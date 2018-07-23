MOST OF MY FRIENDS AND RELATIVES HAVE YOUNG CHILDREN, and I have a 2-year-old son, so I attend a lot of kids’ birthday parties. I’ve seen invitations with special requests for gifts — or “no gifts.” I’ve been to celebrations where the guests patiently watch the kid open each gift, and I’ve left parties where I see a stack of unopened offerings on the way out. I’ve read thank-you notes that were so thoughtful, I stuck them on my refrigerator; I’ve never heard a peep about other presents I’ve given.
To get the scoop on the etiquette governing kids’ soirees, I called Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of Emily Post, the American author who wrote the bestselling book, Etiquette: In Society, in Business, in Politics and at Home. It was first published in 1922, but much of her advice remains relevant. Lizzie Post, co-president of The Emily Post Institute, has penned books, columns and articles about etiquette. She also co-hosts the podcast Awesome Etiquette. She navigates proper manners for a few common children’s birthday party scenarios.
The 'no gifts' request
Post says it’s perfectly fine to make this request, especially if you’re hosting a party for a toddler.
“Parents feel like they already have enough stuff for their kid, but they still want to throw a party,” she says. “They really mean it when they say, ‘No gifts, please.’”
If you have a gift you’ve been saving for the occasion, such as a family heirloom or something meaningful, make arrangements to give the gift on another occasion or before or after the party, rather than during the party.
“It’s very odd when you’ve told people ‘no gifts’ and someone shows up to the party with a gift,” Post says. “It makes all the other guests wonder, ‘Well, should we have done something? We were told not to.’”
Some parents will send out birthday invitations that encourage guests to make a donation to their favorite charity in lieu of a gift.
“I think that there’s a good intention behind that, but I also think it diminishes the spirit of the child’s event and starts to feel like it’s pushing the parents’ agenda,” Post says. “If you want to do some kind of a charity drive, do a charity drive.”
Opening presents
Post believes parents should set aside a portion of the party for opening gifts, noting that guests still can mingle during that time.
“Kids are usually excited to see their friend open and enjoy the gift that they’ve gotten for them,” Post says. She also thinks skipping that party moment “sends the message that the gifts aren’t worth opening” and that the social exchange isn’t important — even though that’s not the intention.
“Learning how to take the time to open a gift, thank the person who gave it to you — even if you don’t like the gift — and then move on to the next gift, is a way to teach a child how to be gracious in the moment,” she says.
Thank-you notes
An in-person “thank you” is the most appropriate way to show your gratitude for a gift, Post says. But during the chaos of a birthday party, kids don’t have time to reflect on the gift and offer their thanks, so they should follow up with a handwritten note.
“You have to acknowledge gifts that were given to your kids,” says Post, adding that it’s “a great learning opportunity” for your child. For small children, mom or dad will have to write the note, of course, but the child can add a colorful doodle with a crayon.
“I get thank-you notes in my best friend’s handwriting with wonderful scribbles and swirls from my goddaughters, and I cherish them,” she says.
If your kids are old enough to write themselves, they can jot down their thoughts after school or dinner, until they’ve thanked everyone on their list.
“It’s going to serve them well later in life, when they start interviewing for jobs,” Post says. “It’s really easy for them to say ‘thank you’ for the interview and make a great impression.”
Birthday gift ideas
Looking for a gift that a little one will always cherish? Here are a few ideas, plus a fun option for thank you notes.