Yields about 4 cups
Ingredients:
2 pounds Des Allemands wild-caught catfish fillets, smoked over mesquite wood chips
1/4 cup butter
1 medium onion
1 medium bell pepper
1 cup diced celery
1 tablespoon minced or grated fresh garlic
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons unrefined sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon Crystal hot sauce
1 cup mayonnaise (Churchill prefers Duke's)
Directions:
To smoke the catfish:
Soak mesquite wood chips in water before placing atop heated charcoal on a grill. Place fillets on a rack on a sheet pan and position the pan on the grill away from direct heat. Smoke until the fish is cooked and ends just start to curl, about 10 to 20 minutes.
To prepare the dip:
While the fish cools, melt butter, adding the onion, celery, bell pepper and salt. Saute until brown and caramelized. Add the garlic and other remaining ingredients after removing the pan from the heat. Add the fish and let cool. Fold in mayonnaise; season to taste. Serve chilled with crudites and crackers.