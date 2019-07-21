NO, I HAVEN’T TAKEN LEAVE OF MY SENSES. Yes, I know this is New Orleans and New Orleanians never have needed to look far for an excuse to celebrate. But if you’re craving a creative concept for your next gathering (my family and I had an “emergency crawfish boil” the weekend before the anticipated opening of the Morganza Spillway, which effectively would have ended crawfish season), here are a few inventive ways to get down.
Smudge stick party
The reasons to throw a smudge stick party are endless: a housewarming, the loss of a loved one, a birthday party, a bridal shower, to cleanse a haunted house — anytime you feel a change in the energy or vibe around you. The tradition of using the smoke of smoldering herbs and plants to cleanse, heal, protect and celebrate dates back thousands of years and still is used by many Native American tribes.
Jessica Rhoades of Southern Rhoades Apothecary & Mercantile (www.southernrhoades.com) is bringing the practice to New Orleanians by offering smudge stick workshops (either in Southern Rhoades’ Bywater garden or in your home), during which participants roll their own smudge sticks from herbs, flowers and other plants grown right in the garden. Once gathered, the herbs are secured with twine, and the smudge stick is hung to dry for a week or so until it’s ready to be burned. The apothecary also sells premade smudge sticks.
“We wanted to [help people] learn a little bit more about the purpose of smudging and the history and the ceremonial significance of it,” she says. “That is one of the things that people need to be careful about, is the appropriation of the art without truly appreciating it.”
Rhoades customizes the array of plants available at the workshops and explains the use and significance of each. Offerings may include baby’s breath, which signifies purity of emotion and love; lavender, which represents virtue; or mint, which signifies money and traditionally is used in exorcisms.
Participants are welcome to BYOB, which may take the edge off for doubtful guests.
“[The workshops] give participants the opportunity to flex their creativity and their art skills that they can then go and utilize in their own lives,” Rhoades says. “It’s nice to be able to share that entire process with others.”
Zero-waste party
There is a growing urgency to rethink and retool the way we consume disposable products, especially after the changes to New Orleans’ recycling program. But there’s much more we can do beyond checking if our plastic items have a tiny number 1 or 2 on the bottom.
New Orleans City Park and its facilities are in the vanguard of local businesses working toward a waste-free campus. While waste-free is the ultimate goal, the change in mindset also is laudable, says Lindsay Kirsch, City Park’s sustainability coordinator.
“We encourage the reuse of as much stuff as possible, then composting, then recycling — and then the last option would be sending it to the trash,” she says.
Amanda Frentz, the park’s public relations director, says to consider the pre-consumer (Where did the item come from? How did it get here?), consumer (Did I make an effort to buy sustainably-made items?) and post-consumer (Is the item made from recycled materials?) aspects of the disposable products you buy.
Kirsch says that challenge starts with the invitations. Get your guests in on the party-with-a-purpose by sending electronic invitations, or spend a little extra on plantable “tree-free” invitations made of seeds and dried wild flowers (available at www.ecopartytime.com).
Ideally, serve drinks and food out of reusable containers.
“Ask for help washing dishes — it’s not that bad!” says Meg Adams, director of environmental stewardship at City Park. “You can make it a mindful activity.”
If you’d really rather not, use biodegradable utensils and serveware (think straws made from sugarcane or avocado pits), or make sure plastic cups and plates are recyclable or compostable. However, Adams warns that many plastic-like compostable products need to be composted at a special facility. “You can’t just throw it in your compost pile out back,” she says.
For single-serve beverages, withhold plastic straws (unless they’re requested, of course). They’re often unrecyclable because of their small size. Pick drinks that come in aluminum containers rather than plastic.
“Aluminum can be recycled infinitely over and over again,” Kirsch says.
Keep food waste down by preparing only as much as needed. Save extra food for leftovers, send it home with guests in reusable to-go containers or donate it to a shelter. Compost the rest. Adams names two companies that will come pick up accepted compostables from your home: Schmelly’s Dirt Farm (www.schmellys.com) and The Composting Network (www.compostingnetwork.com).
Post conspicuous signage on the different bins for each kind of waste — compostables, recyclables and garbage — and if you think guests need a little more guidance (as most of us do after a few libations), tape one of the compostable or recyclable cups or plates above its appropriate receptacle.
Finally, follow up with guests after the shindig and let them know how much waste you collectively kept out of the landfill, so they can share in the good vibes.
A few lagniappe ideas
• Adult skate night — The premise of this party is pretty retro, and you may want to make sure guests have some medical coverage beforehand, but an adults-only skate party takes Throwback Thursday (or Saturday) to the next level. Skate Country Westbank (1100 Terry Parkway, Gretna, 504-392-2227; www.skatecountrywb.com) offers an R&B-themed adult night on Thursdays, and all-night skating (lock-in style) a few nights a week. Skater’s Paradise (1421 Gause Blvd. W., Slidell, 985-643-0839; www.skateslidell.com) also has all-night skate nights and offers lessons for would-be roller skaters.
• A half-birthday party — This is a great catch-all birthday throwdown for people whose birthdays are during the holidays, when it can be difficult to celebrate with the right amount of pomp and circumstance. Throw a half-birthday party in the summer for friends and family with birth dates that fall between November and February.
• Marie Kondo party — If the clothes (or shoes or handbags or accessories) clogging your closet no longer “spark joy,” throw a Marie Kondo-style party to clean out your wardrobe. Invite friends to bring their unwanted items, so everyone can swap old items for new-to-you goods.
• Ugly bridesmaid’s dress party — This one is for the women who know the particular pain of wearing a dress that’s less than flattering out of love and duty (and maybe a little blackmail) to a betrothed friend. Dress in your least favorite gown and make fun new memories in that unsightly dress. When compared with those of your friends, you may realize your gown wasn’t that bad after all.
• Bring the kids party — Hire a babysitter or two to entertain the littlest guests while the adults celebrate. Moms and dads can stay a little longer and enjoy themselves without constant claims of boredom from the kids.