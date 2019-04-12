Tank and the Bangas performed "Nice Things" — the first single off the band's soon-to-drop album "Green Balloon" — last night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and absolutely killed it.
With strong backing from Angelika "Jelly" Joseph (one of the band's many secret weapons), Tank Ball laid out all the "nice things" she expects a man to give her, from Gucci to red beans, and proved that her extraordinary charisma in live performances and videos translates brilliantly to the biggest stage in late-night TV.
Watch: