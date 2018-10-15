691833588

Jefferson Parish — West Bank

Avondale/Bridge City/Waggaman

Catherine Strehle Elementary School

178 Millie Drive, Avondale, (504) 436-1920; www.strehle.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1967

• Head of school: Terri Howard

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 324

• Tuition: Free

Henry Ford Middle School

435 S. Jamie Blvd., Avondale, (504) 436-2474; www.ford.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of school: Lashana Pollard-Hill

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 569

• Tuition: Free

Live Oak Manor Elementary School

220 Acadia Drive, Waggaman, (504) 431-7924; www.liveoak.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Myrtle Weber

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 222

• Tuition: Free

Lucille Cherbonnier/Norbert Rillieux Elementary School

700 Dandelion Drive, Waggaman, (504) 431-9740; www.cherbonnierrillieux.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1986

• Head of school: Cristin Menyweather

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 302

• Tuition: Free

Mildred S. Harris Elementary School

1805 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City, (504) 436-4626; www.mildredharris.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1951

• Head of school: Leigh Ann Chiasson

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 345

• Tuition: Free

Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy

701 Churchill Parkway, Avondale, (504) 838-2249; www.pftsta.com

Public/coed

Sixth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2013

• Head of school: Jaime Zapico

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio:n/a

• Total enrollment: 667

• Tuition: Free

Grand Isle/Lafitte

Fisher Middle-High School

2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, (504) 689-3665; www.fisher.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1940

• Head of school: Dawn Matherne

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 493

• Tuition: Free

Grand Isle High School

149 Ludwig Lane, Grand Isle, (504) 787-2577; www.grandisle.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-12th grade

• Year founded: 1940

• Head of school: Christine Templet

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 153

• Tuition: Free

Leo E. Kerner Jr. Elementary School

4924 City Park Drive, Lafitte, (504) 689-4136; www.kerner.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1986

• Head of school: Suzanne Bordlee

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 494

• Tuition: Free

Gretna/Terrytown

Arden Cahill Academy

3101 Wall Blvd., Gretna, (504) 392-0902; www.ardencahillacademy.com

Private/coed

6 weeks old-ninth grade

• Year founded: 1968

• Head of school: Mary Kevin Cahill

• Average class size: varies

• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1

• Total enrollment: 500

• Tuition: $7,400 (PreK-8th), $8,000 (9th), $650-$800 per month (infant-3 years old)

Frederick Douglass Elementary School

1400 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 374-6010; www.douglass.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1940

• Head of school: Lauren Rodriguez

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 307

• Tuition: Free

George Cox Elementary School

2630 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 394-5890; www.georgecox.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Shelita Jones

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 447

• Tuition: Free

Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School

950 Behrman Highway, Terrytown, (504) 393-8732; www.boudreaux.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1985

• Head of school: Kiplyn Pereira

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 630

• Tuition: Free

Gretna Middle School

910 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-0120; www.gretnamiddle.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Duane Foret

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 620

• Tuition: Free

Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies

701 Amelia St., Gretna, (504) 366-3582; www.gretna2.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1923

• Head of school: Tamara Warner

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 363

• Tuition: Free

Jefferson RISE Charter School

501 B Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, (504) 267-3977; www.jeffersonrise.org

Public/coed

Sixth-ninth grades

• Year founded: 2015

• Head of school: Kathleen Sullivan

• Average class size: 30

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 480

• Tuition: Free

L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies

815 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 361-8905; www.ruppel.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 2009

• Head of school: Emily Miller

• Average class size: 25-30

• Student/teacher ratio: 29:1

• Total enrollment: 210

• Tuition: Free

Livaudais Middle School

925 Lamar Ave., Terrytown, (504) 393-7544; www.livaudais.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1969

• Head of school: Davon Hayes

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 222

• Tuition: Free

McDonogh 26 Elementary School

1200 Jefferson St., Gretna, (504) 362-9929; www.mcdonogh26.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1967

• Head of school: Demetria Hamilton

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 280

• Tuition: Free

Paul J. Solis Elementary School

2850 Mt. Laurel Drive, Gretna, (504) 392-7867; www.solis.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Vicki Esquivel

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 774

• Tuition: Free

St. Anthony School

900 Franklin Ave., Gretna, (504) 367-0689; www.stanthonyschoolgretna.org

Parochial/coed

Prekindergarten-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1954

• Head of school: Jo Anna Russo

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 260

• Tuition: $4,400-$5,000

St. Cletus Catholic School

3610 Claire Ave., Gretna, (504) 366-3538; www.stcletus.com

Parochial/coed

3 years old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1978

• Head of school: Jill Grabert

• Average class size: 18

• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1

• Total enrollment: 327

• Tuition: $4,950

Shirley T. Johnson/Gretna Park Elementary School

1130 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-1660; www.gretnapark.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1957

• Head of school: Michelle Montagnino

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 627

• Tuition: Free

Terrytown Elementary School

550 E. Forest Lawn Drive, Terrytown, (504) 376-8928; www.terrytown.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 2010

• Head of school: Teresita Diaz

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 566

• Tuition: Free

Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies

17 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 363-4300; www.tjeff.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2006

• Head of school: Andrew Vincent

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 400

• Tuition: Free

William Hart Elementary School

2001 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 366-4346; www.hart.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1950

• Head of school: Javonne Matthews

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 345

• Tuition: Free

Young Audiences Charter School

1407 Virgil St., Gretna, (504) 301-0329; www.yacharterschool.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-ninth grade

• Year founded: 2013

• Head of school: Brandon House

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

• Total enrollment: 960

• Tuition: Free

Harvey

Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary

1121 Pailet Ave., Harvey, (504) 366-1708; www.stvilleelementary.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1959

• Head of school: Terrah Averette-Harrison

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 413

• Tuition: Free

Ella C. Pittman Elementary School

3800 13th St., Harvey, (504) 340-4937; www.pittman.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1977

• Head of school: Angelia Grabert

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 601

• Tuition: Free

Helen Cox High School

2200 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 367-6388; www.helencox.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1969

• Head of school: Mark Perry

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 1,066

• Tuition: Free

Laureate Academy Charter School

2115 Oakmere Drive, Harvey, (504) 503-0170; www.laureatecharter.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fourth grade

• Year founded: 2015

• Head of school: Claire Heckerman

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 240

• Tuition: Free

St. Rosalie School & Hawks’ Haven

617 Second St., Harvey, (504) 341-4342; www.strosalieschool.org

Parochial/coed

6 weeks old-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1958

• Head of school: Caren M. Creppel

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1

• Total enrollment: 358

• Tuition: $5,950 (infant-2-year-olds), $5,300-$5,800 (3-year-olds), $5,300-$6,050 (4-year-olds), $4,800-$5,650 (K-7th)

West Jefferson High School

2200 Eighth St., Harvey, (504) 368-6055; www.westjefferson.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1955

• Head of school: Vanessa Brown-Lewis

• Average class size: 30

• Student/teacher ratio: 28:1

• Total enrollment: 1,470

• Tuition: Free

Woodland West Elementary School

2143 Mars St., Harvey, (504) 366-5308; www.woodlandwest.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of school: Latonga Watts-Toney

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 781

• Tuition: Free

Woodmere Elementary

3191 Alex Kornman Blvd., Harvey, (504) 348-2410; www.woodmere.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Cecily White

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 386

• Tuition: Free

Marrero

Academy of Our Lady

5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-6217; www.theacademyofourlady.org

Parochial/all girls

Eighth-12th grades

• Year founded: 2007

• Head of school: Sr. Michelle Geiger

• Average class size: 17

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 535

• Tuition: $7,350

Allen Ellender School

4501 E. Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-9469; www.ellender.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1973

• Head of school: Cherie Varisco

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 599

• Tuition: Free

Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary School

2500 Bent Tree Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-0487; www.janet.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1986

• Head of school: Karen Doyle

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 698

• Tuition: Free

Estelle Elementary School

2800 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 347-3727; www.estelle.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1969

• Head of school: Alisha Gilbert

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 803

• Tuition: Free

Harry S. Truman Middle School

5417 Ehret Road, Marrero, (504) 341-0961; www.truman.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1987

• Head of school: Terry Johnson

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 509

• Tuition: Free

Immaculate Conception School

4520 Sixth St., Marrero, (504) 347-4409; www.icschargers.org

Parochial/coed

Six weeks-seventh grade

• Year founded: 1924

• Head of school: Kim DiMarco

• Average class size: 17

• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1

• Total enrollment: 584

• Tuition: $4,900-$6,050

John Ehret High School

4300 Patriot St., Marrero, (504) 340-7651; www.ehret.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1972

• Head of school: Gerod Macon

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 2,034

• Tuition: Free

Joseph A. Cuillier Sr. Career Center

1429-B Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-6963; www.cuillier.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1970

• Head of school: Yelitza Gray

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 150

• Tuition: Free

Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary School

500 Pine St., Marrero, (504) 347-0254; www.collins.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1925

• Head of school: Jenenne Coulon

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 394

• Tuition: Free

L.H. Marrero Middle School

4100 Seventh St., Marrero, (504) 341-5842; www.marrero.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1940

• Head of school: Christina Conforto

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 828

• Tuition: Free

L.W. Higgins High School

7201 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-2273; www.higgins.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Ninth-12th grades

• Year founded: 1968

• Head of school: Faith Joseph

• Average class size: 22

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 1,215

• Tuition: Free

Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts

1429 Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-8489; www.lincoln.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1951

• Head of school: Karen Favorite

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 477

• Tuition: Free

Miller Wall Elementary School

2001 Bonnie Ann Drive, Marrero, (504) 340-4941; www.wall.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1962

• Head of school: Brenda DeGraw

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 331

• Tuition: Free

Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies

2820 Mount Kennedy Drive, Marrero, (504) 347-4739; www.stpierre.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 2009

• Head of school: Londa Foster

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 371

• Tuition: n/a

Westbank Cathedral Preschool & Kindergarten

7301 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, (504) 304-8373; www.westbankcathedralpreschool.com

Private/coed

Two years-kindergarten

• Year founded: 1976

• Head of school: Stacey Schouest

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 2-year-olds 8:1, 3-year-olds 14:1, 4-year-olds 16:1, 5-year-olds 20:1

• Total enrollment: 70

• Tuition: $5,945

Westbank Community School

2590 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 371-4651; www.wbcommunity.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Kindergarten-eighth grade

• Year founded: 1963

• Head of school: Scott Robichaux

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 92

• Tuition: Free

Westwego

Joshua Butler Elementary School

300 Fourth St., Westwego, (504) 341-1351; www.butler.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1923

• Head of school: Denise Rehm

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 455

• Tuition: Free

Myrtle C. Thibodeaux Elementary School

537 Avenue D, Westwego, (504) 341-1451; www.thibodeaux.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1940

• Head of school: Diedra Miller

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 295

• Tuition: Free

Stella Worley Middle School

801 Spartan Lane, Westwego, (504) 348-4964; www.worley.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Sixth-eighth grades

• Year founded: 1986

• Head of school: Michelle Biagas

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 570

• Tuition: Free

Vic A. Pitre Elementary School

1525 Spruce St., Westwego, (504) 341-6517; www.pitre.jpschools.org

Public/coed

Prekindergarten-fifth grade

• Year founded: 1960

• Head of school: Wesley Taylor

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 361

• Tuition: Free

