
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1972
Head of school: Dawn Kalb
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,263
Tuition: Free
Chateau Estates Elementary School
4121 Medoc Drive, Kenner, 504-464-5662; www.jpschools.org/chateau
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1985
Head of school: Colleen Winkler
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 671
Tuition: Free
Granville T. Woods Elementary School
1037 31st St., Kenner, (504) 466-6252; www.jpschools.org/woods
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1967
Head of school: Lashana Pollard-Hill
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 277
Tuition: Free
Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School
1500 38th St., Kenner, (504) 468-1016; www.jpschools.org/greenlawn
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1963
Head of school: Kevin Nanney
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 560
Tuition: Free
Islamic School of Greater New Orleans
2420 Illinois Ave., Kenner, (504) 466-4055; www.isgno.net
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-seventh grade
Year founded: 1999
Head of school: Fouzia Parveen
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
Total enrollment: 143
Tuition: $4,000
John Clancy/Joseph Maggiore Elementary School
2100 Maine Ave., Kenner, (504) 469-3664; www.jpschools.org/ckancymaggiore
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1954
Head of school: Danesha Dorsey
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 626
Tuition: Free
John James Audubon Elementary School
200 W. Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-0525; www.audubon.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1979
Head of school: Emily Anderson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 511
Tuition: Free
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School
4335 Sal Lentini Parkway, Kenner, (504) 468-3524; www.seaschool.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Joan N. Kathmann
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 500
Tuition: n/a
Tom Benson Elementary School
3315 Maine Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1361; www.jpschools.org/benson
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: John Starr III
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 536
Tuition: Free
Walter Schneckenburger Elementary School
26 Earnest Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1236; www.jpschools.org/schneckenburger
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1977
Head of school: Christi Rome
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 455
Tuition: Free
Washington Elementary Montessori School
606 Clay St., Kenner, (504) 464-9111; www.jpschools.org/washington
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1939
Head of school: Darlene Turnbull
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 261
Tuition: Free
Metairie
Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies
6201 Camphor St., Metairie, (504) 888-0969; www.jpschools.org/airlinepark
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 2009
Head of school: Tiffani Leboeuf
Average class size: 20-33
Student teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 380
Tuition: Free, kindergarten-fifth grade
Alice Birney Elementary School
4829 Hastings St., Metairie, (504) 885-1044; www.jpschools.org/birney
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1968
Head of school: Debbie Dantin
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 666
Tuition: Free
Archbishop Chapelle High School
8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 467-3105; archbishopchapelle.org
Private/all girls
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1962
Head of school: Leila Benoit
Average class size: n/a
Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
Total enrollment: 575
Tuition: $8,800
Archbishop Rummel High School
1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5592; www.rummelraiders.com
Parochial/all boys
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 1962
Head of school: Marc Milano
Average class size: 18
Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: $8,850
Atonement Lutheran School
6500 Riverside Drive, Metairie, (504) 887-0225; alcs.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-eighth grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Douglas C. Molin
Average class size: 19
Student/teacher ratio: 19:1
Total enrollment: 230
Tuition: $3,945-$5,630
Beary Cherry Tree
3117 Lake Villa Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-1950; www.bearycherrytree.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Infants-prekindergarten
Year founded: 1972
Head of school: Paula Polito
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 4:1 infants, 5:1 toddlers, 10:1 3- and 4-year-olds
Total enrollment: 220
Tuition: $9,100
Bissonet Plaza Elementary School
6818 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, (504) 887-0470; www.jpschools.org/bissonet
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1959
Head of school: Audrey Easley
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 626
Tuition: Free
Bridgedale Elementary
808 Zinnia Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6807; www.jpschools.org/bridgedale
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1950
Head of school: Zachary Butler
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 481
Tuition: Free
East Jefferson High School
400 Phlox Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-7171; www.jpschools.org/eastjefferson
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1953
Head of school: Ben Moscona
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 1,107
Tuition: Free
Ecole Classique High School
5236 Glendale St., Metairie, (504) 887-3507; www.ecoleclassique.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 2 years old-12th grade
Year founded: 1956
Head of school: David Federico
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 9:1
Total enrollment: 200
Tuition: $2,800-$6,100, nursery-12th grade; $8,500 for special education
Ella Dolhonde Elementary School
219 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 837-5370; www.jpschools.org/dolhonde
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1926
Head of school: Angela Bradley
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 494
Tuition: Free
Grace King High School
4301 Grace King Place, Metairie, (504) 888-7334; www.jpschools.org/king
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1968
Head of school: Sharon Meggs-Hamilton
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
Total enrollment: 1,326
Tuition: Free
Green Park Elementary School
1409 N. Upland Ave., Metairie, (504) 466-0205; www.jpschools.org/greenpark
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1959
Head of school: Sandy Phillips
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 446
Tuition: Free
Harold Keller Elementary School
5301 Irving St., Metairie, (504) 887-3836; www.jpschools.org/keller
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1966
Head of school: Jessica Smith
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 488
Tuition: Free
J.C. Ellis Elementary School
801 Brockenbraugh Court, Metairie, (504) 833-7254; www.jpschools.org/ellis
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1951
Head of school: Lisa Kendrick
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 737
Tuition: Free
J.D. Meisler Middle School
3700 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5832; www.jpschools.org/meisler
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: 1976
Head of school: Vicki Jarrell
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 810
Tuition: Free
John Calvin Presbyterian Playschool
4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 888-1375; www.johncalvinchurch.org/playschool
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-prekindergarten
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Lauren Crisler Oufnac
Average class size: 14
Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
Total enrollment: 175
Tuition: $1,700-$,3,325
John Q. Adams Middle School
5525 Henican Place, Metairie, (504) 887-5240; www.jpschools.org/adams
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade
Year founded: 1967
Head of school: Jason Beber
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 818
Tuition: Free
Kehoe France School
720 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0472; www.kehoe-france.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 8 weeks old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1962
Head of school: Tanya Price
Average class size: 12-18
Student/teacher ratio: 9:1
Total enrollment: 445
Tuition: $8,800-$10,250
Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
2504 Maine Ave., Metairie, (504) 233-4720; www.discoveryhsf.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Kindergarten-12th grade
Year founded: 2013
Head of school: Patty Glaser
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 25:2-27:1
Total enrollment: 1,851
Tuition: Free
Kinder Haus Montessori
5201 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-2424; www.kinderhausmontessori.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-kindergarten
Year founded: 1984
Heads of school: Erika Davis, Angela Perret, Pat Lacoste
Average class size: 12 (1-2 years old), 24 (2-4 years old), 36 (3-6 years old)
Student/teacher ratio: 6:1 (1-2 years old), 8:1 (2-4 years old), 12:1 (3-6 years old)
Total enrollment: 69
Tuition: $7,056-$14,520
The Little School
2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-9964, www.thelittleschoolmetairie.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 2-5 years old
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Renee Hemel
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 6:1
Total enrollment: 68
Tuition: $2,600-$5,900
Lutheran High School
3864 17th St., Metairie, (504) 455-4062; www.lutheranhighschool.net
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 1970
Head of school: Carol A. Christen
Average class size: 13
Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
Total enrollment: 125
Tuition: $6,000
Marie B. Riviere Elementary School
1564 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-8439; www.jpschools.org/riviere
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Holly Manson
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 613
Tuition: Free
Memorial Baptist School & Early Learning Center
5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-0533; www.mbsmetairie.org
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1981
Head of school: Jerry Riggs
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 335
Tuition: $2,950-$5,750
Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies
201 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-5539; www.metairie.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1939
Head of school: Lisa Babin
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 377
Tuition: Free
Our Lady of Divine Providence Early Childhood & Daycare
925 N. Atlanta, Metairie, (504) 466-0591; www.oldpearlychildhoodprogram.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 6 weeks-4 years old
Year founded: 2011
Head of school: Pat Usner
Average class size: 5
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: n/a
Tuition: $8,040
Phoebe Hearst School
5208 Wabash St., Metairie, (504) 887-8814; www.jpschools.org/hearst
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1966
Head of school: Valentine Williams
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 632
Tuition: Free
Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School
8101 Simon St., Metairie, (504) 737-3132; www.jpschools.org/bunche
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Monya Criddle
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 349
Tuition: Free
Ridgewood Preparatory School
201 Pasadena Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-2545; ridgewoodprep.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade
Year founded: 1948
Head of school: M.J. Montgomery Jr.
Average class size: 15
Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
Total enrollment: 230
Tuition: $5,300-$7,400
Rudolph Matas Elementary School
1201 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-6200; www.jpschools.org/matas
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 1966
Head of school: Scott Deemer
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 566
Tuition: Free
St. Ann Catholic School
4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie (504) 455-8383; www.stannschool.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1975
Head of school: Lindsay S. Guidry
Average of class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1
Total enrollment: 865
Tuition: $2,520-$5,590 (2 years-prekindergarten); $5,390 (kindergarten-seventh grade)
St. Benilde School
1803 Division St., Metairie, (504) 833-9894; www.stbenilde.com
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1968
Head of school: Thomas Huck
Average class size: 20
Student/teacher ratio: 9:1
Total enrollment: 285
Tuition: $685 per month (6 weeks-2 years old), $5,799-$6,110
St. Christopher School
3900 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 837-6871; www.stchristopherschool.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1949
Head of school: Ruth Meche
Average class size: 20
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: 510
Tuition: $5,350
St. Edward the Confessor School
4901 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6353; www.steddyschool.com
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1965
Head of school: Thomas Becker
Average class size: 19
Student/teacher ratio: 19:1
Total enrollment: 419
Tuition: $5,700
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School
6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-1433; smmcougars.org
Parochial/coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade
Year founded: 1955
Head of school: Theresa Hebert
Average class size: 20-25
Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
Total enrollment: 215
Tuition: $5,050-5,575
Slater Torah Academy
5210 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 456-6429; www.torahacademynola.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: Infant-eighth grade
Year founded: n/a
Head of school: Naomi Smith
Average class size: 12
Student/teacher ratio: 7:1
Total enrollment: 78
Tuition: $8,000-$8,500
T.H. Harris Middle School
911 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0867; www.jpschools.org/harris
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades
Year founded: 1960
Head of school: Brenda Hubbard
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 675
Tuition: Free
Victory Christian Academy
5708 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 733-5087; www.vcagators.net
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 3 years old-eighth grade
Year founded: 1984
Head of school: Michelle Nichols
Average class size: 22
Student/teacher ratio: 12:1-25:1
Total enrollment: 216
Tuition: $4,250
Wee Friends Pre-Kinder
864 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 837-9790; www.weefriendsprekinder.com
Private/coed
Ages/grades: 1 year old-5 years old
Year founded: 1985
Head of school: Stacy Thiel
Average class size: 8
Student/teacher ratio: 8:1
Total enrollment: 32
Tuition: $8,500