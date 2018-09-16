WHEN DID YOU LAST GET A CARD MADE OF ACTUAL PAPER … in the mail?
Vanessa Herbert, owner of V. Paperie (www.vpaperie.com), wants to see to it that you can. She began her company in 2016, around the time subscription boxes such as Birchbox were becoming popular.
“I am an old-school kind of person,” Herbert says. “I still write out my grocery list on paper … [and] I have never even opened the Notes (app) on my phone. … I’m also a huge snail mail nerd. There is nothing more exciting than receiving a letter from someone in the mail. It’s normally all junk and bills, but to get an envelope with your name handwritten on the front, that’s something special.”
Her monthly boxed paper goods and stationery deliveries include items such as recipe cards, thank you notes, colored pens and pencils and notebooks, arranged around themes such as “Create Wellness Now,” featuring designs proclaiming sweet sentiments for good luck and birthday wishes. This year, she decided to add to her box collection, unveiling the “She Said Yes” gift box for brides-to-be.
There are two available configurations of the box. The full box ($100) contains a wedding planner book, lavender bubble bath by ZandCompany, a hand-painted gold rimmed ring dish by The Painted Press, nail color in “Ladies Who Lunch” by local polish heroes Native Polish, “The Catalina” felt tip pen in black ink by U Brands and eight each of V. Paperie’s own “Will You Be My Bridesmaid?” and thank you cards. The smaller box ($55) includes the planner, ring dish and eight bridesmaid cards. In either box, customers can substitute one set of cards for the other by requesting a switch in the comments section of the order form. Customers also can purchase additional thank you notes for $4.50 each or contact Herbert about special pricing for bulk orders.
Each vendor that she worked with to curate the box hails from a small business, and many are woman-owned.
“I didn’t want to go too corporate,” she says. “I wanted to (work with) small businesses and support those small businesses because that’s what I am. The ring dishes come from an Etsy store — they’re just two gals like me.”
Herbert chose the All the Essentials Wedding Planner by Alison Hotchkiss for her bridal box. Narrowing down the selection was no easy feat — a cursory search on Barnes & Noble’s website turns up 537 results for “wedding planner book.”
“I had all of my married friends compare a bunch of books and they all chose this one,” she says. “It’s beautifully put together, easy to navigate (with) tabs for easy-to-find sections and it lays flat and has rings. Every one of my friends who looked at all the books I was choosing from gasped at the ‘lay flat with rings’ aspect.”
Another reason she loves Hotchkiss’ book is because of its universality and inclusiveness — it’s not tied to any specific gender, sexual orientation or religious denomination.
Herbert already has plans for future projects, including a birthday gift box, a pregnancy gift box, a thank you gift box for bridesmaids and other one-off collections, all inspired by the design of her bridal box.
“I try to have a theme with all of my boxes,” she says. “The colors, the look and feel — I like the softness of it. … I love how it all fits together. It’s not just random things thrown in. It’s all a story. I’m proud of it.”