ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL SLEEP FOUNDATION (NSF), teens need about eight to 10 hours of sleep every day, but only 15 percent of them get more than eight hours a night.
However, Dr. Stephen Layne of East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) stresses that there “isn't a magic number.” Layne is board certified in pulmonary and sleep medicine, and he’s also the medical director of EJGH’s Sleep Disorders Center.
“Everybody's sleep needs are different,” he says. “We say you need eight hours, which is a typical amount, but there are some people who can get by with a little bit less. Some people actually need more.”
But sleep is especially crucial for teenagers, since they’re experiencing hormonal changes and facing a full day of studies, extracurricular activities and a heap of homework — not to mention the emotional hurdles they face along the way.
Those hormonal changes can have a negative impact on a teenager’s sleep pattern, as can a burgeoning social life, whether that includes staying out late or tapping on a cellphone while lying in bed.
“There is less sleep being obtained by teenagers just because of that,” Layne says. “There's a shift in circadian rhythm where they tend to sleep a little bit later and stay up later.”
Teens who are not catching enough zzzs may become irritable and have trouble concentrating, or even show signs of depression. A study by the NSF revealed that many sleep-deprived adolescents display symptoms of a depressive mood frequently (if not daily) and are more likely to suffer from sleep problems.
The results showed 46 percent of the 1,602 adolescents surveyed for the study had a low depressive mood score, 37 percent had a moderate depressive mood score and 17 percent had a high depressive mood score. Kids in the last group take longer to fall asleep on school nights and are excessively sleepy during the day.
“It’s always a question with depression and insomnia or lack of sleep: Which came first?” Layne says. “Some people feel like depression may trigger insomnia or decreased sleep, or vice versa.”
Sleeplessness also may lead to skin conditions such as acne and an increased consumption of caffeine, and the resultant lack of concentration may cause teens’ grades to drop.
The American Academy of Pediatrics considers insufficient sleep a public health issue that affects the health, safety and academic success of middle and high school students. The Academy believes early school start times (before 8:30 a.m.) contribute to inadequate sleep and circadian rhythm disruption, and later start times can counteract chronic sleep loss. They encourage high schools and middle schools to aim for later start times that allow teens to get an adequate amount of sleep.
Perhaps someday local schools will act on that advice, but in the meantime, Layne recommends a few steps that parents can take to help their teens get more sleep.
“You want to have a fairly stable sleep pattern, in that you're going to bed roughly around the same time and waking up roughly around the same time,” Layne says. “A lot of times what happens is that on weekends people will go out, stay up later and then they'll sleep in. Then when it comes to Monday and it's time for them to get up to go to school, their sleep pattern has shifted. About the time they finally get everything shifted back into place towards the mid- to end of the week, it happens all over again.”
He says if teens normally wake up at 6 a.m., it’s OK for them to sleep until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. on weekends, but they shouldn't spend all day in bed. Teens also should minimize potential distractions before bedtime.
“Put the phone and iPad away, because light tells your brain that you are supposed to be awake,” Layne says. “If you're lying there on the phone, your brain is going to be getting a mixed signal as far as what you're supposed to be doing.”
Teens also should avoid exercise within a few hours of their bedtime and try to get their homework and chores wrapped up early, so they can wind down.
“You want to have a set routine, so your body knows you’re now getting in the mode to go to sleep,” he says. “Don’t try to race around, do 50 different things and then jump into bed without having time to decompress.”
Signs that your teen needs more sleep
- Excessive sleepiness
- Difficulty waking up in the morning
- Lack of concentration, forgetfulness or a drop in school grades
- Irritability or aggressiveness
- Overeating or binging on unhealthy foods, which may lead to weight gain