Lamb Bite by Anne Churchill.JPG

A lamb BLT bite by Anne B. Churchill.

 Photo by Anne B. Churchill

Yields five small BLTs

Ingredients:

5 slices lamb bacon

1 Roma tomato

5 slices sourdough bread

10 to 15 pieces iceberg lettuce

Mayonnaise

Butter (optional)

Directions:

Cook lamb bacon in a cast-iron skillet until crisp. Drain. Cut sourdough bread into squares or use a round cutter. Brush with butter or gently dip the bread in bacon fat and bake until just golden. Slice Roma tomatoes (or halve cherry tomatoes) and place on a paper towel to drain. Tear or cut small pieces of iceberg or other crisp lettuce and assemble.

View comments