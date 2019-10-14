Education With Mom Helping Daughter Doing School Homework At Home
PHOTO BY DUALSTOCK/GETTY IMAGES

Club Z

www.clubztutoringcom

The business offers online and in-home tutoring services and can help with the college admissions process.

Encore Dance Studio

1999 Hickory Ave., Suite 102, (504) 737-5977; www.dancetumblemusic.com

The dance studio for coed students 2 years old to 18 years old is led by Kelly Fouchi and offers dance, tumbling and musical theatre classes. Tuition is $54-$109 per month.

NOLA Gymnastics

1725 Dufossat St., (504) 782-6462; www.nolagym.com

The all-girls gymnastics studio serves students from prekindergarten through 12th grade. The Student/teacher ratio is 8:1. Tuition varies according to your choice of classes.

Schumacher’s Uniforms

3601 Hessmer Ave., Metairie, (504) 454-0427; www.schumachersuniforms.com

A retailer that stocks a variety of school uniforms, shirts, shoes and accessories and offers monogramming.

Email Gambit managing editor Kandace Power Graves: kandaceg@gambitweekly.com

View comments