N.O.M.T.O.C.

10:45 a.m.

Algiers

Theme: “N.O.M.T.O.C.’s Showcase Showdown”

Floats: 29

Queen: Chloe M. Sanders

King: Theodore C. Sanders III

Throws: fedoras, fidget spinners, parasols, krewe logo medallion beads and cups

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rides as grand marshal. The parade celebrates games and prizes with floats such as “Vacation Showcases,” “Jackpots” and “Super Bowl & World Series Tickets.”

Iris

11 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Iris Through a Child’s Eyes”

Floats: 33

Queen: Kristin Roch

King: Harrison Roch

Throws: hand-decorated sunglasses, plush streetcars and babies, doubloons and cups

A theme based on children’s books, movies and games will have floats featuring “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Mother Goose,” “Dumbo,” “Angry Birds” and “Mouse Trap.” The Krewe of Rolling Elvi ride in the parade.

Tucks

noon

Uptown

Theme: “Tucks Gets Sick”

Floats: 37

Queen: Karen Ribaul

King: Billy Eckert

Throws: hand-decorated toilet plungers and brushes, toilet seat glasses, toilet paper, koozies, bracelets, stethoscopes and cups

The theme “Tucks Gets Sick” features the floats “Shingles and Ready to Mingle,” “Dr. Feelgood” and “Burning Love.” The krewe also introduces a new signature float, “Booze Cruise.” The group’s potty humor inspires a wide array of throws, including “Brain Fart” whoopee cushions and “Poop-pouri” air spray. Several New Orleans Saints ride as guests, and the krewe will throw yellow flags.

Endymion

4:15 p.m.

Mid-City

Theme: “Wonder Tales of Science Fiction”

Floats: 37

Queen: Alexandra Madeline Kenny

King: Arthur R. Janes

Throws: lighted bracelets, medallion beads, bouncy balls, cups and doubloons.

The theme celebrates tales from science fiction — especially classics by Jules Verne and H.G. Wells — including “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” “War of the Worlds,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “The Invisible Man.” Rapper Flo Rida rides as grand marshal and guests include the rock band Chicago.

Isis

6:30 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: “Under the Sea”

Floats: 17

Queen: Mycah Kathleen Porter

King: Wallace Kent Porter

Throws: hand-decorated flip-flops, shell-shaped doubloons and beads

The theme celebrates things beneath the sea, including sea life such as an octopus and myths such as the city of Atlantis.

