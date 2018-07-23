"YOU DON'T HAVE TO GO OVERBOARD WITH DECORATIONS," says Desiree Ontiveros, owner, founder and “lady boss balloonista” of New Orleans-based Badass Balloon Company. "You just need the basics — the basics that will get people talking." If guests aren’t talking (or snickering or guffawing) about Badass’ balloons, which are printed with head-turning phrases such as “Better a Year Older Than a Month Late” or “Thanks for Not Ghosting,” you may need friends with broader senses of humor.
“I had the idea when I was planning a bachelorette party for one of my friends,” Ontiveros says. “I had all this time to research everything you could possibly print on … and I realized that balloons were really expensive to print in small runs. … Thousands of balloons are pretty much the same price as if you order 10. So, I thought it was a really good opportunity to put some really funny things that I thought should be on balloons.”
That was in early 2016, and after humble beginnings at the Piety Street Market, a leap to the Etsy online marketplace and a pop-up shop at French Quarter Festival, Badass Balloon Company is raucously revolutionizing the party products scene. Due to Ontiveros’ social media marketing and appearances at RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles and New York, the company is continuing its rapid rise. It was at DragCon that Ontiveros made her first balloon installation, which has become Badass Balloon Company’s calling card.
“The first one was really just me solving a problem,” she says. “DragCon didn’t allow us to use helium in their convention center, so we had to figure out a way to display our product. So, I made a balloon wall.”
Now with formal balloon sculpture training under her belt, she designs balloon installations for trade shows, corporate functions and private parties in an impressive variety of shapes, dimensions, sizes and colors.
Each summer, she travels to her hometown of El Paso, Texas, where the bulk of Badass Balloon Company’s inventory is kept. Together with her family, including her 74-year-old mother (“Badass Balloon Company’s biggest fan,” Ontiveros says), Ontiveros sorts, quality controls and packages her products to get them ready for distribution. Some of the balloons will travel as far as Iran, South Africa and Australia. El Paso also is the source of the company’s snarky and hilarious pinatas.
“I love the fact that these are handmade in my community in El Paso,” she says. “And these people are artists, so it’s awesome to give other artists work. You have to pay a premium for my pinatas — it’s not more than $10 — but they’re handmade in the U.S. by people who’ve been making them for generations.”
Ontiveros crowdsources most of the material that gets printed on her products. Friends and strangers alike approach her with ideas for pithy balloon sayings, some of which are turned into pinatas or laser-cut confetti. Badass Balloon Company even offers a $50 credit to use in the online store if a saying you submit is chosen to be the next platitude in the Badass pantheon.
The sayings rotate according to what’s trending. As the popularity of phrases such as “On Fleek,” “Bye Felicia” and “YOLO” dwindles, Ontiveros replaces them with “whatever the cool kids are saying — although everyone will tell me that ‘YOLO’ is here to stay,” she says.
The Little Black Balloons collection is her favorite.
“That collection is what started pivoting Badass Balloon Company from just a simple set of party balloons into really making people understand that balloons are fashionable,” she says. “They aren’t just something that’s associated with children’s parties.”
As if the turns of phrase printed on her products don’t make that clear. “It Can’t Always Be Champagne, Cocaine and Hookers” and “Congrats on the Baby, Sympathies to Your Vagina” come to mind. The sayings aren’t exactly kid-friendly; some would definitely make your mother blush (Ontiveros says her mom frequently gets embarrassed). But Ontiveros stands up for those statements.
“It’s not crass,” she says. “It’s reappropriating those words. It’s not a bad word — it’s on a pink balloon and I’m at Galatoire’s (Restaurant) drinking Dom Perignon (Champagne). So, suck it, society! … It rebels against society in the funniest, most positive way possible.”
The right occasion for a Badass balloon? Any time.
“You don’t have to wait for a party,” Ontiveros says. “Your friend is having a bad day? Take them a balloon that says … ‘Not Today, Satan.’ ‘Thou Shalt Not Kanye’ is our break-up balloon — it’s like (saying), ‘Girl, I know you’re hurting, but please do not go out there and … air your dirty laundry all over social media.’ (Balloons are) the new greeting card.”