IN KARA JOHNSON’S FAMILY, food is “an expression of love” that dates back to her great-great grandparents, Marie Meteye Reveal and Joseph Reveal, who owned a French Quarter restaurant called The Cook Shop in the early 1900s.
The recipes that once fed workers along the Mississippi River have been passed down in Johnson’s family for generations. She recalls coming home from school every day to a four-course meal made from scratch — her childhood memories are infused with the smells of restaurant-quality red beans and rice, gumbo, etouffee and king cake. (Even her family’s Easter candy was homemade.)
“Coming home from school we knew that we were going to have this amazing meal waiting, and that included dessert,” Johnson says. “In my family, it was really an expression of love.”
Johnson wanted to pass down that tradition to her 10-year-old son, but as a working single mother, she didn’t have hours to spend in the kitchen. So last December, she launched her own line of seasonings — named after her great-great grandparents’ restaurant — to help make meal preparation faster and entertaining easier.
Johnson’s Cook Shop line features two seasonings, Cajun and Creole, both based on the vegetables Johnson grew up watching her family members chop in the kitchen. The Cajun seasoning contains the “Cajun holy trinity” of onions, bell peppers and celery, while the Creole seasoning has a tomato powder base.
Johnson likes to pair cream sauces and vegetables with the Creole seasoning and marinate meat with the Cajun. For dishes like chicken and sausage pasta, she’ll use both.
To get the seasoning recipes just right, Johnson teamed up with longtime friend and chef Gason Nelson. The two mixed spices at Johnson’s kitchen table and came up with combinations that satisfied them after only a few tries.
Soon, she was hosting her first product tasting, which won her the blessing of Donny Rouse, owner of Rouses Market. “He liked it right off the bat,” she says. “He's like, ‘OK, you're in at Rouses.’”
The Cook Shop seasonings are available at Rouses’ stores and online. Made from spices and dehydrated vegetables, they are natural and low in sodium. “It’s the kind of thing where if you have a heavy hand, you're not going to make your food too salty,” she says.
Johnson says once people start cooking with The Cook Shop seasonings, her Creole and Cajun seasonings will establish themselves as kitchen essentials, right next to the salt and pepper. “[People] really get used to it because it adds so much flavor to what you're cooking,” she says.
Johnson’s son also is a huge fan. The first time she cooked a meal for him using one of the products, it was a simple dish. She marinated a fillet of salmon in the Cajun seasoning and roasted it in the oven for about 20 minutes.
“I felt kind of guilty because I felt like I hadn't done anything,” she says. “I can get him to eat just about anything [as long as I] put the special seasonings on it.”
Eventually, Johnson hopes to add more seasoning options and expand the business to start offering meal prep kits containing all the ingredients for the same traditional Southern meals on which she was raised.
“I would love to bring some of the different dishes that I actually grew up eating and just have everything in that one box,” she says.