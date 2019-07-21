Yields about 12 miniature “shots” of dip
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef, ground turkey or meat substitute
1/2 cup diced onions
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 can refried beans
3 diced Roma tomatoes
1 avocado
1 teaspoon lime juice
Taco seasoning
Sour cream
Shredded cheddar cheese
Cilantro leaves
Directions:
Saute onion in neutral oil until translucent. Add garlic, cook for 1 more minute, and add packaged taco seasoning and ground beef or beef alternative and cook thoroughly. Warm the refried beans and mix with a dash of water. Puree avocado in a blender, then add lime juice. Once the individual layers are prepared, put in separate piping bags and layer each one into small, clear serving cups. Suggested order: beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and pureed avocado on top. Serve with plantain chips or tortilla chips for dipping.