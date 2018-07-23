BAR CARTS ARE MAKING A COMEBACK. Don’t take our word for it — there’s a Pinterest page with more than 16,000 followers that will make the point. A couple of local experts who have plenty of experience serving drinks and coordinating social gatherings offer tips on setting up your very own moveable (and drinkable) cocktail feast.
The essentials
For bar hardware, start with the basics. Kenny LaCour, proprietor, planner and production designer of Grand Events, says staple items include a strainer, shaker, a crystal pitcher for mixing drinks, a long spoon and a muddler. He also says to invest in a high-quality waiter’s corkscrew, “not one of those silly rabbit-ear looking things.”
Additionally, a small juicer for extracting fresh citrus juice is a handy tool. Thomas Register, food and beverage director for the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, suggests a vegetable peeler for peeling citrus rinds to add extra essence to cocktails.
There are tons of options for spirits, so LaCour and Register offer personal recommendations. LaCour says booze choices might rotate depending on the season — rum and gin “wane a little bit in the fall and winter,” but bourbon, Scotch and vodka should be present on the cart year-round.
“Get a really good bourbon — not just your basic Jim Beam, but something more like Maker’s Mark or Woodford Reserve, and certainly a rye whiskey, such as Bulleit or Rittenhouse Rye,” LaCour says. “Both of those are exceptional without being too expensive.”
Register lists his favorites among the abundant local and regional spirits, such as Rougaroux and Old New Orleans rums (both of which are made in Louisiana). He says Cathead Honeysuckle vodka, which is made in Mississippi, is “extra delicious during the summertime.” LaCour and Register are fond of Tito’s vodka, which hails from Texas, because of its versatility and popularity.
Unless you’re serving margaritas, LaCour advises against keeping tequila on the cart if you’re hosting a group of people.
“Tequila can turn into shots,” he says. “Having it on there will just turn into people taking the bottle upside down.”
The extras
For mixers, LaCour says you can’t go wrong with club soda and tonic water, and Register recommends keeping seasonal fruit on hand. Currently, it’s blueberry season, and many bars are incorporating muddled blueberries into their cocktails.
Citrus also is a welcome addition to summer libations. If you’re hosting a summer gathering, it might be wise to stock your bar cart with lemons, along with melons.
Keep simple syrups, sugar cubes and bitters handy, especially if you favor cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans and Sazeracs.
“The bitter (flavor) component is big down here,” Register says. To that end, he also suggests keeping a bottle of Peychaud’s Aperitivo, a bittersweet liqueur, which he describes as similar to Campari and Aperol.
If you have room left on the cart, LaCour suggests filling it with quality glassware, decorative pitchers, multi-colored antique bottles or other containers to fill with different juices, drink mixes, simple syrups and herbs such as mint leaves, basil and lemongrass.
“Nothing makes a good cocktail cart like having several interesting (and) different glasses,” he says, such as heavy Old-Fashioned glasses and Marie Antoinette coupe glasses (which are good for martinis as well as Champagne and Champagne cocktails).
LaCour also recommends an insulated ice bucket that won’t sweat condensation.
Register and LaCour recommend keeping some lower-proof alcohol on the cart, too. LaCour favors Solerno blood orange liqueur, which can stand alone as its own drink. One of his favorites is St-Germain, which he likens to the “truffle oil” of alcoholic drinks. Consider investing in a few fortified wines, such as port and Cognac.