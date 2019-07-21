Yields five small BLTs
Ingredients:
5 slices lamb bacon
1 Roma tomato
5 slices sourdough bread
10 to 15 pieces iceberg lettuce
Mayonnaise
Butter (optional)
Directions:
Cook lamb bacon in a cast-iron skillet until crisp. Drain. Cut sourdough bread into squares or use a round cutter. Brush with butter or gently dip the bread in bacon fat and bake until just golden. Slice Roma tomatoes (or halve cherry tomatoes) and place on a paper towel to drain. Tear or cut small pieces of iceberg or other crisp lettuce and assemble.