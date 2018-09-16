RASCHELLE LAWRENCE-DILLON AND RANDI LAWRENCE JONES ARE ON A MISSION.
The sisters opened their bridal boutique, Couture Bridal Collective, in August with a specific goal in mind. The West Bank store caters to plus-sized brides and is the only store of its kind in the Greater New Orleans area. The concept for the shop was born out of the misery Lawrence Jones endured while shopping for her own wedding dress.
“I went into a shop and unfortunately didn’t have the best experience,” Lawrence Jones says. “I really felt like I was being rushed through the process because I could only go to one rack to look at gowns, because that was the only rack that held plus-sized gowns. … What is that telling women in our society of all sizes — that there are designers that won’t even cater to you?”
Lawrence-Dillon has heard similar complaints from brides who’ve since come to Couture Bridal to shop for gowns.
“I had a bride tell me that they call it ‘paper-dolling,’ when (bridal shop associates) pin a dress to the front of you because you can’t get into the dress,” she says.
Couture Bridal was created to give women of all shapes and sizes the attention and selection they want when searching for the most important dress they may ever wear. The shop carries gowns in sizes 12 to 32 from Watters and its sister brand, Wtoo, Pantora Bridal, Naama & Anat Haute Couture and Pronovias.
“We have designers in our shops that are not presented in any other shop in the state of Louisiana,” Lawrence-Dillon says. “For instance, we have Naama & Anat. We’re the only store in the state that’s going to carry her gowns.”
Gown sizes for brides to try on run between 12 and 32, but the sisters can order sizes 0 to 10. Couture Bridal also carries a selection of veils, headpieces and belts, and will add an exclusive jewelry collection in the next few months. From October to February, the shop will host pop-up trunk shows of formal wear to help clients with their Carnival season attire.
“We handpicked our designers primarily because they service brides on the more curvaceous side,” Lawrence Jones says. “No woman should have to suffer or not get what she wants or have an experience that isn’t pleasant because of her body size.”
Already, the store’s reception has been positive and far-reaching.
“We’ve been getting brides that come from as far as Savannah, Georgia coming to our shop, Lawrence-Dillon says. “They’ve also been coming in for Pantora Bridal, because (the designer) is based in New York.”
The sisters have been in the wedding business for a decade and agree shopping for a wedding gown is the watershed moment of a bride’s path to the altar.
“When we think about getting married and finding the perfect dress, it’s the experience that sticks with us forever,” Lawrence Jones says. “It’s the experience of putting on a dress, standing on a pedestal, looking at yourself in the mirror and saying, ‘I’m going to be Mrs. Someone.’ We want to make sure that every bride in every size can have that same experience and take that with them for the rest of their life.”