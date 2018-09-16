WHEN IT COMES TO BRIDAL FASHION, THE EMPHASIS IS PLACED ON THE DRESS. The bride’s dress, that is. But bridesmaids’ dresses shouldn’t be an afterthought, especially since there are so many gorgeous options out there.
Brides and the women in their wedding parties now can sashay down the aisle in on-trend gowns influenced by celebrity fashions and evening wear, gowns designed with wear-again potential in mind.
This season, “anything goes,” says Courtney Schulman, co-owner of Pearl’s Place in Metairie. What matters is that bridesmaids feel fabulous and bask in the excitement of their friend’s big day.
Sleek is chic
Brides and bridesmaids are swooning over stretchy crepe and satin numbers that hug the body, rather than wispy chiffon or sequined gowns, which have been popular in recent years, Schulman says.
“We’re seeing a return to the cleaner, sleeker, unembellished look,” she says.
At Couture Bridal Collective in Harvey, co-owner Randi Lawrence Jones has noticed an interest in fitted, satin dresses adorned with sparkly embellishments and exquisite appliques, a departure from what was common about five years ago, she says.
“What we saw back then was a lot of chiffon, sweetheart necklines, and high-waist dresses,” Lawrence Jones says. “It was very whimsical and flowy — kind of what we call ‘the garden-look’ of bridesmaids’ dresses.”
That's not to say fairy-like elegance is out of style, however.
“We’re still seeing a lot of brides go in that direction, but we just notice this rise of the glamorous bridesmaid,” Lawrence Jones adds.
Shades of the season
As for trending dress colors, Mandy Wienhusen, owner of Town & Country, says rich jewel tones and even forest green are au courant.
“Some colors we'll see more of at certain times of the year,” she says. “Certainly, we'll see more [jewel tones] in the colder months — not that it's ever really that cold here.”
The color of choice at Pearl’s Place is burgundy, but misty blues are having a moment, and “blush is still going pretty strong,” Schulman says. She’s also noticed a trend in ivory bridesmaid gowns.
“We're seeing a little bit of the return of the all ivory wedding, where there's no color; the bridesmaids’ dresses are all ivory,” she says, pointing out that Solange Knowles and other celebrities have achieved this look with aplomb.
Make the cut
Although strapless wedding dresses remain classic choices, brides and bridesmaids are leaning toward gowns with a higher neckline or a portrait, off-the-shoulder neckline, along with dresses with pretty crisscrossed straps in the back, Wienhusen says. Brides also are opting for bridesmaid gowns with sleeves, she adds.
Jumpsuits, which already are popular in everyday fashion, are popping up at weddings, Schulman says.
“You had (designer) Ines Di Santo and a few other designers do this on the runway with bridal gowns. And now, it’s trickled down to bridesmaids,” she says. “It’s fun if you’re into that look and want to try something a little different. And the wear-again possibilities are so much greater.”
Mix and match
Although most brides prefer their group to have a cohesive appearance, many find a way to spice things up.
“We'll still see a lot of brides choosing a specific fabric and color but allowing her bridesmaids to choose the style of gown that they feel most comfortable in, that shows their individual personalities,” Wienhusen says.
Other brides, she notes, are even more flexible. For example, a collection of dresses in a wedding party may include rose gold sequins, blush chiffon and nude crepe.
The trendsetters
Brides and designers are inspired by what celebrities wear when they’re walking down the red carpet — or the aisle of St. George’s Cathedral in Southwark, South London. When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, her off-the-shoulder wedding gown quickly sparked interest in bridesmaid dresses featuring similar cuts and styles, according to Wienhusen and Schulman.
Lawrence Jones says the dazzling gowns worn by A-list actresses during awards season influence trends in bridal fashion. The designers from Naama & Anat Haute Couture are known to take their cues from the red carpet, she says.
But when brides or bridesmaids are searching for ideas, they still rely largely on Pinterest, the social network brimming with artsy images of brides and bridesmaids, among other fashionable outfits.
“They'll come in with all their pins and say: ‘I want to look just like this.’ And then we find the dress,” Wienhusen says. “It's important for us to shop [designer] market[s] to stay ahead of the trend, so that by the time it trickles down to us, we have it in store. If there's a certain style or color palette that's doing well, we'll bring in more, so our brides have more options and variety. But we keep it fresh with what's happened on the runway.”