IN A CITY WITH A LONG AND ILLUSTRIOUS HISTORY OF COCKTAILS (the Sazerac, Ramos Gin Fizz, Hurricane and brandy milk punch were invented here), there are drinks for every season and occasion, including delicious alcohol-free beverages. Summer gatherings generally call for light and refreshing recipes, and when entertaining, libations that can be made in a large batch are a great way to go. Bartenders from four local watering holes had the following suggestions for party-pleasing drinks and pairings. Cocktails always draw a crowd, so planning ahead is a wise way to keep your cool while wetting guests' whistles.
Watermelon Pimm’s Cup at Napoleon House
Serves 15
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle (750 mL) Pimm’s No. 1 liqueur
- 1-1/2 quarts lemonade
- Two 12-ounce cans 7UP (or other citrus-flavored soda)
- 12 ounces watermelon puree
Directions:
In a blender, puree ripe watermelon until very smooth. Add 12 ounces of watermelon puree to Pimm’s No. 1, lemonade and 7UP. Mix well and serve over ice.
Suggested food pairing:
Great for picnics and parties, muffulettas can be served warm or cold and cut into small or large pieces.
Non-alcoholic basil lemonade at Cafe NOMA
Serves 12 (makes 3 quarts)
Ingredients:
2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 10 to 12 lemons)
1 cup basil simple syrup (recipe below)
9 cups water
Directions:
To make the basil simple syrup:
Pour equal parts sugar and water into a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat when liquid is completely clear. Add fresh basil leaves and refrigerate overnight to let basil flavor set.
To make a batch:
Add lemon juice and basil simple syrup to water. Add more or less water to taste. Serve over ice.
Suggested food pairing:
Grain bowls — they’re great for summer because they highlight seasonal ingredients, can be made with your choice of grain (including rice, quinoa or couscous) and can be tailored to vegetarians or carnivores. Cafe NOMA serves a Peruvian-inflected Andes bowl, a Southwest bowl with a Tex-Mex feel, and a Mediterranean bowl influenced by Greek and Israeli flavors.
All in Good Thyme from bartender Matt Lofink at Cure
Servings adjustable
Ingredients:
2 cups raspberries
2 tablespoons sugar
1-1/2 cups cold water, plus 1 cup water for raspberry shrub mixture
1 teaspoon lemon juice
6 sprigs thyme, plus more for garnish
Additional sugar and white wine vinegar to taste
5 ounces sparkling wine (or soda water for a mocktail) per serving
Directions:
To make raspberry shrub mixture:
Combine berries, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 cup water in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until berries begin to break down and release their juices, about 4 minutes. Add 1-1/2 cups of cold water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then immediately reduce to a simmer and skim off any foam that bubbles to the top. Cook for 15 minutes. Strain into bowl through cheesecloth-lined strainer or jelly bag, pressing fruit to squeeze out juices. Measure the liquid and return it to the pan, adding an equal part sugar and a half part white wine vinegar. Stir to dissolve sugar and add six sprigs of thyme per quart of liquid, and continue cooking on low heat until ingredients are well combined. Cool in fridge overnight. Do not remove the thyme sprigs.
For an individual serving:
This cocktail is best enjoyed with 3/4 ounce of raspberry shrub and 5 ounces of sparkling wine (or soda water for a mocktail), with ice in a tall glass. Garnish with a sprig of thyme.
To make a batch:
This recipe should provide about 1.5 quarts of shrub mixture, which makes 50-plus cocktails. Add 6-7 bottles of sparkling wine per quart depending on desired sweetness and serve in a punch bowl.
Suggested food pairing:
Serve with a cheese plate or chilled seafood snacks like boquerones (fresh anchovies in garlic and vinegar) or tuna tartare.
Winter Isn’t Coming at Bayou Wine Garden
Yields one gallon
Ingredients:
4 cups spiced rum
2 cups orgeat syrup (an almond-flavored syrup)
2 cups banana liqueur
2 cups pineapple juice
2 cups lime juice
1 cup orange liqueur or triple sec
1 cup orange juice
1 cup lemon juice
Lime wedges for garnish
Directions:
Mix ingredients well and serve over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Suggested food pairing:
This beachy summer drink pairs well with fish tacos or grilled pork.