Rain and a round of grass-cutting may have foiled the plans of the early adopters spray-painting their names on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground in the days before the Krewe of Endymion rolls — but you can't keep a good Chad down for long.

The city doesn't approve ...

Ann Macdonald with New Orleans Parks and Parkways bringing the hammer down on #kreweofchad: "You can’t reserve a piece of public green space. That paint means aboslutely nothing." — Gambit (@The_Gambit) January 30, 2018

... but that hasn't stopped the practice, though a few renegades seem to be using the neutral ground for their own anti-Chad statements