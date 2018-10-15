Jefferson Parish — West Bank
Avondale/Bridge City/Waggaman
Catherine Strehle Elementary School
178 Millie Drive, Avondale, (504) 436-1920; www.strehle.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1967
• Head of school: Terri Howard
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 324
• Tuition: Free
Henry Ford Middle School
435 S. Jamie Blvd., Avondale, (504) 436-2474; www.ford.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of school: Lashana Pollard-Hill
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 569
• Tuition: Free
Live Oak Manor Elementary School
220 Acadia Drive, Waggaman, (504) 431-7924; www.liveoak.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Myrtle Weber
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 222
• Tuition: Free
Lucille Cherbonnier/Norbert Rillieux Elementary School
700 Dandelion Drive, Waggaman, (504) 431-9740; www.cherbonnierrillieux.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1986
• Head of school: Cristin Menyweather
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 302
• Tuition: Free
Mildred S. Harris Elementary School
1805 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City, (504) 436-4626; www.mildredharris.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1951
• Head of school: Leigh Ann Chiasson
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 345
• Tuition: Free
Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy
701 Churchill Parkway, Avondale, (504) 838-2249; www.pftsta.com
Public/coed
Sixth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2013
• Head of school: Jaime Zapico
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio:n/a
• Total enrollment: 667
• Tuition: Free
Grand Isle/Lafitte
Fisher Middle-High School
2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, (504) 689-3665; www.fisher.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1940
• Head of school: Dawn Matherne
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 493
• Tuition: Free
Grand Isle High School
149 Ludwig Lane, Grand Isle, (504) 787-2577; www.grandisle.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-12th grade
• Year founded: 1940
• Head of school: Christine Templet
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 153
• Tuition: Free
Leo E. Kerner Jr. Elementary School
4924 City Park Drive, Lafitte, (504) 689-4136; www.kerner.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1986
• Head of school: Suzanne Bordlee
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 494
• Tuition: Free
Gretna/Terrytown
Arden Cahill Academy
3101 Wall Blvd., Gretna, (504) 392-0902; www.ardencahillacademy.com
Private/coed
6 weeks old-ninth grade
• Year founded: 1968
• Head of school: Mary Kevin Cahill
• Average class size: varies
• Student/teacher ratio: 16:1
• Total enrollment: 500
• Tuition: $7,400 (PreK-8th), $8,000 (9th), $650-$800 per month (infant-3 years old)
Frederick Douglass Elementary School
1400 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 374-6010; www.douglass.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1940
• Head of school: Lauren Rodriguez
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 307
• Tuition: Free
George Cox Elementary School
2630 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 394-5890; www.georgecox.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Shelita Jones
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 447
• Tuition: Free
Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School
950 Behrman Highway, Terrytown, (504) 393-8732; www.boudreaux.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1985
• Head of school: Kiplyn Pereira
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 630
• Tuition: Free
Gretna Middle School
910 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-0120; www.gretnamiddle.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Duane Foret
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 620
• Tuition: Free
Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies
701 Amelia St., Gretna, (504) 366-3582; www.gretna2.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1923
• Head of school: Tamara Warner
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 363
• Tuition: Free
Jefferson RISE Charter School
501 B Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, (504) 267-3977; www.jeffersonrise.org
Public/coed
Sixth-ninth grades
• Year founded: 2015
• Head of school: Kathleen Sullivan
• Average class size: 30
• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1
• Total enrollment: 480
• Tuition: Free
L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies
815 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 361-8905; www.ruppel.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 2009
• Head of school: Emily Miller
• Average class size: 25-30
• Student/teacher ratio: 29:1
• Total enrollment: 210
• Tuition: Free
Livaudais Middle School
925 Lamar Ave., Terrytown, (504) 393-7544; www.livaudais.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1969
• Head of school: Davon Hayes
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 222
• Tuition: Free
McDonogh 26 Elementary School
1200 Jefferson St., Gretna, (504) 362-9929; www.mcdonogh26.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1967
• Head of school: Demetria Hamilton
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 280
• Tuition: Free
Paul J. Solis Elementary School
2850 Mt. Laurel Drive, Gretna, (504) 392-7867; www.solis.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Vicki Esquivel
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 774
• Tuition: Free
St. Anthony School
900 Franklin Ave., Gretna, (504) 367-0689; www.stanthonyschoolgretna.org
Parochial/coed
Prekindergarten-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1954
• Head of school: Jo Anna Russo
• Average class size: 20
• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1
• Total enrollment: 260
• Tuition: $4,400-$5,000
St. Cletus Catholic School
3610 Claire Ave., Gretna, (504) 366-3538; www.stcletus.com
Parochial/coed
3 years old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1978
• Head of school: Jill Grabert
• Average class size: 18
• Student/teacher ratio: 13:1
• Total enrollment: 327
• Tuition: $4,950
Shirley T. Johnson/Gretna Park Elementary School
1130 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 366-1660; www.gretnapark.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1957
• Head of school: Michelle Montagnino
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 627
• Tuition: Free
Terrytown Elementary School
550 E. Forest Lawn Drive, Terrytown, (504) 376-8928; www.terrytown.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 2010
• Head of school: Teresita Diaz
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 566
• Tuition: Free
Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies
17 Gretna Blvd., Gretna, (504) 363-4300; www.tjeff.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2006
• Head of school: Andrew Vincent
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1
• Total enrollment: 400
• Tuition: Free
William Hart Elementary School
2001 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 366-4346; www.hart.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1950
• Head of school: Javonne Matthews
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 345
• Tuition: Free
Young Audiences Charter School
1407 Virgil St., Gretna, (504) 301-0329; www.yacharterschool.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-ninth grade
• Year founded: 2013
• Head of school: Brandon House
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
• Total enrollment: 960
• Tuition: Free
Harvey
Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary
1121 Pailet Ave., Harvey, (504) 366-1708; www.stvilleelementary.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1959
• Head of school: Terrah Averette-Harrison
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 413
• Tuition: Free
Ella C. Pittman Elementary School
3800 13th St., Harvey, (504) 340-4937; www.pittman.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1977
• Head of school: Angelia Grabert
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 601
• Tuition: Free
Helen Cox High School
2200 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 367-6388; www.helencox.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1969
• Head of school: Mark Perry
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 1,066
• Tuition: Free
Laureate Academy Charter School
2115 Oakmere Drive, Harvey, (504) 503-0170; www.laureatecharter.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fourth grade
• Year founded: 2015
• Head of school: Claire Heckerman
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 240
• Tuition: Free
St. Rosalie School & Hawks’ Haven
617 Second St., Harvey, (504) 341-4342; www.strosalieschool.org
Parochial/coed
6 weeks old-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1958
• Head of school: Caren M. Creppel
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: 25:1
• Total enrollment: 358
• Tuition: $5,950 (infant-2-year-olds), $5,300-$5,800 (3-year-olds), $5,300-$6,050 (4-year-olds), $4,800-$5,650 (K-7th)
West Jefferson High School
2200 Eighth St., Harvey, (504) 368-6055; www.westjefferson.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1955
• Head of school: Vanessa Brown-Lewis
• Average class size: 30
• Student/teacher ratio: 28:1
• Total enrollment: 1,470
• Tuition: Free
Woodland West Elementary School
2143 Mars St., Harvey, (504) 366-5308; www.woodlandwest.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of school: Latonga Watts-Toney
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 781
• Tuition: Free
Woodmere Elementary
3191 Alex Kornman Blvd., Harvey, (504) 348-2410; www.woodmere.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1984
• Head of school: Cecily White
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 386
• Tuition: Free
Marrero
Academy of Our Lady
5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-6217; www.theacademyofourlady.org
Parochial/all girls
Eighth-12th grades
• Year founded: 2007
• Head of school: Sr. Michelle Geiger
• Average class size: 17
• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1
• Total enrollment: 535
• Tuition: $7,350
Allen Ellender School
4501 E. Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-9469; www.ellender.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1973
• Head of school: Cherie Varisco
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 599
• Tuition: Free
Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary School
2500 Bent Tree Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-0487; www.janet.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1986
• Head of school: Karen Doyle
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 698
• Tuition: Free
Estelle Elementary School
2800 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 347-3727; www.estelle.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1969
• Head of school: Alisha Gilbert
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 803
• Tuition: Free
Harry S. Truman Middle School
5417 Ehret Road, Marrero, (504) 341-0961; www.truman.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1987
• Head of school: Terry Johnson
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 509
• Tuition: Free
Immaculate Conception School
4520 Sixth St., Marrero, (504) 347-4409; www.icschargers.org
Parochial/coed
Six weeks-seventh grade
• Year founded: 1924
• Head of school: Kim DiMarco
• Average class size: 17
• Student/teacher ratio: 11:1
• Total enrollment: 584
• Tuition: $4,900-$6,050
John Ehret High School
4300 Patriot St., Marrero, (504) 340-7651; www.ehret.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1972
• Head of school: Gerod Macon
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 2,034
• Tuition: Free
Joseph A. Cuillier Sr. Career Center
1429-B Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-6963; www.cuillier.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1970
• Head of school: Yelitza Gray
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 150
• Tuition: Free
Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary School
500 Pine St., Marrero, (504) 347-0254; www.collins.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1925
• Head of school: Jenenne Coulon
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 394
• Tuition: Free
L.H. Marrero Middle School
4100 Seventh St., Marrero, (504) 341-5842; www.marrero.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1940
• Head of school: Christina Conforto
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 828
• Tuition: Free
L.W. Higgins High School
7201 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, (504) 341-2273; www.higgins.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Ninth-12th grades
• Year founded: 1968
• Head of school: Faith Joseph
• Average class size: 22
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 1,215
• Tuition: Free
Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts
1429 Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 340-8489; www.lincoln.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1951
• Head of school: Karen Favorite
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 477
• Tuition: Free
Miller Wall Elementary School
2001 Bonnie Ann Drive, Marrero, (504) 340-4941; www.wall.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1962
• Head of school: Brenda DeGraw
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 331
• Tuition: Free
Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies
2820 Mount Kennedy Drive, Marrero, (504) 347-4739; www.stpierre.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 2009
• Head of school: Londa Foster
• Average class size: n/a
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 371
• Tuition: n/a
Westbank Cathedral Preschool & Kindergarten
7301 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, (504) 304-8373; www.westbankcathedralpreschool.com
Private/coed
Two years-kindergarten
• Year founded: 1976
• Head of school: Stacey Schouest
• Average class size: 16
• Student/teacher ratio: 2-year-olds 8:1, 3-year-olds 14:1, 4-year-olds 16:1, 5-year-olds 20:1
• Total enrollment: 70
• Tuition: $5,945
Westbank Community School
2590 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 371-4651; www.wbcommunity.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Kindergarten-eighth grade
• Year founded: 1963
• Head of school: Scott Robichaux
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 92
• Tuition: Free
Westwego
Joshua Butler Elementary School
300 Fourth St., Westwego, (504) 341-1351; www.butler.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1923
• Head of school: Denise Rehm
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 455
• Tuition: Free
Myrtle C. Thibodeaux Elementary School
537 Avenue D, Westwego, (504) 341-1451; www.thibodeaux.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1940
• Head of school: Diedra Miller
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 295
• Tuition: Free
Stella Worley Middle School
801 Spartan Lane, Westwego, (504) 348-4964; www.worley.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Sixth-eighth grades
• Year founded: 1986
• Head of school: Michelle Biagas
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 570
• Tuition: Free
Vic A. Pitre Elementary School
1525 Spruce St., Westwego, (504) 341-6517; www.pitre.jpschools.org
Public/coed
Prekindergarten-fifth grade
• Year founded: 1960
• Head of school: Wesley Taylor
• Average class size: 25
• Student/teacher ratio: n/a
• Total enrollment: 361
• Tuition: Free