L.B. Landry - O.P. Walker High School
1200 L.B. Landry Ave., (504) 302-7170; algierscharterschool.org/schools/landrywalker
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade
Year founded: 2013
Head of school: Tomika Washington
Average class size: 30
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment: 950
Tuition: Free
Martin Behrman Charter School
2832 Gen. Meyer Ave., (504) 302-7090; algierscharterschool.org/schools/behrman
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade
Year founded: 2005
Head of school: Jean Meyer
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: n/a
Total enrollment:803
Tuition: Free
New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy
425 O’Bannon St., (504) 227-3810; www.nomma.net
Public/coed
Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade
Year founded: 2010
Head of school: Col. Christopher Schlafer
Average class size: 25
Student/teacher ratio: 17:1
Total enrollment: 937
Tuition: Free