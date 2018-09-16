Rose-cut black diamond with four five-point diamonds set in 14-karat white gold, $3,800, and 14-karat white gold band with six two-point diamonds and 18-karat yellow gold scattered beads, $2,600, handmade by Ann Marie Cianciolo at Gallery Two.
Wire cage band in 18-karatyellow gold and 14-karat white gold, $2,400, and rose-cut sapphire set in 18-karat yellow with 14-karat white gold beads, $1,600, handmade by Ann Marie Cianciolo atGallery Two.
Polished 14-karat white gold band accented with 7/8 total carat weight of diamonds, $3,995 at Fisher and Sons Jewelers.
18-karat yellow gold band with a 1.05-carat rose-cut champagne diamond “shield” and .12 carats of pave white diamonds, $6,800 at Marion Cage.
Alligator ring with salt-and-pepper diamond and rubies set in 14-karat gold, from $1,000 for custom designs at Porter Lyons.
Comfort-fit gun scroll band in 14-karat yellow gold, $1,000 at Symmetry Jewelers.
Circa 1930s ring with round-cut diamonds (.75 total carat weight) in 14-karat white gold, $1,950 at Wellington & Company.
