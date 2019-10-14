NOMMA

Cadets and their commander at the New Orleans Maritime and Military Academy.

 PHOTO COURTESY NEW ORLEANS MARITIME AND MILITARY ACADEMY

L.B. Landry - O.P. Walker High School

1200 L.B. Landry Ave., (504) 302-7170; algierscharterschool.org/schools/landrywalker

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Ninth-12th grade

Year founded: 2013

Head of school: Tomika Washington

Average class size: 30

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment: 950

Tuition: Free

Martin Behrman Charter School

2832 Gen. Meyer Ave., (504) 302-7090; algierscharterschool.org/schools/behrman

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Prekindergarten-eighth grade

Year founded: 2005

Head of school: Jean Meyer

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: n/a

Total enrollment:803

Tuition: Free

New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy

425 O’Bannon St., (504) 227-3810; www.nomma.net

Public/coed

Ages/grades: Eighth-12th grade

Year founded: 2010

Head of school: Col. Christopher Schlafer

Average class size: 25

Student/teacher ratio: 17:1

Total enrollment: 937

Tuition: Free

 

