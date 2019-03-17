WHEN IT COMES TO WEDDING PLANNING IN 2019, there is a lot more flexibility and opportunity for customization, down to the smallest detail. Many engaged couples aren’t interested in generic nuptials; instead they want to showcase their love in the form of a fully curated experience.

It starts with the invitations. Margaret Jones, co-owner of Scriptura (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-219-1113; 5423 Magazine St., 504-897-1555; www.scriptura.com), says she’s receiving requests for lush, floral designs. Brides want “lots of organic imagery, and significantly (fewer) formal fonts,” Jones says, adding that she sees these patterns trending in both decor and fashion.

Brandi Charlot, owner of BLucid Floral (113 St. Claude Ave., 504-957-6357; www.blucidfloral.com), says she similarly has seen an increase in requests for bold florals.

“Brides still like to carry a bouquet,” she says. “They love the cascading bouquets — that has made a comeback.” She also says bridesmaids often carry complementary — instead of identical — bouquets. Brides are choosing darker colored flowers, even in the springtime.

The ceremony and the exchange of vows used to be the centerpiece of a wedding, but Jack Kane, director of operations at Sapphire Events (900 Camp St., Suite 358, 504-383-4376; www.sapphireevents.com), says many couples now want to exchange their vows in a more intimate atmosphere, surrounded only by their closest friends and family, and then direct their energy toward throwing the party of a lifetime.

“Clients are straying away from traditional ceremonies,” Kane says, and many couples are opting to exchange vows in nonreligious venues. Overall, weddings are becoming more casual. “People just want to get straight to the dinner and dancing,” he says.

Sarah Hall, president of Joel Catering (1911 Magazine St., 504-827-2400; www.joels.com), says because New Orleans is such a food-centric city, couples pay extra attention to the menu and bar options.

She notes the continued popularity of family-style dining, which takes pressure off the couple (and guests who might be picky eaters), since it allows for more options. Family-style dining, she says, also is less formal than serving plated entrees, as it allows guests to mingle more. Hall says a lot of traditional New Orleans dishes fall into the comfort food realm, so, by nature, they add to a warmer, more inviting atmosphere.

Another popular food set-up is a raw bar.

“Oysters are a must,” Hall says. Many of her clients request oyster bars with shuckers on duty in front of guests (instead of shucking them in the kitchen unseen), because it creates a more hospitable and interactive environment. “It’s a fun and interesting experience for your guests to enjoy at your reception,” she says.

Depending on how late the reception or after-party goes, some couples also opt to bring in a food truck or introduce another low-key-yet-booze-absorbing and crowd-pleasing food, such as pizza.

Kane adds that many of his clients now seek a “huge variety” of food options. “They might have a few favorite restaurants, so they might even offer dishes from a variety of restaurants or caterers,” he says. “People want to give their guests a great food experience. Food and beverages are the most important thing to our clients.”

Both Kane and Hall have noticed the rise of the customized cocktail trend.

“Invest in a cocktail program,” Kane suggests. “Give your guests something different — instead of vodka-sodas, [clients] want to bring in cocktails that really speak to them.”

Hall says the influx of craft brewers to New Orleans has complemented the wedding industry here, with many couples incorporating custom brews into their receptions.

“We have so many great local brewery options,” which provides an even more curated selection of beverages to offer at the reception, she says. “We work with local breweries to create something really ultra-specific and unique, so that’s a fun way to bring some specificity into your wedding experience.”

Bringing in an expert — for example, a sommelier or master bourbon taster — to conduct a wine or liquor tasting can really bring the bar experience to another level, Hall says. It also adds an interactive component, elevating the standard bar experience to something memorable.

Following a successful reception, some particularly boisterous couples might want to continue the party, especially if there are a lot of out-of-town guests who aren’t ready for the celebration to end.

For after-parties, there also are tons of options. It’s pretty common to incorporate a second line somewhere in the festivities, usually after the ceremony or the reception, but if you’re in a residential area, Kane suggests a clever way to get around potentially cranky neighbors: host a silent disco.

“Sometimes couples will have two different DJs and playlists, and (guests) are connected [to the DJs’ audio feed] through wireless headphones,” he says. “They light up in different colors [corresponding to the DJ to whom they are connected], so everyone is dancing, but once you take them off, they are completely silent. It really helps with the noise ordinance issues.”

The shift from treating a wedding as merely an event to a curated “experience” ensures that when the party is over, newlyweds can settle into their domestic routine knowing that they — and their guests — always will remember their Big Day.