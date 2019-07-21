IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR WHEN WE DREAM OF ALL THINGS COOLING — island breezes, seaside waves, shady palms, blue pools, ceiling fans and, of course, frozen drinks. Of those options, a frozen cocktail is the easiest to conjure in a jiffy and one of the best ways to please guests when entertaining. Whether your gathering is indoors or outdoors, day or night, frozen cocktails are a great way to keep the libations flowing without having to play bartender for hours on end. The following three recipes from local bars are designed to be made ahead so you can kick back, chill out and enjoy the party.
Frozen Lillet Blanc Royale
At Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar (1320 Magazine St., 504-766-9425; www.claretnola.com)
Yields one serving
Ingredients:
1-1/2 ounces Lillet Blanc
1/2 ounce London dry gin
1 ounce grapefruit juice
1/2 ounce orange juice
3/4 ounce rose wine
3/4 ounce simple syrup
1 dash orange flower water (optional)
1 cup mixed ice (cracked and cubed)
Grapefruit quarter for garnish
Directions:
The Bar Frances team uses a daiquiri machine for this crowd pleaser at its new sister restaurant, Claret, but this libation also can be made at home with a blender. An on-the-rocks version of the Lillet Blanc Royale is available at Bar Frances.
Mix liquid ingredients together and refrigerate for 30 minutes to chill. Then, create a mix of cubed ice and cracked ice, cracking some of the ice in a towel. Cracked ice will help incorporate the ice more readily, dilute the drink to the right level and achieve a better texture. Blend on high for 25 to 30 seconds at least, depending on the blender. Serve in a chilled glass, garnished with the grapefruit.
A hot tip for this cool drink:
Wine-based cocktails help keep alcohol consumption in check, and chilled glasses slow the melting process and keep the drink’s texture creamy longer.
Fragola Colada
At Arnaud’s French 75 Bar (813 Bienville St., 504-523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com)
Photo by Denny Culbert
Serves 18
Ingredients:
1 can coconut milk
1 can condensed coconut milk
1 pint strawberries, destemmed and washed
3 ounces honey
18 ounces Plantation Overproof Rum
12 ounces Cynar liqueur
4 1/2 ounces lime juice
Directions:
Stir all ingredients together and blend with crushed ice until desired texture and consistency is reached. Serve garnished with mint leaves and strawberry halves in a tall glass.
A hot tip for this cool drink:
If you aren't following a recipe or are using a recipe just as inspiration, always use more sugar and citrus than you think you should to punch up the cocktail’s flavor. Remember, the ice will dilute the flavor of the drink.
LOLA’s frose
At LOLA restaurant (517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, 985-892-4992; www.lolacovington.com)
Servings adjustable
The Covington restaurant uses a daiquiri machine for its version, but Nealy Frentz, co-owner and co-chef, with her husband Keith Frentz, devised this DIY recipe, with three different serving suggestions.
Ingredients:
5 cups rose wine (The Frentzes recommend the Black Box brand)
1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
1/4 cup simple syrup
1/4 cup water
To make a batch:
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, then pour the mixture into ice cube trays. Let freeze overnight. Blend in a blender once completely solid; this will give you the slushy consistency that a daiquiri machine would. Garnish with a twist of lemon and enjoy right away, or store in the freezer until the party begins.
For a made-to-order frose:
Set up a frose bar with a blender, stacks of fun cups, lemon peels and cute straws and blend individual cubes as needed.
For LOLA’s Frose Sticks:
Make above recipe and pour into plastic drink bags (available on Amazon). Freeze until it’s time to party. The Frentzes recommend making these a day ahead.
A hot tip for this cool drink:
Frose Sticks will harden in the freezer, but will regain their slushy consistency if you knead the bags with your hands.