Ecole Classique classroom

Teachers and students enjoy a moment of levity in a class at Ecole Classique High School.

 PHOTO COURTESY ECOLE CLASSIQUE HIGH SCHOOL

Destrehan/Harahan/Jefferson/River Ridge

Harahan Elementary School

6723 Jefferson Highway, Harahan,

(504) 737-3918; www.jpschools.org/harahan

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1926

Head of school: Stephanie Scott

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 495

Tuition: Free

Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff School

8809 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-6163; www.jpschools.org/hazelpark

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1957

Head of school: Richelle Caiton

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 378

Tuition: Free

Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy (JCFA) East

3410 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 410-3280; www.jcfa.co

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade; 15-21 years

Year founded: 2009

Head of school: John Hendricks

Average class size: 20

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

Total enrollment: 144

Tuition: Free

Jefferson Elementary School

4440 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 733-9461; www.jpschools.org/jefferson

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Donna Donahoe

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 363

Tuition: Free

Riverdale High School

240 Riverdale Drive, Jefferson, (504) 833-7288; www.jpschools.org/riverdalehigh

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grades

Year founded: 1962

Head of school: Danielle Yunusah

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,111

Tuition: Free

Riverdale Middle School

3900 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 828-2706; www.jpschools.org/riverdalemiddle

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades

Year founded: 1932

Head of school: Celest Cunningham

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 787

Tuition: Free

St. Charles Borromeo School

13396 River Road, Destrehan, (985) 764-9232; www.school.scbhumilitas.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1929

Head of school: Rachel Hafford

Average class size: 20

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 441

Tuition: $5,145-$5,895

St. Rita School

194 Ravan Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0744

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1953

Head of school: Miriam Daniel

Average class size: 17

Student/teacher ratio: 17:1

Total enrollment: 375

Tuition: $5,150

Kenner

A.C. Alexander Elementary School

600 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 469-7326; www.jpschools.org/alexander

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Leslie Harrison

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 551

Tuition: Free

Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School

2801 Bruin Drive, Kenner, (504) 443-4564; www.jpschools.org/bonnabel

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1972

Head of school: Dawn Kalb

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,263

Tuition: Free

Chateau Estates Elementary School

4121 Medoc Drive, Kenner, 504-464-5662; www.jpschools.org/chateau

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1985

Head of school: Colleen Winkler

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 671

Tuition: Free

Granville T. Woods Elementary School

1037 31st St., Kenner, (504) 466-6252; www.jpschools.org/woods

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1967

Head of school: Lashana Pollard-Hill

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 277

Tuition: Free

Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School

1500 38th St., Kenner, (504) 468-1016; www.jpschools.org/greenlawn

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1963

Head of school: Kevin Nanney

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 560

Tuition: Free

Islamic School of Greater New Orleans

2420 Illinois Ave., Kenner, (504) 466-4055; www.isgno.net

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-seventh grade

Year founded: 1999

Head of school: Fouzia Parveen

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

Total enrollment: 143

Tuition: $4,000

John Clancy/Joseph Maggiore Elementary School

2100 Maine Ave., Kenner, (504) 469-3664; www.jpschools.org/ckancymaggiore

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1954

Head of school: Danesha Dorsey

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 626

Tuition: Free

John James Audubon Elementary School

200 W. Loyola Drive, Kenner, (504) 466-0525; www.audubon.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1979

Head of school: Emily Anderson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 511

Tuition: Free

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

4335 Sal Lentini Parkway, Kenner, (504) 468-3524; www.seaschool.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Joan N. Kathmann

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 500

Tuition: n/a

Tom Benson Elementary School

3315 Maine Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1361; www.jpschools.org/benson

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: John Starr III

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 536

Tuition: Free

Walter Schneckenburger Elementary School

26 Earnest Ave., Kenner, (504) 443-1236; www.jpschools.org/schneckenburger

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1977

Head of school: Christi Rome

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 455

Tuition: Free

Washington Elementary Montessori School

606 Clay St., Kenner, (504) 464-9111; www.jpschools.org/washington

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1939

Head of school: Darlene Turnbull

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 261

Tuition: Free

Metairie

Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies

6201 Camphor St., Metairie, (504) 888-0969; www.jpschools.org/airlinepark

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 2009

Head of school: Tiffani Leboeuf

Average class size: 20-33

Student teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 380

Tuition: Free, kindergarten-fifth grade

Alice Birney Elementary School

4829 Hastings St., Metairie, (504) 885-1044; www.jpschools.org/birney

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1968

Head of school: Debbie Dantin

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 666

Tuition: Free

Archbishop Chapelle High School

8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 467-3105; archbishopchapelle.org

Private/all girls

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1962

Head of school: Leila Benoit

Average class size: n/a

Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

Total enrollment: 575

Tuition: $8,800

Archbishop Rummel High School

1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5592; www.rummelraiders.com

Parochial/all boys

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 1962

Head of school: Marc Milano

Average class size: 18

Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: $8,850

Atonement Lutheran School

6500 Riverside Drive, Metairie, (504) 887-0225; alcs.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-eighth grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Douglas C. Molin

Average class size: 19

Student/teacher ratio: 19:1

Total enrollment: 230

Tuition: $3,945-$5,630

Beary Cherry Tree

3117 Lake Villa Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-1950; www.bearycherrytree.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Infants-prekindergarten

Year founded: 1972

Head of school: Paula Polito

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 4:1 infants, 5:1 toddlers, 10:1 3- and 4-year-olds

Total enrollment: 220

Tuition: $9,100

Bissonet Plaza Elementary School

6818 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, (504) 887-0470; www.jpschools.org/bissonet

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1959

Head of school: Audrey Easley

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 626

Tuition: Free

Bridgedale Elementary

808 Zinnia Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6807; www.jpschools.org/bridgedale

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1950

Head of school: Zachary Butler

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 481

Tuition: Free

East Jefferson High School

400 Phlox Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-7171; www.jpschools.org/eastjefferson

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1953

Head of school: Ben Moscona

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 1,107

Tuition: Free

Ecole Classique High School

5236 Glendale St., Metairie, (504) 887-3507; www.ecoleclassique.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 2 years old-12th grade

Year founded: 1956

Head of school: David Federico

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 9:1

Total enrollment: 200

Tuition: $2,800-$6,100, nursery-12th grade; $8,500 for special education

Ella Dolhonde Elementary School

219 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 837-5370; www.jpschools.org/dolhonde

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1926

Head of school: Angela Bradley

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 494

Tuition: Free

Grace King High School

4301 Grace King Place, Metairie, (504) 888-7334; www.jpschools.org/king

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1968

Head of school: Sharon Meggs-Hamilton

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

Total enrollment: 1,326

Tuition: Free

Green Park Elementary School

1409 N. Upland Ave., Metairie, (504) 466-0205; www.jpschools.org/greenpark

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1959

Head of school: Sandy Phillips

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 446

Tuition: Free

Harold Keller Elementary School

5301 Irving St., Metairie, (504) 887-3836; www.jpschools.org/keller

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1966

Head of school: Jessica Smith

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 488

Tuition: Free

J.C. Ellis Elementary School

801 Brockenbraugh Court, Metairie, (504) 833-7254; www.jpschools.org/ellis

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1951

Head of school: Lisa Kendrick

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 737

Tuition: Free

J.D. Meisler Middle School

3700 Cleary Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-5832; www.jpschools.org/meisler

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: 1976

Head of school: Vicki Jarrell

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 810

Tuition: Free

John Calvin Presbyterian Playschool

4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 888-1375; www.johncalvinchurch.org/playschool

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-prekindergarten

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Lauren Crisler Oufnac

Average class size: 14

Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

Total enrollment: 175

Tuition: $1,700-$,3,325

John Q. Adams Middle School

5525 Henican Place, Metairie, (504) 887-5240; www.jpschools.org/adams

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grade

Year founded: 1967

Head of school: Jason Beber

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 818

Tuition: Free

Kehoe France School

720 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0472; www.kehoe-france.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 8 weeks old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1962

Head of school: Tanya Price

Average class size: 12-18

Student/teacher ratio: 9:1

Total enrollment: 445

Tuition: $8,800-$10,250

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy

2504 Maine Ave., Metairie, (504) 233-4720; www.discoveryhsf.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Kindergarten-12th grade

Year founded: 2013

Head of school: Patty Glaser

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 25:2-27:1

Total enrollment: 1,851

Tuition: Free

Kinder Haus Montessori

5201 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-2424; www.kinderhausmontessori.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-kindergarten

Year founded: 1984

Heads of school: Erika Davis, Angela Perret, Pat Lacoste

Average class size: 12 (1-2 years old), 24 (2-4 years old), 36 (3-6 years old)

Student/teacher ratio: 6:1 (1-2 years old), 8:1 (2-4 years old), 12:1 (3-6 years old)

Total enrollment: 69

Tuition: $7,056-$14,520

The Little School

2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 835-9964, www.thelittleschoolmetairie.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 2-5 years old

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Renee Hemel

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 6:1

Total enrollment: 68

Tuition: $2,600-$5,900

Lutheran High School

3864 17th St., Metairie, (504) 455-4062; www.lutheranhighschool.net

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 1970

Head of school: Carol A. Christen

Average class size: 13

Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

Total enrollment: 125

Tuition: $6,000

Marie B. Riviere Elementary School

1564 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-8439; www.jpschools.org/riviere

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Holly Manson

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 613

Tuition: Free

Memorial Baptist School & Early Learning Center

5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-0533; www.mbsmetairie.org

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1981

Head of school: Jerry Riggs

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 335

Tuition: $2,950-$5,750

Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies

201 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-5539; www.metairie.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1939

Head of school: Lisa Babin

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 377

Tuition: Free

Our Lady of Divine Providence Early Childhood & Daycare

925 N. Atlanta, Metairie, (504) 466-0591; www.oldpearlychildhoodprogram.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 6 weeks-4 years old

Year founded: 2011

Head of school: Pat Usner

Average class size: 5

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: n/a

Tuition: $8,040

Phoebe Hearst School

5208 Wabash St., Metairie, (504) 887-8814; www.jpschools.org/hearst

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1966

Head of school: Valentine Williams

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 632

Tuition: Free

Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School

8101 Simon St., Metairie, (504) 737-3132; www.jpschools.org/bunche

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-fifth grade

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Monya Criddle

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 349

Tuition: Free

Ridgewood Preparatory School

201 Pasadena Ave., Metairie, (504) 835-2545; ridgewoodprep.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-12th grade

Year founded: 1948

Head of school: M.J. Montgomery Jr.

Average class size: 15

Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

Total enrollment: 230

Tuition: $5,300-$7,400

Rudolph Matas Elementary School

1201 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-6200; www.jpschools.org/matas

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 1966

Head of school: Scott Deemer

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 566

Tuition: Free

St. Ann Catholic School

4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie (504) 455-8383; www.stannschool.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 2 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1975

Head of school: Lindsay S. Guidry

Average of class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1

Total enrollment: 865

Tuition: $2,520-$5,590 (2 years-prekindergarten); $5,390 (kindergarten-seventh grade)

St. Benilde School

1803 Division St., Metairie, (504) 833-9894; www.stbenilde.com

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 6 weeks old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1968

Head of school: Thomas Huck

Average class size: 20

Student/teacher ratio: 9:1

Total enrollment: 285

Tuition: $685 per month (6 weeks-2 years old), $5,799-$6,110

St. Christopher School

3900 Derbigny St., Metairie, (504) 837-6871; www.stchristopherschool.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1949

Head of school: Ruth Meche

Average class size: 20

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: 510

Tuition: $5,350

St. Edward the Confessor School

4901 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-6353; www.steddyschool.com

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1965

Head of school: Thomas Becker

Average class size: 19

Student/teacher ratio: 19:1

Total enrollment: 419

Tuition: $5,700

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School

6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-1433; smmcougars.org

Parochial/coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-seventh grade

Year founded: 1955

Head of school: Theresa Hebert

Average class size: 20-25

Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

Total enrollment: 215

Tuition: $5,050-5,575

Slater Torah Academy

5210 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, (504) 456-6429; www.torahacademynola.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: Infant-eighth grade

Year founded: n/a

Head of school: Naomi Smith

Average class size: 12

Student/teacher ratio: 7:1

Total enrollment: 78

Tuition: $8,000-$8,500

T.H. Harris Middle School

911 Elise Ave., Metairie, (504) 733-0867; www.jpschools.org/harris

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Sixth-eighth grades

Year founded: 1960

Head of school: Brenda Hubbard

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 675

Tuition: Free

Victory Christian Academy

5708 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 733-5087; www.vcagators.net

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 3 years old-eighth grade

Year founded: 1984

Head of school: Michelle Nichols

Average class size: 22

Student/teacher ratio: 12:1-25:1

Total enrollment: 216

Tuition: $4,250

Wee Friends Pre-Kinder

864 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 837-9790; www.weefriendsprekinder.com

Private/coed

Ages/grades: 1 year old-5 years old

Year founded: 1985

Head of school: Stacy Thiel

Average class size: 8

Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

Total enrollment: 32

Tuition: $8,500

 

Email Gambit managing editor Kandace Power Graves: kandaceg@gambitweekly.com

