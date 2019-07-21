Multi-layer dip cups

Multi-layer dip cups by Anne B. Churchill.

 Photo by Anne B. Churchill

Yields about 12 miniature “shots” of dip

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef, ground turkey or meat substitute

1/2 cup diced onions

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 can refried beans

3 diced Roma tomatoes

1 avocado

1 teaspoon lime juice

Taco seasoning

Sour cream

Shredded cheddar cheese

Cilantro leaves

Directions:

Saute onion in neutral oil until translucent. Add garlic, cook for 1 more minute, and add packaged taco seasoning and ground beef or beef alternative and cook thoroughly. Warm the refried beans and mix with a dash of water. Puree avocado in a blender, then add lime juice. Once the individual layers are prepared, put in separate piping bags and layer each one into small, clear serving cups. Suggested order: beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and pureed avocado on top. Serve with plantain chips or tortilla chips for dipping.

