Our local obsession with space-saving before Mardi Gras parades has attracted the attention of The Wall Street Journal, which published a story today by Jennifer Levitz chronicling the ever-growing scuffle for good spots.

The story, "What’s Crazier Than Mardi Gras? Securing a Spot to Watch the New Orleans Parade" (which is behind a paywall) starts with Mid-City resident and Gambit contributor Bradley Warshauer saying “It’s starting earlier and earlier. That’s not cool.”

Levitz also interviews Courtney Gullo, who fights against the Krewe of Chad using a lawn mower (to eradicate spray paint) and wire cutters (to dismantle "ladder fences"), and Jeanea Bandi, whose family uses ladders to mark their spaces, but says, “We don’t like the chair people. Nobody likes the chair people.”

Krewe of Chad: You're famous.