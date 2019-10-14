Club Z
www.clubztutoringcom
The business offers online and in-home tutoring services and can help with the college admissions process.
Encore Dance Studio
1999 Hickory Ave., Suite 102, (504) 737-5977; www.dancetumblemusic.com
The dance studio for coed students 2 years old to 18 years old is led by Kelly Fouchi and offers dance, tumbling and musical theatre classes. Tuition is $54-$109 per month.
NOLA Gymnastics
1725 Dufossat St., (504) 782-6462; www.nolagym.com
The all-girls gymnastics studio serves students from prekindergarten through 12th grade. The Student/teacher ratio is 8:1. Tuition varies according to your choice of classes.
Schumacher’s Uniforms
3601 Hessmer Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-0427; www.schumachersuniforms.com
A retailer that stocks a variety of school uniforms, shirts, shoes and accessories and offers monogramming.