Note: This is a three-part recipe.
Feuilletine
Yields 1 quart of dough, enough for six half-sheet pans of thin cookies
Ingredients:
4-1/2 ounces butter at room temperature
4 ounces brown sugar
1 tablespoon baking soda
6 ounces molasses
1 large egg
13 ounces flour
2 ounces milk
Directions:
Cream the butter, brown sugar and baking soda in a stand mixer on medium speed. Reduce speed and add the molasses, followed by the egg and flour and then slowly add the milk. Mix until well-combined. To bake, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Thinly spread about 5 ounces of batter per half-sheet pan. The layer of batter should be just thick enough as not to be translucent. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes and let cool.
Milk mousse
Ingredients:
6-1/2 ounces cream
9 ounces milk
4-3/4 ounces egg yolks
3-3/4 ounces sugar
1 vanilla bean
4-1/2 gelatin sheets
14-1/2 ounces whipped cream
Directions:
In a small sauce pan, combine the milk, cream, sugar and vanilla, and heat until the mixture reaches 85 degrees. In a stainless-steel bowl, lightly whisk the yolks; set aside. Bloom the gelatin in a quart of ice water. Carefully temper the milk mixture into the whisked yolks. Return the tempered cream to the sauce pan, place on medium-high heat and cook until the mixture is tacky enough to stick to the back of a spoon. Remove from heat, add gelatin, then strain. Chill the gelatinized cream over an ice bath until it reaches 45 degrees or cooler. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cooled base, pour into freezer-safe bowls and freeze until set. Once frozen, unmold the mousse and store in the freezer.
Peanut butter filling
Ingredients:
16 ounces crushed dry roasted peanuts
21 ounces peanut butter
3-1/2 ounces 10-times powdered sugar
1/4 cup molasses
Salt, to taste
Directions:
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the peanuts, peanut butter and powdered sugar. On medium speed, cream the ingredients together, then slowly add the molasses. Once all the ingredients are well-incorporated and creamy, add the salt as needed.
To assemble the feuilletine dessert:
Note: You’ll also need honey to drizzle over the peanut butter mousse. This assembly uses three half- sheet pans of the prepared molasses feuilletine.
Place one half-sheet of feuilletine on a parchment-lined sheet pan and smear half of the prepared peanut butter mix on top, patting it down as evenly as possible with gloved hands or an off-set spatula. Lightly drizzle the pressed peanut mixture with honey, then top with another half-sheet of the molasses feuilletine. Smear the second feuilletine sheet with the remaining half of the peanut butter mix, drizzle with honey and top with the final half-sheet of the molasses feuilletine. Press gently (the feuilletine is delicate), then refrigerate to set. Cut the feuilletine with a round 3-inch cookie cutter. Store frozen; remove from the freezer at least two hours before serving. Top with mousse.