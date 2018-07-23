FADS ARE EBBING WHEN IT COMES TO PARTY FOODS, with hosts opting for recognizable standards. But that doesn't mean boring. Some caterers are devising new twists to keep things interesting.
Nicole Hershey, director of event sales at the Eiffel Society, says chicken drumettes, meatballs, crawfish pies, gumbo, catfish and chicken and shrimp pastas are among staples for her customers.
“It's things that people recognize and like,” she says, whether catering for a wedding or a baby shower. “They're filling and delicious, and that kind of familiarity is, a lot of times, what people are looking for. They want to have a mixture of familiar items that everyone is going to enjoy and also some kind of new things … to give people a new taste of stuff.”
Adding a variety of dipping sauces to chicken drumettes at a food station gives guests choices and allows them to mix up taste options, Hershey says.
“It's a little bit customizable and it's a little more interactive for people to be able to choose or try multiple flavors,” she says. “I think that speaks more towards wanting to have that flair of customizability that people will remember. It’s more of an experience. People are definitely looking more for that kind of thing: a familiar [food] but maybe with a surprising twist or a familiar thing with multiple options.”
Gail Varuso, director of sales for Ralph Brennan Catering & Events, says her customers opt for traditional local dishes, whether they just love them or want to give out-of-town guests a taste of New Orleans.
For fall parties, she says, hosts go for gumbos, soups and risottos. All-around popular options are mini sliders, mini beignets and truffle fries. Summertime parties generally feature lighter foods such as cheeses, cured meats, tuna tartare, melon and prosciutto, she says.
“I do find a trend getting away from some of the fads that I don’t think work for the masses, like food trucks,” Varuso says. “People are going back to more service,” which allows guests to get food faster than with food trucks. Once-popular potato bars are on the way out, she adds.
“I think people are really serving what they like to eat,” she says. “I don’t see any big trends right now; I haven’t had anyone ask me for a donut wall in a long time.”
Hershey says she also has noticed a trend away from serving pork-based foods, especially for parties with out-of-town guests. Those hosts either avoid such dishes or request substitutes for pork. Muffulettas, once a standard among New Orleans caterers, also are falling out of favor with customers of Eiffel Society, she says.
Straight buffets are on the wane, with hosts favoring individual stations for everything from carved meats to beignets offering options of toppings including powdered sugar, caramel sauce, fruit or chocolate.
Hershey says a trend she sees is pairing stations. Eiffel offers pairings of mini pizzas with a selection of beers and a variety of bourbons paired with different flavors of bacon, such as regular, candied and caramel. “[The bourbon and bacon station is] something new we’ve rolled out on our menu that I think couples are looking to do for that fun element, that surprise for their guests,” she says. “It’s a fun trend.”
Varuso says people's approaches to food menus for parties varies greatly but generally comes down to the things they like to eat themselves.
“If someone is doing an event at their home, it’s more a representation of them and an extension of them, so they have very specific ideas about their guests and what they think their guests are going to like,” she says. “There are certain things they have to have” (such as a meat carving station, roasted pig or grilled oysters).
“It's different for weddings,” she says. “Most of the time, the brides don't know what they want. They want to have good food, but there are so many other details (they are attending to) that often they haven't given it much thought. They may have one or two things: ‘Oh we have to have chicken and waffles or we have to have sliders,' but sometimes you have to dig for that. You have to say, ‘You have to have something that represents what you guys eat.’”
Something she sees hosts requesting are late-night bites served before their guests leave the party to give them something to absorb alcohol and fill their stomachs for the ride home or to an after-party.
“People still like the late-night bites for weddings," Varuso says. "Somewhere around 11 o'clock after the main food’s over and the cake and people are still drinking, [hosts] want to get a little something in. That’s usually mini beignets, mini sliders, truffle fries are really big, along with chicken and waffles. People still just want good food at the end of the day.”